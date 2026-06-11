fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Sleepless in Jerusalem, Mad About the Knicks

I’ve been a sports nut my whole life, so it was no big deal to be up in the middle of the night to follow a major sporting event.
[additional-authors]
Picture of David Suissa

David Suissa

June 11, 2026
Adam Gray/Getty Images

As the mullahs in Iran announced they were closing the Strait of Hormuz and President Trump threatened to “bomb the sh*t out of them,” I was sleepless in Jerusalem keeping my eye on another war.

I’m talking, of course, about the New York Knicks versus the San Antonio Spurs in game 4 of the NBA Finals.

I’ve been a sports nut my whole life, so it was no big deal to be up in the middle of the night to follow a major sporting event.

Little did I know the game would be one for the ages.

Larry David and John McEnroe react during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

In front of frenzied fans at Madison Square Garden (MSG), the Knicks came back from a 29-point deficit to win the game by a point. A miracle rebound and shot by OG Anunoby at the final second sent the MSG fans and New York City in a state of delirium and the Knicks one win away from their first championship in 53 years.

Members of Hollywood royalty with floor seats— Larry David (my king), Jerry Seinfeld, Ben Stiller, Timothee Chalamet, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Spike Lee, Taylor Swift and others— seemed to have no problem losing their composure in public. A Youtube clip after the game showed Chalamet beckoning Knicks superstar Jalen Bronson as if he were a kid desperate for an autograph. That’s Chalamet! The same superstar actor who played Bob Dylan!

Timothée Chalamet reacts after Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Sports can make grown-ups unravel.

I’ve had moments watching my beloved Lakers where I got so loud celebrating a win the neighbors were about to call security.

But why?

Why such ecstasy over something seemingly trivial that has nothing to do with my life?

I understand being passionate about things that are personally meaningful— a family wedding, a special birthday, a children’s graduation, my love of America, and so on—but a basketball game full of rich athletes I don’t even know?

How can team sports have such a hold on so many people?

Because I make a habit out of thinking too much, I’ll offer some possible answers.

One, humans crave belonging. Those New Yorkers who are still celebrating on the streets of Manhattan are not just Knicks fans. They belong to a tribe. A tribe with civic pride. The Knicks of New York tribe.

Two, it feels great to have absolute clarity about who wins and loses. Have you noticed how we never know who’s winning wars these days? Take the war in Iran. The mullahs tell us they’re winning, Donald tells us we’re winning, and we’re all dizzy trying to figure out the score.

No such problem with sports. Ask the Spurs.

Third, watching sports can cleanse our primal urge for combat. It’s therapeutic to use phrases like “going to battle” knowing it won’t be a battle with missiles, tanks and drones. In sports, you go to war and people don’t die. Such a deal.

But forget all that. Watching the Knicks win a Finals game in front of the home crowd after being down 29 points was incredibly fun. It was high drama. It was like watching a fantastic movie– pure, unapologetic entertainment.

Of course, a cat on Tik Tok doing back flips can also be entertaining. But that cat can’t electrify the metropolis that never sleeps, or interrupt the sleep of a journalist in Jerusalem worrying about real missiles and the Strait of Hormuz.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Sushi Day Recipes with Marisa Baggett

June 11, 2026

Whether you’re a longtime sushi lover or a newbie to preparing this creative cuisine, Baggett’s recipes are a delicious way to mark the holiday.

What Antisemitism Requires of Us

June 10, 2026

The current Jewish debate cannot end with a choice between fighting antisemites and strengthening Jewish life. Both are necessary, but neither fully answers what this moment requires.

Is History Asking Too Much of Us?

June 10, 2026

The question for the Jewish people today is not merely whether we believe in the future but whether we are willing to become the kind of people that the future requires.

Rosner’s Domain | Can Israel’s Image Be Fixed?

June 10, 2026

Israelis view themselves as fighting for survival, just, fair, moral and brave, while the rest of the world sees something else entirely, viewing Israel as a country that has lost its brakes, destabilizing the order and running amok without justification.

Nothing to Fear but Fear

June 10, 2026

If I toss out a can of baked beans that expired one day earlier for fear of botulism, what do you think goes through my mind when it comes to bears, mountain lions, sharks and rattlesnakes?

The Many-States Solution

June 10, 2026

As we weigh the benefits and downsides of a potential two-state solution, the unguaranteed but plausible prospect of an unprecedented regional peace should be considered as part of that discussion.

What Can AI Do for Us?

June 10, 2026

The question is not whether Jewish communities will use AI; they already are. The question is whether we will adopt these tools passively, or shape them deliberately according to Jewish values, Jewish learning, and Jewish responsibility.

The Fearless Democratic Downfall

June 7, 2026

Democrats are not only endorsing and choosing quasi-Nazis and actual Islamists at the ballot box. They seem to have also adopted their suicidal tendencies.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.