The Obsession with Israel Is Becoming Creepy

I make a living with words, so I try to be as precise as possible. If I think something is astonishing, for example, I won’t say it’s surprising.

Over the years, I’ve used an endless amount of words to analyze, describe and call out antisemitism and antizionism.

But here’s the thing with words. The more you hear them, the less impact they have. That’s the situation I find myself in.

Take New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Everything’s been said and written. What words can I use that will have any impact?

He ran on a campaign of “affordability,” but for some reason he has been obsessed with Israel. Not North Korea. Not China. Not Sudan. Not Iran.

Just Israel—the world’s only Jewish state.

Last week, in a video that got 150 million views, he accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Normally, I would accuse him of being a liar and a hypocrite. A hypocrite because he singles out Israel while ignoring countries that are exponentially worse. A liar because, as a promoter of justice, he knows that you don’t call someone a criminal who’s only been accused (by the International Criminal Court) of being a criminal.

In fact, when he condemned the man who stabbed a Jew on the Upper West Side a few days after Mamdani’s speech, the mayor was careful to call him the alleged attacker.

The examples of Mamdani’s obsession with the Jewish state are too numerous to list. Indeed, that obsession mirrors the world’s own fanatical fixation with the Jews and Israel.

Take the typical college that goes out of its way to protect minorities from the tiniest microaggression that might offend them. But when Jewish students face venomous macroaggressions like being called “baby killers”? Suddenly it becomes an issue of free speech.

What kind of words can describe such madness, including Mamdani’s Israel obsession? Should I go with the usual menu — outrageous, unfair, hypocritical, unacceptable, hateful, and so on?

However true they are, we’ve seen these words too often. It’s like hearing the word “amazing” over and over again to describe anything that’s great. After a while, the word loses its luster.

Our words to combat antisemitism are losing their luster.

So, to add some precision to the world’s surreal infatuation with the Jews, I’m calling it creepy.

Creepy is a word I use for anything that’s gone so far it weirds me out. It makes my skin crawl. It’s spooky.

The world’s obsession with a group that is less that 0.2 percent of the world’s population has crossed the boundaries of moral vocabulary and into creepiness.

Accusing Israel of “genocide” against Palestinians, when the Palestinian population has grown from 1.3 million to 2.1 million in Gaza and 2.4 million to 3.4 million in the West Bank since 2005, is not just sinister and libelous.

It means you’re accusing the people who suffered through a genocide of committing their own.

That makes my skin crawl.

As George Orwell wrote, “One of the marks of antisemitism is an ability to believe stories that could not possibly be true.”

This is how my friend Dr. Orli Peter, who is a clinical and neuropsychologist, describes the danger of the genocide libel:

“The power of the genocide libel,” she writes, “is that it doesn’t just persuade people, it changes the moral rules. Once you’ve convinced the public that Jews are the ultimate moral evil, a ‘genocidaire’ or a ‘baby killer,’ you’ve handed millions a psychological permission slip to conduct acts that would normally be unthinkable.

“Spitting on Jews, humiliating them, assaulting them, even killing them, become easier to justify because the Jew is seen as not deserving of the same moral protections. That’s why the genocide libel is vital to the movement. Its power is as a psychological weapon even more than a legal argument. By the time the evidence catches up, the damage has already been done.”

Yes, that creeps me out.

Hearing the mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population use words like “genocide” against Israel definitely creeps me out.

But here’s one of the amazing things about life: Just as some things may creep me out, others give me the goosebumps.

Take the astonishingly beautiful new song by Boy George titled, “We Will Dance Again.”

The melody, the reggae beat, the vocals, the lyrics move me to no end:

“You say genocide, I say war

When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for

Does it get ugly? You bet it does

When I know you wanna kill

Every last one of us

Every last one of us

“You never mention October 7

Young girls raped against trees

Murder through Tel Aviv

For the crime of dancing.

“But trust me, we will dance again

We will dance again

We will dance again

And there will be no war

But if you’re ever confused

I stand with the Jews.”

That is my own personal obsession: finding words that move.