Pasadena Magazine: Sailing Tahiti in Style on Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze

Thank you Pasadena Magazine for sharing my print story, “Sailing Tahiti in Style,” in their Summer 2026 Travel Issue and “Island-Hopping Through French Polynesia” on their website!

“Personalized service and unforgettable experiences make every moment aboard Windstar Cruises feel like your own private escape.” By Lisa Niver

FRENCH POLYNESIA has long lived in the collective imagination as the ultimate escape, turquoise lagoons, jagged green peaks, and islands that feel both impossibly remote and deeply welcoming. Exploring the region with Windstar Cruises transforms that dream into a seamless reality, where every detail, from ship design to dining to shore experiences, feels intentional, personal, and refreshingly unhurried.

My journey began before boarding. Air Tahiti Nui’s nonstop flight from Los Angeles to Papeete takes just eight and a half hours, with only a two-hour time difference this time of year, the same as Hawaii, making the transition surprisingly easy. Flying Mānava Premium, the vacation began in the air with wider seats, leg rests, refined meals, and warm Polynesian service. Even before takeoff, a Windstar Cruises video played onboard, an unmistakable sign that paradise awaited.

Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze is perfectly suited for Tahiti. With its small-ship design, the experience feels more like sailing on a private yacht, elegant, relaxed, and deeply personal. Guests recognize one another, conversations linger, and the pace feels human.

My suite offered generous space and smart design: a separate seating area, a large picture window framing endless blues, a walk-in closet, and a well-appointed bathroom with double sinks. Windstar Cruises’ commitment to sustainability is evident with thoughtfully provided refillable water bottles throughout the ship.

What truly defines the experience, however, is the Windstar Cruises team. Under the leadership of Captain Roman Krstanovic and hotel general manager Iulian Petrasuc, the crew delivers polished service with sincere heart. From officers greeting guests on deck to staff joining evening celebrations and teaching line dancing, there is a sense of joy and pride that permeates the ship.

Windstar Cruises is the only cruise line that is officially partnered with the James Beard Foundation, and that commitment to culinary excellence is evident throughout the voyage. Ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, menus are creatively executed, and every dish is focused on flavor and experience. Guests may dine nightly in Amphora, the elegant main restaurant, where menus change daily and service feels polished yet approachable.

Basil + Bamboo, new to the fleet and a standout on Star Breeze, is a vibrant fusion of Mediterranean and Southeast Asian flavors. Shareable plates, fresh seafood, aromatic spices, and creative twists make each meal a delight for the senses. Chef-driven and beautifully executed, it became an instant favorite, highlighting Windstar Cruises’ evolving culinary vision.

Candles, the ship’s signature steakhouse, transforms from the open-air Veranda, serving breakfast and lunch, into an intimate evening venue featuring premium cuts and beautifully prepared sides beneath the stars. From custom breakfasts to specialty steaks, every dining moment reflects careful sourcing, creativity, and an emphasis on taste and presentation.

Our itinerary included Tahiti, Moorea, Raiatea, Taha’a, Bora Bora, and Huahine, each offering its own natural beauty, culture, and charm. On Taha’a, a private motu lunch at Motu Mahaea delivered palm-fringed perfection: tender boat rides, shaded loungers, tropical drinks, and a beach barbecue, all set against shallow, turquoise lagoons where stingrays glided past swimmers.

In Bora Bora, the Destination Discovery Event: Feast & Fire experience took us by catamaran to a private motu at sunset. Guests were welcomed with leis and enjoyed a lavish dinner under the stars, followed by a powerful Polynesian dance and fire performance. Immersive, celebratory, and deeply connected to the culture and place, it’s a memory that will linger long after leaving the lagoon.

I loved snorkeling in coral gardens and my encounters with black-tip reef sharks, manta rays, spotted eagle rays, and turtles. I also went scuba diving in Papeete with Fluid Tahiti, explored pearl farming in Raiatea, where you can snorkel and harvest your own pearl, and fell in love with the lagoon colors and vibrant marine life throughout the journey. Each stop felt personal and unhurried, allowing true immersion in island life.

One of the most magical features of Windstar Cruises is the Marina, opening from deck 3 when anchored. Guests can swim directly from the ship or enjoy kayaks, paddle boards, snorkel gear, and floating loungers, completely included, with attentive staff nearby. The spontaneous access to warm, crystal-clear water in every shade of blue is effortless and fun. From coral gardens to motu beaches, small-ship access and a talented crew make every adventure intimate and authentic.

Before and after the cruise, I stayed at the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa, just minutes from the airport. Multiple pools, including the sand-entry Le Lotus, a turtle sanctuary, expansive gardens, and excellent dining create an immediate sense of relaxation.

Bucket-list overwater bungalows provide serenity, sweeping lagoon views, and soaking tubs, perfect for celebrating milestones, enjoying champagne at sunset, and I loved hula hooping in the morning on my deck.

Adding my memoir, BRAVE-ish, to the ship’s library was a reminder that travel is about new journeys, friendships, and courage, exploring both the world and oneself. From indulgent dining and immersive island experiences to quiet sunsets and bridge visits, Windstar Cruises delivers a French Polynesia adventure that is luxurious, intimate, and unforgettable.

Read my articles on Pasadena Magazine

VIDEOS FROM FRENCH POLYNESIA on STARBREEZE:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLv_jKkCiDQcR6s5CZ8A_nKsA98fubnSym

ARTICLE: Sailing French Polynesia with Windstar Cruises: A Return to Tahiti and Life at Sea

https://youtu.be/B920tOemB1s

See me on The Jet Set TV to talk about Windstar Cruises and all of my adventures in French Polynesia

More of my coverage including all of my social media posts: CLICK HERE

Click here to read a PDF of this article, “Sailing Tahiti in Style, from the Summer Travel issue of Pasadena Magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasadena Magazine (@pasadenamag)

See the article, “Chasing Paradise across Polynesia” on Pasadena Magazine’s instagram

“French Polynesia’s turquoise lagoons, overwater bungalows and postcard-worthy sunsets continue to make Tahiti one of the world’s ultimate escapes.⁠ ⁠ 🌊 From Bora Bora to Moorea, the journey included coral gardens, manta rays and crystal-clear water in every shade of blue.⁠ ⁠ 🍽️ Luxury dining, private island dinners and laid-back beach excursions made every stop feel unforgettable.⁠”

Also on