Jews are guided to start each day with a statement of gratitude, and so it is fitting as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, we, American Jews, pause to express our profound gratitude.

Grateful are we for a nation that, unlike so many others through Jewish history, did not merely tolerate Jewish life, but made possible its flourishing.

From the earliest days of the American experiment, Jews were drawn to the promise of a nation founded not on bloodline, monarchy, or established religion, but on liberty, covenant, and the dignity of the individual. Having known the weight of persecution and exclusion, Jews recognized in America’s founding ideals something rare in human history: the possibility of belonging without surrendering our identity.

American Jews were not merely beneficiaries of this promise. We helped construct it. Jewish patriots supported the Revolutionary cause with blood, treasure, and the wisdom of our sacred texts. The Liberty Bell, commissioned in 1751, bears a defining expression of the American spirit with a quote from the Hebrew Bible (Leviticus 25:10), “Proclaim Liberty Throughout The Land… .” The conviction that we are all created equal, which was enshrined in our Declaration of Independence, was found in the Bible’s creation story, with its teaching that we are all made in the image of the Divine. Jewish merchants from the Caribbean, together with Jewish Patriots in the Colonies, aided the Continental Army by supplying arms. On July 4, 1788 Jews joined clergy and civic leaders on Independence Mall in Philadelphia to celebrate the ratification of the Constitution, a charter that offered freedoms unprecedented in the modern world.

And in 1790, President George Washington gave an enduring voice to the American promise in his letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, declaring that “For happily the Government of the United States […] gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance…”

Here, Jewish immigrants arrived with little and built lives of dignity. Here, Jewish communities established synagogues, schools, charities, businesses, and institutions of civic life. Here, Jews rose not because success was guaranteed, but because freedom made striving possible.

To us, being American means fidelity to a civic covenant.

We believe in individual liberty: free citizens must be able to live, speak, worship, assemble, and pursue their own paths, so long as they do not infringe on the rights of others.

We believe in equality of opportunity: every person should have the chance to rise through effort, talent, and perseverance.

We believe in the rule of law: justice must be impartial, rights protected, and power constrained.

We believe in freedom of conscience and expression: truth emerges not through coercion, but through open discourse, moral courage, and democratic persuasion.

We say this with clear eyes. America has not always lived up to its own ideals. Its history is marked by acts and periods of injustice, exclusion and failures that wounded many communities, including at times our own.

Yet America’s greatness has never rested on perfection. It rests on the enduring power of its ideals and the willingness of citizens to struggle to live up to them.

That is our charge now.

At a time of division, distrust, and fragmentation, we recommit ourselves to strengthening the bonds of citizenship, renewing a culture of democratic responsibility, and modeling a patriotic pluralism that makes room for deep difference within shared national purpose. We also commit ourselves to teach these values to our children and our children’s children.

We are proud to contribute to helping America more fully realize the promise of a more perfect union.

Grateful are we. Committed are we.\ Hopeful are we.

God bless America.

Inaugural Signatories:

Ambassador Deborah E. Lipstadt

Rabbi David Wolpe – Max Webb Rabbi Emeritus, Sinai Temple

Elliott Abrams – Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Tikvah

David Ackerman – Rabbi, Congregation Beth Am Israel

Jan Armstrong Cobb – Immediate Past President, AJC Cincinnati

Rabbi Bradley Artson – AJU Distinguished Scholar, American Jewish University

Amanda Berman – CEO, Zioness

David Bernstein – CEO, North American Values Institute (NAVI)

Mijal Bitton

Marc Blattner – President and CEO, Jewish Federation of Greater Portland

Jacob Blumenthal – CEO, Rabbinical Assembly

David Butler

David L. Cohen – Ambassador

Jacob Cohen – Trustee, Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Mark Cohn – Rabbi, Temple Sholom, New Milford (CT)

Philip Darivoff – Chairman Emeritus, Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

William Daroff – CEO, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Ted Deutch – CEO, American Jewish Committee

Nathan Diament – Exec. Director, Orthodox Union Advocacy Center

Dr. Kathy Fields

Eric Fingerhut – President and CEO, Jewish Federations of North America

Dr. Anita Friedman

Misha Galperin – President, Zandafi Philanthropic Advisors

Martin J. Geller – Founder and Chairman, Geller & Company

Paul Glasser – VP, Touro University

Leon Glicksman – Professor, MIT

Eric Goldstein – CEO, UJA-Federation of New York

Archie Gottesman – Co-founder, JewBelong

Jonathan Greenblatt – CEO and National Director, ADL

Gidi Grinstein – Founder and President, Reut USA / AJ2054

Amy Gutmann – Ambassador

Jonathan Haidt – Professor, New York University

Rabbi Brad Hirschfield – President, Clal – The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership

Dara Horn

David Ingber – Founder and Senior Rabbi, Romemu

Hadara Ishak – President, Jewish Future Promise

Jay Kaiman – President, The Marcus Foundation

Bernard Kaminetsky– President, AIPAC

Thomas Katz

Howard Kivell

Betsy Korn – Chair, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Josh Kramer – President and CEO, Ohio Jewish Communities

Monty Krieger – Professor

Yehuda Kurtzer – President, Shalom Hartman Institute

Adam Lehman – President and CEO, Hillel International

Mike Leven – Founder, Jewish Future Promise

Randi Levine – Ambassador

The Honorable Kathy Manning – Former Member of Congress, NC 06

Hon. Kenneth L. Marcus – Chairman and CEO, The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law

Anthony Meyer – Past Chair of the Board of Governors, American Jewish Committee

Linda Moskowitz Noonan – National Board Member, National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW)

David Muschel

Nicole Mutchnik – Chairman, Board of Directors, ADL

Anne Neuberger – Former Deputy National Security Advisor

Yehuda Neuberger

Dr. Rebecca Newberger Goldstein

Mark Oster – Co-Chair, Board of Trustees, Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Rabbi Justin Pines

Steven Pinker – Johnstone Professor, Harvard University

Jonah Platt – Host, Being Jewish with Jonah Platt

Julie Platt

Steven Price – Board of Directors, Tikvah and Commentary

Dr. Garry Rayant

Zoya Raynes – Chair of the Board, Jewish Funders Network

Andrew Rehfeld – President, Hebrew Union College

Joe Roberts – Executive Director, Jewish Tulsa

Stephanie Rodgers – National Board Vice President, National Council of Jewish Women

Jimmy Rosenfeld

Steven Rotter – Chair, CLAL The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership

Jonathan Sarna – Professor

Charles Savenor – Executive Director, Civic Spirit

Sherrie Savett – Former Board Chair of Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia

Miriam (Mimi) Schneirov

Philip Siegel – Philanthropist

Amy Skopp Cooper – CEO, National Ramah Commission

Harlan Stone – Trustee, University of Pennsylvania

Michèle Taylor – Ambassador

Sharon Tobin Kestenbaum – Co-Chair, Co-Chair, Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Gary Torgow – Chair, Jewish Federations of North America

David Touger

Michael Tuchin – National Board Chair, AIPAC

Ethan Tucker – President and Rosh Yeshiva, Hadar Institute

Paul Ullman – Member Kehillat Romemu

Mike Uram – Chancellor, Jewish Theological Seminary

Jane Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman

Steven Wisch

David Zalik – Co-Founder, The Zalik Foundation

Carol Zawatsky – CEO, The Tree of Life, inc.