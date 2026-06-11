Rosner’s Domain | Can Israel’s Image Be Fixed?

You may have already stumbled upon the headline: The world does not particularly like Israel, and to be precise, the world likes Israel less today than it did a year ago, though even then it was not exactly a passionate romance. We learn this depressing data point from a recent Pew Research Center poll that tracked global attitudes toward Israel, comparing views from last year to this year. The reality is that we have slipped a bit further, and to be perfectly precise, we slipped in two ways. The share of people saying good things about us went down, while the share of those saying bad things went up. Take the United Kingdom as an example, where 69% of the British public now holds an unfavorable view of Israel. That is an eight percentage point increase from last year. Meanwhile, only 25% view Israel favorably, which represents a five-point drop. You might tell yourself that this is just the work of the British Left. That is both true and untrue. It is certainly driven more heavily by the Left, but even among the British Right, 58% of respondents hold a negative view of Israel.

It is a similar, dizzying, and alarming story across the global right-wing spectrum, with negative views hitting 63% on the German Right, 66% on the Spanish Right, 64% on the Italian Right, 55% on the Australian Right, and 51% on the Chilean Right. The speed with which Israel has lost the Right in many countries over recent years is deeply worrying. On the American Right, those with a negative view of Israel remain a minority, but at 37%, it is no longer a small one. Israel has drifted from the ideal of bipartisan support to a partisan, right-wing reliance because there was no alternative, and now, in many nations, even that right-wing sympathy has evaporated, leaving support to a small minority.

One could argue that this is not the end of the world, because what goes down quickly can come up quickly, and the public proves time and again that opinions on distant foreign issues fluctuate easily. Conversely, one could argue that this is catastrophic. Israel is living in a total cognitive disconnect from the rest of the world. Israelis view themselves as fighting for survival, just, fair, moral and brave, while the rest of the world sees something else entirely, viewing Israel as a country that has lost its brakes, destabilizing the order and running amok without justification. This leaves us with two choices: either we are truly terrible at explaining our very correct position, or our position is simply incorrect.

What can be done about this? The following thoughts are not recommendations on how Israelis ought to vote in the next election, though they could certainly be interpreted that way. It’s possible that one of the fastest ways to change Israel’s global image would be to replace the leader at its helm. If there is one takeaway from the Pew data, it is just how inextricably bound Israel’s image is to the man who has personified it for decades, Benjamin Netanyahu. The two are so closely identified that it is difficult to spot the difference (to be slightly technical: we are looking at two variables that are almost entirely intertwined).

Naturally, this births a classic chicken-and-egg question. Do they distrust Netanyahu because they dislike Israel, or do they dislike Israel because they distrust Netanyahu? Perhaps both stem from a third variable not captured by the poll, such as specific Israeli policies, antisemitism or a mutual failure of communication. Whatever the underlying cause, the statistical reality presents an unambiguous picture. The correlation between negative views of Israel and distrust in Netanyahu is exceptionally high. Of course, there is an element of conceptual dependency here, since for a citizen in Italy, Poland or Indonesia, Netanyahu is the face of Israel, meaning the two metrics are not independent.

A few countries do deviate from this statistical trendline, showing that some publics can separate the country from its leader. In Western Europe and parts of Latin America, Netanyahu scores significantly worse than Israel’s general image would predict, meaning publics there judge the prime minister more harshly than the country itself. The script flips primarily in several Muslim majority or developing nations in Asia and Africa, where Netanyahu is actually preferred over the state he leads. And yet, the bottom line is clear: in the eyes of most of the world, Israel’s image and Netanyahu’s image are a single package deal.

Theoretically, this offers a clear path for a rapid rebranding experiment. You cannot swap out Israel to fix Netanyahu’s image, but you can swap out Netanyahu to fix Israel’s image. Whether it would actually work is not guaranteed. If candidates such as Bennett, Liberman or Eisenkot were elected tomorrow, the world might quickly prove nothing changed by scoring them the way it scores Netanyahu. But another outcome is also possible, where a new prime minister might command higher initial trust, dragging global favorability toward Israel upward along with them. Whether it is an experiment worth conducting is for the voters to decide.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

More than 100 days before Election Day, we don’t yet know what the political field looks like.

There are countries where political life is relatively straightforward, and the polling is similarly clear. Ask a Brit who they plan to vote for, and they will tell you Tories or Labour … Ask a German … and she will answer the Social Democrats, the Greens or the Christian Democratic Union. There are a few paths available, and they are, on the whole, fixed. Then there is Israel, where nothing is permanent, everything is fluid and everything changes. This volatility makes it incredibly difficult to identify ideological differences, hard to make a voting decision and nearly impossible to accurately poll what Israelis will actually do at the ballot box…

A week’s numbers

Negative view of Israel and the correlation to mistrusting Netanyahu around the world.

A reader’s response

Oren Benhar: “Do you expect Israel to act in Lebanon at some point without Trump’s approval?” My response: As you could see, the answer is yes, and no. More action – yes. Limitations – still in place.

Shmuel Rosner is senior political editor. For more analysis of Israeli and international politics, visit Rosner’s Domain at jewishjournal.com/rosnersdomain.