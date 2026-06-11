Voice Actor Jeff Bergman on Replacing Don Rickles in ‘Toy Story 5’

In the first three “Toy Story” films, comedian Don Rickles did the voice of Mr. Potato Head. While “Toy Story 4” was in production, Rickles passed away at age 90. Rickles’ family gave the producers permission to use previously unused audio in a few quick lines in the film.

But now, with “Toy Story 5” set to release on June 19, Mr. Potato Head will be voiced by veteran voice actor Jeff Bergman. It’s not the first time a beloved cartoon character’s voice duties were handed off from one Jewish Hollywood legend to Bergman — since 1990, he’s been the official voice of Bugs Bunny, following the passing of Mel Blanc in 1989.

Bergman’s credits also include George Jetson, Fred Flintstone, Daffy Duck, Sylvester the Cat, Tweety, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, Yogi Bear and several other Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera characters. His work has appeared in “Tiny Toon Adventures,” “Animaniacs,” “Family Guy,” the “Despicable Me” films and nearly 100 animated projects.

“For a career that spans over 43 years for me now in the industry, it’s an honor of a lifetime to be in ‘Toy Story 5,’” Bergman told The Journal. “And then, to step into the role of an iconic character that’s over 30 years old that Don Rickles originated.” Bergman paused for a moment and smiled with a sigh.

Bergman grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs on Warner Bros. and Hanna-Barbera cartoons such as Yogi Bear and Huckleberry Hound, what he calls “the entertainment DNA he grew up with.” He remembers singing The Beatles “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You” with his parents on their RCA Victoria photograph. And he vividly recalls his earliest taste of Rickles’ comedy.

“It was 1968, Don Rickles had just come out with an album called ‘Hello Dummy’ and my parents were getting sloshed listening to that with their neighbors,” Bergman said. “I was at the top of the steps lurking, laughing and not completely understanding all the jokes, but they were laughing.”

Rickles was nicknamed “Mr. Warmth” for his ability to dish comic insults at everyone in the crowd at his live shows.

“So many lines, they’re all in my DNA, but one line that comes to mind is when he says, “Why don’t you go milk a Clydesdale for a half hour?’” Bergman said. “Never could have I imagined that Mr. Potato Head, that I played with and the Don Rickles comedy album that my parents were listening to would someday converge, but we’re talking 58 years ago.”

He had the other toys of the era — an Etch-a-Sketch, a Slinky and Yo-Yos — all future characters in the “Toy Story” films. By the time Bergman reached bar mitzvah age, he had grown out of the toys, and was more interested in singing and performing.

“I loved my bar mitzvah, I loved studying for my Haftorah,” Bergman said. “Part of that is the credit that goes to the Orthodox rabbi who presided at a conservative congregation, Rabbi Maurice Novoseller at Congregation Beth Chaim. I loved singing, I loved all prayers and because we were so close with the rabbi, he gave me so much more to do and to conduct in the service.”

Bergman’s first ever paid performing gig was in a synagogue.

“I was 16 years old, I did 15-20 minutes of standup at a bar mitzvah where the name of the kid that was a bar mitzvah, his last name was Bergman like mine — no relation,” Bergman said. “So it was so funny going to a bar mitzvah and just being surrounded by people you don’t know that have the same last name as you.” Bergman was paid with a $100 bill, which he framed.

During college at the University of Pittsburgh, Bergman attended a lecture by Mel Blanc, then tracked Blanc down at his hotel and introduced himself. Bergman performed Blanc’s characters for Blanc during the meeting. Bergman spent the next decade building up his reputation doing voices in television commercials.

After Blanc’s death, Bergman became the first performer to voice Bugs Bunny after Blanc.

He was quickly accepted by Looney Toons fans. Bergman’s public life as Bugs Bunny had a strange early moment in Pennsylvania.

“Well, I had a funny thing happen to me when it first hit in 1989,” Bergman said. “I was living in Yardley, Pennsylvania at the time and somebody saw me at the grocery store, followed me. I was scared because you know how when you’re walking, you feel a presence behind you. He tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘What’s up, doc?’ And he gave me a bouquet of carrots. It was very alarming to have that happen. At the same time it was like, ‘Wow, okay, I guess it’s real.’”

He still has that young animation fan inside him when reflecting on iconic Los Angeles animation history locations.

“There was a location where they had the original ‘Termite Terrace’ where the animators would gather and I think sometimes that Mel [Blanc] would go there, but it’s long gone. Even Hanna-Barbera Studios, which was on 3400 Cahuenga Boulevard and I actually worked there and was directed on a project for ‘Jetsons: The Movie’ by Bill Hanna of Hanna-Barbera himself. That was really amazing. That was the holy ground.” The studio left that location in 1998.

Bergman also still looks back at his work with Chuck Jones, who throughout the 1930s-60s created such animated characters as Elmer Fudd, Road Runner, Pepé Le Pew, and Marvin the Martian.

“And I was also directed by Chuck Jones in the ‘Gremlins 2’ title sequence which had Bugs and Daffy,” Bergman said. “And so I spent four or five hours with him, that’s just royalty. He created Daffy Duck and Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote.”

He remembers seeing the original “Toy Story” for the first time in the theater in 1995 with his children. Looking back at that when taking the Mr. Potato Head voice role in “Toy Story 5” he talked about the huge responsibility he feels.

“We very much want to keep the spirit and the essence of that iconic character that Rickles created,” Bergman said. “So whether it’s that or it’s Bugs Bunny, it’s a huge responsibility to fans because you don’t want to do anything to disrupt anyone’s childhood memories. They’re all big shoes to step into.”