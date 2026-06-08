Five Time Finalist for the 2026 Southern California Journalism Awards

I’m honored to be a five-time finalist in the 2026 Southern California Journalism Awards. After carefully reviewing more than 2,700 entries, the judges selected this year’s finalists, and I am grateful to be recognized among such talented journalists and storytellers.
This year’s nominations reflect the variety of work I love creating—from print and digital journalism to podcast interviews that connect listeners with inspiring voices and meaningful travel experiences.
My nominations include two print features for Pasadena Magazine: “Frozen Fun on The World’s Final Frontier in Antarctica” and “Castle Green: Embracing Luxury, Adventure and Whimsy,” which explored Ireland through the lens of history, luxury, and adventure.
I was also recognized for two episodes of my Make Your Own Map podcast: “Explore Wild Ireland with Founder Killian McLaughlin!” and “Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did.” As I continue into Season 8 of the podcast with 85 countries listening, I remain grateful to every guest who has shared their stories, expertise, and experiences with my audience.
Rounding out the nominations is my digital feature for Reader’s Digest, “Here’s What You Need to Know About ‘Aisle Lice’ Before Your Next Flight,” a story that resonated with travelers navigating today’s airport experience.
I’m especially grateful to the editors, publications, podcast guests, readers, listeners, viewers, and industry colleagues who continue to support my work. From award-winning print and digital journalism to recognized podcasting, bestselling-author events, and a YouTube channel that has nearly 2.8 million views, I am continually inspired by the opportunity to tell stories that inform, connect, and encourage curiosity.
Thank you to the Southern California Journalism Awards and the Los Angeles Press Club for this recognition. I am honored to be nominated and excited to celebrate journalism and storytelling with this year’s finalists.
In 2025, my Ireland Travel Special on The Jet Set TV, Celtic Charm, earned recognition across three of the industry’s most respected platforms — forming a true Triple Crown of honors in digital media, broadcast television, and journalism.
🏆 Platinum – dotCOMM Awards
🏆 Silver Winner (Travel & Tourism) – Telly Awards
🏆 First Place, Lifestyle Feature – Southern California Journalism Awards
The entire toy industry in America was largely Jewish, from the company founders and executives to the designers and factory workers, from the wholesale distributors and the army of salesmen, to the retail outlets and the large department stores that sold them.
Alongside cultural outreach, the Ministry is also focusing on investors and infrastructure. Izhakov said Israel is actively encouraging tourism-related investment through targeted meetings and investor conferences.
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Five Time Finalist for the 2026 Southern California Journalism Awards
Lisa Ellen Niver
I’m honored to be a five-time finalist in the 2026 Southern California Journalism Awards. After carefully reviewing more than 2,700 entries, the judges selected this year’s finalists, and I am grateful to be recognized among such talented journalists and storytellers.
This year’s nominations reflect the variety of work I love creating—from print and digital journalism to podcast interviews that connect listeners with inspiring voices and meaningful travel experiences.
My nominations include two print features for Pasadena Magazine: “Frozen Fun on The World’s Final Frontier in Antarctica” and “Castle Green: Embracing Luxury, Adventure and Whimsy,” which explored Ireland through the lens of history, luxury, and adventure.
I was also recognized for two episodes of my Make Your Own Map podcast: “Explore Wild Ireland with Founder Killian McLaughlin!” and “Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did.” As I continue into Season 8 of the podcast with 85 countries listening, I remain grateful to every guest who has shared their stories, expertise, and experiences with my audience.
Rounding out the nominations is my digital feature for Reader’s Digest, “Here’s What You Need to Know About ‘Aisle Lice’ Before Your Next Flight,” a story that resonated with travelers navigating today’s airport experience.
I’m especially grateful to the editors, publications, podcast guests, readers, listeners, viewers, and industry colleagues who continue to support my work. From award-winning print and digital journalism to recognized podcasting, bestselling-author events, and a YouTube channel that has nearly 2.8 million views, I am continually inspired by the opportunity to tell stories that inform, connect, and encourage curiosity.
Thank you to the Southern California Journalism Awards and the Los Angeles Press Club for this recognition. I am honored to be nominated and excited to celebrate journalism and storytelling with this year’s finalists.
See my five finalist nominations below:
E5. PRINT LIFESTYLE FEATURE
Lisa Niver, Pasadena Magazine, “Frozen Fun on The World’s Final Frontier in Antarctica”
Brian W. Carter, Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper, “St. Eugene’s ONSTAGE Performing Arts
Program Brings the Talent from the Playground”
Ana Figueroa, Beverly Hills Courier, “José Andrés Wants It All”
Holly Gleason, POLLSTAR, “Koe Wetzel: Red Dirt Renegade Smashes Confines & Rocks The FOut”
James Hibberd, The Hollywood Reporter, “Knives Out: Celebrities Reveal Plastic SurgerySecrets — But One Procedure Still Taboo”
H6. MAGAZINE FEATURE (Under 1,000 Words)
Lisa Niver, Pasadena Magazine, “Castle Green: Embracing Luxury, Adventure and Whimsy”
Shana Nys Dambrot, Palm Springs Life Magazine, “Murals by Shepard Fairey, Benjamin JeanJean, Others Decorate Desert Hot Springs”
Selome Hailu, Variety, “How Planned Parenthood’s Caren Spruch Works With Lena Dunham and Other Creatives to Sensitively Portray Abortion on Screen”
Brad A. Johnson, OLTRE, “Showdown at The Grand”
Michael Saponara, Billboard, “Country Power Players Innovator: BigXThaPlug”
K4 AUDIO JOURNALISM Radio broadcast, podcast or stream produced in Southern California.
LIFESTYLE FEATURE
Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “Explore Wild Ireland with Founder Killian McLaughlin!”
Caroline Feraday, KCLU, “A rescue camel lives with his human best friend on a ranch”
Robert Garrova, Josie Huang, LAist, “The macabre history of the Verdugo Hills Cemetery”
K6. PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, Non-Entertainment Personalities (Over 10 Minutes)
Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did”
Billy Binion, Reason Magazine, “Helen Prejean: Why This Nun Is Fighting To End the Death Penalty”
Esther D. Kustanowitz, Erin Benmoche, The Bagel Report, “Breaking Down the Prince of Egypt with Tzivia Schwartz-Getzug”
Larry Mantle, LAist, “The CEO of SoCal Edison’s parent company discusses the Eaton Fire, answers listener questions”
L21. LIFESTYLE FEATURE
Lisa Niver, Reader’s Digest, “Here’s What You Need to Know About “Aisle Lice” Before Your Next Flight”
Rance Collins, IndieWire, “How Cinespia Turned a Cemetery Into L.A.’s Weekend Hot Spot”
John Lavitt, The Hollywood Times, “The Royal Hawaiian: Waikiki’s Pink Palace of History, Luxury, and Aloha”
Rebecca L. Root, Noema Magazine, “Would You Eat This Bug To Save The World?”
Weilian Zhu, Matjaž Tančič, Noema Magazine, “China’s Pet Parents Choose ‘Fur Kids’ Over Human Children”
MORE ABOUT MY OTHER AWARDS:
National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards: First Place for Podcast Host
I’m deeply honored to share that my podcast, Make Your Own Map, was recognized by the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards (NAEJ) with First Place for Podcast Host, along with Second Place for my one-on-one interview with Tara Schuster, “Tara Schuster Isn’t Afraid to Go There—And You’ll Be Glad She Did.”
In 2025, my Ireland Travel Special on The Jet Set TV, Celtic Charm, earned recognition across three of the industry’s most respected platforms — forming a true Triple Crown of honors in digital media, broadcast television, and journalism.
🏆 Platinum – dotCOMM Awards
🏆 Silver Winner (Travel & Tourism) – Telly Awards
🏆 First Place, Lifestyle Feature – Southern California Journalism Awards
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