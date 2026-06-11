A Moment in Time: “29 Years in the Rabbinate”

Dear all,

29 years ago, on June 7, 1997, I received smicha (rabbinic ordination) after five years of study at Hebrew Union College.

I spent my first eight years serving University Synagogue in Los Angeles, followed by one year as Regional Director of the Union for Reform Judaism’s Introduction to Judaism program.

I am now about to begin my 20th year at Temple Akiba of Culver City.

While the number 29 has no particular significance (the way 18 or 36 does), I still like to punctuate yearly anniversaries with reflection. This feels like an appropriate moment in time to pause and reflect on what I have learned:

Every day presents an opportunity to engage in purposeful—not random—acts of kindness.

Things are not always what they seem.

People are searching for meaning—real meaning—regardless of theology or spirituality.

Someone may tell you, “I loved your sermon.” It might be true. It might not be.

What we say or do can impact someone in ways we may not understand for a month, a year, a decade, or longer.

God is.

Torah can shape our actions—if we let it.

Israel—the people and the land—matters.

It’s awesome that your grandfather was a kosher butcher. What will your grandchildren say about you?

Goodness is all around us. The question is whether we stop to notice?

I love what I do.

I appreciate this sacred calling each day.

I am grateful for those who have been part of my journey.

I look forward to the chapters ahead.

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro