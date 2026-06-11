Sushi Day Recipes with Marisa Baggett

International Sushi Day is a great opportunity to appreciate and enjoy one of the world’s most creative cuisines.

“What I love most about sushi is that it started with such humble origins and yet has transformed into an iconic worldwide phenomenon,” Marisa Baggett, a professionally trained sushi chef and cookbook author, told The Journal. She believes some of life’s most meaningful conversations begin around the table.

“People often ask if I’ve ever made sushi with gefilte fish or other Jewish twists,” said Baggett, who is a passionate advocate for Jewish learning and engagement. “My answer is no because we don’t have to; sushi is already kind of Jewish.”

Baggett is a passionate advocate for Jewish learning and engagement; she’s a storyteller who explores the connections between food, identity and community. “Someone once told me that if you dropped a space alien at a few synagogue onegs and b’nai mitzvah parties, then asked it to name some Jewish foods, sushi would make the list,” she said. “That’s a much more interesting story to me than trying to stuff gefilte fish into a maki roll.”

International Sushi Day is on June 18. To celebrate, you can enjoy a meal at your favorite sushi bar, go on a sushi crawl or experiment with sushi-making in your own kitchen. Whether you’re a longtime sushi lover or a newbie to preparing this creative cuisine, Baggett’s recipes are a delicious way to mark the holiday.

Baggett will be celebrating by making sushi bowls!

“As much as I enjoy making rolls, a sushi bowl is what I make for dinner at home,” she said. “It has all the flavors I love but comes together with far less fuss.”

Happy International Sushi Day!

Perfect Sushi Rice

Makes about 5 cups

Making sushi rice is a process that takes time. Expect the entire process to take about 90 minutes, but it’s absolutely worth it. And much of that time is hands-off. Use that downtime to prep your fillings and toppings, so you’re ready to roll (or make a bowl!) once your rice is done!

Once you prepare the sushi rice, you can top it with vegetables, cooked seafood, smoked fish, tofu or anything else you enjoy.

2 ½ cups short-grain California rice

2 ½ cups water minus 3 Tbsp (for cooking)

¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1 Tbsp sugar

1 ½ tsp sea salt

1. Place the rice in a bowl and rinse under cold water, gently swirling it with your hand. Repeat until the water runs almost clear.

2. Let the rice drain thoroughly for 10 minutes.

3. Add the rice and measured water to a rice cooker. Cook for exactly 40 minutes. The rice cooker may indicate the rice is done before the time is up. Allow to continue steaming for the full 40 minutes before lifting the lid.

4. In a small bowl, combine rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Stir until dissolved.

5. Transfer the cooked rice to a large, non-metal bowl. Gently fold in 4 tablespoons of the vinegar dressing using folding motion with a rice paddle or wooden spoon. Add more to taste, if desired. Let rice cool to room temperature before using.

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Makes about 4 servings

Whenever I make sushi rice, I make extra sushi vinegar because I know this cucumber salad won’t be far behind. The same sweet-tart dressing that seasons sushi rice brings a bright flavor to this salad. Mini cucumbers are fun for this recipe and don’t require the paper-thin slicing that larger cucumbers do.

1 lb mini seedless cucumbers

¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1 Tbsp sugar

1 ½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp sesame seeds, toasted

1. In a small bowl, combine rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Stir until dissolved. Set aside.

2. Place the mini cucumbers on a cutting board and gently smash each one with the flat side of a chef’s knife until it cracks open. Cut into bite-sized pieces. If some of the cucumbers are larger than others, cut them into smaller pieces so they are roughly uniform in size.

3. Toss the smashed cucumbers with the rice vinegar mixture and toasted sesame oil. Allow flavors to develop for 10 minutes at room temperature. Sprinkle with sesame seeds just before serving. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Spicy Carrot Mix

Makes about 1¼ cups (enough for 4–6 sushi rolls or 2–4 poke bowls)

One of the most common questions I get in sushi classes is “How do I buy raw fish for making sushi at home?” For those who are hesitant, this Spicy Carrot Mix is a delicious alternative. Inspired by the flavors of spicy tuna, it’s packed with flavor and is always one of the biggest surprises for my students, who can’t believe carrots can be this satisfying.

½ lb carrots, peeled and boiled until tender (about 2 cups sliced)

1 ½ Tbsp sriracha

1 tsp sambal oelek (garlic chili paste)

½ tsp sesame oil

2 tsp scallions, chopped

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tsp shichimi togarashi (Japanese 7 pepper) or cayenne pepper

½ tsp salt (adjust to taste)

1. Blend the boiled carrots in a food processor until mostly chopped. You’ll want some small chunks for texture.

2. Stir in sriracha, sambal oelek, sesame oil, scallions, sesame seeds, shichimi togarashi (or cayenne) and salt.

3. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

The mixture can be used as a spicy tuna substitute for sushi rolls or poke bowls. It’s also delicious as an appetizer on rice crackers. ■