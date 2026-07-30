Delicious Plant-Based Treats for Wellness Month

August is National Wellness Month. With summer produce at its peak – and the heat so hard to beat – it’s a great time to add more light, healthy treats to your rotation. And if the recipes are easy, like the ones below from Michelle Harris, that’s even better.

“Going to my local farmers market is the ultimate summer experience,” Harris, the host of “Alive & Well,” told The Journal. “I love to enjoy all the fresh produce the season offers.” “Alive & Well” is a national TV series promoting the wellness lifestyle, available to watch on JLTV (Jewish Life Television) and in syndication. “Using fresh fruit is a wonderful way to help get enough fiber and nutrients in your diet,” she said. “They are all plant-based, so of course they are kosher.”

Blueberry Muffins with Black Elderberry Spread

Makes 12 muffins

This vegan-friendly blueberry muffin recipe is easy to make. Plus, the black elderberry spread is a delicious way to provide strong immune system support.

For the Muffins:

1 1⁄2 cups flour

1 cup raw sugar (or coconut sugar or granulated sweetener of choice)

2 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

3⁄4 cup oat milk or nondairy creamer ( I like Ripple)

Egg replacement for two eggs (I either use Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer or mashed ripe bananas)

¼ tsp vanilla extract

1⁄4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup fresh organic blueberries

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Combine flour, sugar, salt and baking powder in a mixing bowl. Mix in oat milk or nondairy creamer, egg replacement, vanilla extract and oil.

Gently fold in blueberries.

Put paper cups into a muffin pan (parchment cups are one of my favorites), and pour in batter, filling each cup about two-thirds of the way.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until muffins are golden and a toothpick comes out clean when placed in the center.

Allow to cool.

For the Black Elderberry Spread:

¼ cup of nonhydrogenated plant based butter type spread

1 tsp agave syrup

2 tsp black elderberry syrup

Allow nonhydrogenated plant based butter type spread to soften.

Add agave and black elderberry syrups. Mix until creamy.

Spread on your blueberry muffins.

Vegan French Toast with Almond Butter and Fresh Fruit

Everyone loves French toast. And, thanks to new plant-based egg substitutes, making vegan French toast is easier and more delicious than ever! It’s great year round, but summer fruit and almond butter help to shake things up for breakfast or brunch.

4 slices Vegan croissant bread (La Boulangerie is my favorite)

8 oz. Plant-based egg substitute (The “JUST Egg” product works best for this recipe)

1 Tbsp Plant-based margarine, butter or spread

1 tsp Vanilla extract

Almond butter

Fruit of choice

Maple syrup

Add vanilla extract and egg substitute to a medium bowl. Stir well.

Dip vegan croissant bread into egg mixture until bread is moist on both sides.

Heat pan on medium with a small amount of plant based butter.

Cook dipped bread on each side until golden brown.

Remove from heat and top with almond butter.

Add seasonal fresh fruit. I like to use small molds to cut into fun shapes!

Serve!

Frozen Blueberry Nondairy Cheesecake

My frozen nondairy blueberry cheesecake is so delicious and refreshing during warm months. It’s a great way to cool down and have a healthy, plant-based, cholesterol-free dessert.

For the Crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup melted nonhydrogenated margarine

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix ingredients together until crumbs are moist. Press into a round pie plate.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes, until the crust is firm and golden brown. Allow to cool before filling.

For the Filling:

For the nondairy ingredients, be sure to use brands that are nonhydrogenated

8 oz. nondairy cream cheese

1 pint vanilla nondairy frozen dessert (I love So Delicious Vanilla Cashew)

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

Set out the cream cheese and the ice cream so they soften up a bit before using. It’s easier to work with them.

Cream the granulated sweetener into the cream cheese.

Add the vanilla and then the softened ice cream.

After everything is completely mixed, pour it into the pie crust, which should be cool before you add the mixture.

Place some toothpicks in the pie and cover with saran wrap and place in the freezer overnight.

For the Fruit Topping:

2 cups frozen fruit (thawed)

1/3 cup water

3 Tbsp granulated sweetener

1 Tbsp arrowroot

Enough fresh fruit to top the pie

Add the thawed fruit, water, sweetener and arrowroot into the food processor. Blend until smooth.

Put in a pot, and heat on the stove over low heat until it starts to thicken. Once the sauce is thick but not goopy, remove from heat. Allow to cool and then refrigerate.

The next day when the pie is solid and the sauce is cool, top the pie with fresh fruit. Then, drizzle sauce over it. You have a beautiful, yummy, cholesterol-free cheesecake. Enjoy!

For more from Harris, visit Alive & Well at www.aliveandwell.tv or follow her on Instagram @michelleharris_tv.