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A Magical Potato Carpet Ride

Who doesn’t love potatoes? And this potato carpet recipe is sure to satisfy the potato lovers in your life.
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Picture of Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff

June 11, 2026

Forgive me, dear reader, if I bore you, but my heart is full. My heart is filled with gratitude and joy that each of my three girls has reached momentous milestones in their lives, Baruch Hashem.

Over the past 10 days, we have celebrated Gabriella’s graduation from Yeshiva University, Alexandra’s 21st birthday and Shevy’s graduation from Shalhevet High School. This Shabbat marks Shevy’s 18th birthday. She’hechiyanu.

For me, the best part is celebrating these rites of passage with family. We are wonderfully lucky to have my mother and Alan’s parents shower our girls with their immense love and inspired praise.

Watching my girls interact with their cousins is the most fun. They laugh, they joke, they tease, they sing zemirot, they argue about life goals, and they encourage each other endlessly.

This past Friday night, we were at my brother Danny and Lemor’s home and it was just happy. Their son Eitan had just returned from the Hillel Academy trip to Israel (our middle school graduate) and we loved hearing his stories about his experiences touring Israel.

The first course (the best course) was simple and delicious. Fresh sourdough. An Israeli salad. An herby green salad with fennel, avocado and toasted sliced almonds with a homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Kalamata olive tapenade, spicy green s’chug, basil pesto, tahini, hummus and my mother’s homemade Amba.

I love to surprise everyone with an unexpected dish. This week, inspired by the viral potato carpet recipe made popular by chef Eyal Shani, I decided to make my own version. At the famous Malka restaurant on the Upper West Side, the carpet is a flattened thin, crispy potato base that is topped with coarse grain mustard, a vibrant red beet horseradish, tahini and bright green, spicy s’chug.

I wanted my potatoes to be mouthwateringly crispy outside with an exquisitely creamy inside. So, I boiled six large Yukon Gold potatoes until they were fork tender, then I placed them on a parchment lined baking sheet greased with a generous amount of extra-virgin olive oil. I covered them with another layer of parchment paper and used a glass to smash them to a uniform half inch thickness. I drizzled more olive oil and I sprinkled them with coarse salt, freshly ground black pepper, turmeric and sweet paprika.

I wanted my potatoes to be sophisticated, but kid friendly too (I have a lot of young nephews). So, after baking the potato carpet to crispy golden deliciousness, I topped them with sweet, caramelized onion, garlic confit, roasted cherry tomatoes and a garnish of flat leaf Italian parsley. Boy, was it a hit.

After dinner, we ate my homemade tiramisu and fruit, while Danny and I regaled the kids with stories of growing up with our cousins in Australia. We laughed and we laughed and it was magical.

—Sharon

I often think what life was like before potatoes made their way to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Potatoes were first domesticated thousands of years ago in the Andes Mountains of Peru and Bolivia. In the 16th century, after the Spanish conquest of South America, potatoes were brought to Europe and then transported around the world, becoming a staple crop.

While potatoes often get a bad rap, they are actually a nutritional powerhouse. It’s not so healthy to fry them and slather them with butter and sour cream, but otherwise they can be a tasty part of a healthy diet. Potatoes provide high-quality complex carbohydrates, more potassium than bananas and have potent antioxidants, including Vitamins C and B6.

One of the things that my mother was fondest of telling me, mentioning many times throughout my life, was that I was always in the kitchen with her. From when I was very little, she would seat me in my highchair and give me (cooled) boiled potatoes to peel with my little fingers. She loved to say that potatoes were the first dish I ever prepared.

Who doesn’t love potatoes? And this potato carpet recipe is sure to satisfy the potato lovers in your life.

—Rachel

Potato Carpet Recipe

6 large Yukon gold potatoes

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp paprika

1 medium yellow onion, finely diced

1 medium purple onion, finely diced

1/2 tsp sugar

12 large garlic cloves

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

Italian parsley, for garnish

Preheat oven to 300°F.

In a large pot, boil potatoes in salted water over medium high heat, until fork tender.

In a frying pan, warm 1/4 cup olive oil over medium heat, then add the onions and sugar to the pan. Sauté for about 10 minutes until golden and soft, stirring occasionally.

Place garlic, tomatoes and 1/4 cup olive oil in a small oven proof dish. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes.

Raise oven temperature to 400°F.

Grease a parchment lined baking sheet with olive oil, then place potatoes on the paper. Place another sheet of parchment paper over the potatoes and smash them until they are an even layer. Drizzle with more olive oil, then season with salt, pepper, turmeric and paprika.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes until potato carpet is a crispy golden brown.

Arrange onions, garlic and tomatoes on top of the carpet, then garnish with parsley.

Serve hot.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them
on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.

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