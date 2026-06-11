A Moment in Time: “29 Years in the Rabbinate”

Dear all,
29 years ago, on June 7, 1997, I received smicha (rabbinic ordination) after five years of study at Hebrew Union College.
I spent my first eight years serving University Synagogue in Los Angeles, followed by one year as Regional Director of the Union for Reform Judaism’s Introduction to Judaism program.
I am now about to begin my 20th year at Temple Akiba of Culver City.
While the number 29 has no particular significance (the way 18 or 36 does), I still like to punctuate yearly anniversaries with reflection. This feels like an appropriate moment in time to pause and reflect on what I have learned:
- Every day presents an opportunity to engage in purposeful—not random—acts of kindness.
- Things are not always what they seem.
- People are searching for meaning—real meaning—regardless of theology or spirituality.
- Someone may tell you, “I loved your sermon.” It might be true. It might not be.
- What we say or do can impact someone in ways we may not understand for a month, a year, a decade, or longer.
- God is.
- Torah can shape our actions—if we let it.
- Israel—the people and the land—matters.
- It’s awesome that your grandfather was a kosher butcher. What will your grandchildren say about you?
- Goodness is all around us. The question is whether we stop to notice?
I love what I do.
I appreciate this sacred calling each day.
I am grateful for those who have been part of my journey.
I look forward to the chapters ahead.
With love and Shalom,
Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro