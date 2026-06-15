Pasadena Magazine: Sailing Tahiti in Style on Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze

“Personalized service and unforgettable experiences make every moment aboard Windstar Cruises feel like your own private escape.” By Lisa Niver
FRENCH POLYNESIA has long lived in the collective imagination as the ultimate escape, turquoise lagoons, jagged green peaks, and islands that feel both impossibly remote and deeply welcoming. Exploring the region with Windstar Cruises transforms that dream into a seamless reality, where every detail, from ship design to dining to shore experiences, feels intentional, personal, and refreshingly unhurried.
My journey began before boarding. Air Tahiti Nui’s nonstop flight from Los Angeles to Papeete takes just eight and a half hours, with only a two-hour time difference this time of year, the same as Hawaii, making the transition surprisingly easy. Flying Mānava Premium, the vacation began in the air with wider seats, leg rests, refined meals, and warm Polynesian service. Even before takeoff, a Windstar Cruises video played onboard, an unmistakable sign that paradise awaited.
Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze is perfectly suited for Tahiti. With its small-ship design, the experience feels more like sailing on a private yacht, elegant, relaxed, and deeply personal. Guests recognize one another, conversations linger, and the pace feels human.
My suite offered generous space and smart design: a separate seating area, a large picture window framing endless blues, a walk-in closet, and a well-appointed bathroom with double sinks. Windstar Cruises’ commitment to sustainability is evident with thoughtfully provided refillable water bottles throughout the ship.
What truly defines the experience, however, is the Windstar Cruises team. Under the leadership of Captain Roman Krstanovic and hotel general manager Iulian Petrasuc, the crew delivers polished service with sincere heart. From officers greeting guests on deck to staff joining evening celebrations and teaching line dancing, there is a sense of joy and pride that permeates the ship.
Windstar Cruises is the only cruise line that is officially partnered with the James Beard Foundation, and that commitment to culinary excellence is evident throughout the voyage. Ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, menus are creatively executed, and every dish is focused on flavor and experience. Guests may dine nightly in Amphora, the elegant main restaurant, where menus change daily and service feels polished yet approachable.
Basil + Bamboo, new to the fleet and a standout on Star Breeze, is a vibrant fusion of Mediterranean and Southeast Asian flavors. Shareable plates, fresh seafood, aromatic spices, and creative twists make each meal a delight for the senses. Chef-driven and beautifully executed, it became an instant favorite, highlighting Windstar Cruises’ evolving culinary vision.
Candles, the ship’s signature steakhouse, transforms from the open-air Veranda, serving breakfast and lunch, into an intimate evening venue featuring premium cuts and beautifully prepared sides beneath the stars. From custom breakfasts to specialty steaks, every dining moment reflects careful sourcing, creativity, and an emphasis on taste and presentation.
Our itinerary included Tahiti, Moorea, Raiatea, Taha’a, Bora Bora, and Huahine, each offering its own natural beauty, culture, and charm. On Taha’a, a private motu lunch at Motu Mahaea delivered palm-fringed perfection: tender boat rides, shaded loungers, tropical drinks, and a beach barbecue, all set against shallow, turquoise lagoons where stingrays glided past swimmers.
In Bora Bora, the Destination Discovery Event: Feast & Fire experience took us by catamaran to a private motu at sunset. Guests were welcomed with leis and enjoyed a lavish dinner under the stars, followed by a powerful Polynesian dance and fire performance. Immersive, celebratory, and deeply connected to the culture and place, it’s a memory that will linger long after leaving the lagoon.
I loved snorkeling in coral gardens and my encounters with black-tip reef sharks, manta rays, spotted eagle rays, and turtles. I also went scuba diving in Papeete with Fluid Tahiti, explored pearl farming in Raiatea, where you can snorkel and harvest your own pearl, and fell in love with the lagoon colors and vibrant marine life throughout the journey. Each stop felt personal and unhurried, allowing true immersion in island life.
One of the most magical features of Windstar Cruises is the Marina, opening from deck 3 when anchored. Guests can swim directly from the ship or enjoy kayaks, paddle boards, snorkel gear, and floating loungers, completely included, with attentive staff nearby. The spontaneous access to warm, crystal-clear water in every shade of blue is effortless and fun. From coral gardens to motu beaches, small-ship access and a talented crew make every adventure intimate and authentic.
Before and after the cruise, I stayed at the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa, just minutes from the airport. Multiple pools, including the sand-entry Le Lotus, a turtle sanctuary, expansive gardens, and excellent dining create an immediate sense of relaxation.
Bucket-list overwater bungalows provide serenity, sweeping lagoon views, and soaking tubs, perfect for celebrating milestones, enjoying champagne at sunset, and I loved hula hooping in the morning on my deck.
Adding my memoir, BRAVE-ish, to the ship’s library was a reminder that travel is about new journeys, friendships, and courage, exploring both the world and oneself. From indulgent dining and immersive island experiences to quiet sunsets and bridge visits, Windstar Cruises delivers a French Polynesia adventure that is luxurious, intimate, and unforgettable.
“French Polynesia’s turquoise lagoons, overwater bungalows and postcard-worthy sunsets continue to make Tahiti one of the world’s ultimate escapes. 🌊 From Bora Bora to Moorea, the journey included coral gardens, manta rays and crystal-clear water in every shade of blue. 🍽️ Luxury dining, private island dinners and laid-back beach excursions made every stop feel unforgettable.”
Only humans can create things from scratch. Machines are brilliant at taking that “scratch” and running with it, but if there’s no human content in its digital brain, a machine is useless in front of a blank page.
The concept, brought to life by Israeli chef Eyal Shani, is deceptively simple: pita as a canvas, filled with everything from lamb kebab and rib-eye minute steak to schnitzel and their signature candy steak, overnight seared brisket, aioli, mustard, pickles, tomato, and red onion.
Israelis view themselves as fighting for survival, just, fair, moral and brave, while the rest of the world sees something else entirely, viewing Israel as a country that has lost its brakes, destabilizing the order and running amok without justification.
Pasadena Magazine: Sailing Tahiti in Style on Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze
Lisa Ellen Niver
Thank you Pasadena Magazine for sharing my print story, “Sailing Tahiti in Style,” in their Summer 2026 Travel Issue and “Island-Hopping Through French Polynesia” on their website!
“Personalized service and unforgettable experiences make every moment aboard Windstar Cruises feel like your own private escape.” By Lisa Niver
FRENCH POLYNESIA has long lived in the collective imagination as the ultimate escape, turquoise lagoons, jagged green peaks, and islands that feel both impossibly remote and deeply welcoming. Exploring the region with Windstar Cruises transforms that dream into a seamless reality, where every detail, from ship design to dining to shore experiences, feels intentional, personal, and refreshingly unhurried.
My journey began before boarding. Air Tahiti Nui’s nonstop flight from Los Angeles to Papeete takes just eight and a half hours, with only a two-hour time difference this time of year, the same as Hawaii, making the transition surprisingly easy. Flying Mānava Premium, the vacation began in the air with wider seats, leg rests, refined meals, and warm Polynesian service. Even before takeoff, a Windstar Cruises video played onboard, an unmistakable sign that paradise awaited.
Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze is perfectly suited for Tahiti. With its small-ship design, the experience feels more like sailing on a private yacht, elegant, relaxed, and deeply personal. Guests recognize one another, conversations linger, and the pace feels human.
My suite offered generous space and smart design: a separate seating area, a large picture window framing endless blues, a walk-in closet, and a well-appointed bathroom with double sinks. Windstar Cruises’ commitment to sustainability is evident with thoughtfully provided refillable water bottles throughout the ship.
What truly defines the experience, however, is the Windstar Cruises team. Under the leadership of Captain Roman Krstanovic and hotel general manager Iulian Petrasuc, the crew delivers polished service with sincere heart. From officers greeting guests on deck to staff joining evening celebrations and teaching line dancing, there is a sense of joy and pride that permeates the ship.
Windstar Cruises is the only cruise line that is officially partnered with the James Beard Foundation, and that commitment to culinary excellence is evident throughout the voyage. Ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, menus are creatively executed, and every dish is focused on flavor and experience. Guests may dine nightly in Amphora, the elegant main restaurant, where menus change daily and service feels polished yet approachable.
Basil + Bamboo, new to the fleet and a standout on Star Breeze, is a vibrant fusion of Mediterranean and Southeast Asian flavors. Shareable plates, fresh seafood, aromatic spices, and creative twists make each meal a delight for the senses. Chef-driven and beautifully executed, it became an instant favorite, highlighting Windstar Cruises’ evolving culinary vision.
Candles, the ship’s signature steakhouse, transforms from the open-air Veranda, serving breakfast and lunch, into an intimate evening venue featuring premium cuts and beautifully prepared sides beneath the stars. From custom breakfasts to specialty steaks, every dining moment reflects careful sourcing, creativity, and an emphasis on taste and presentation.
Our itinerary included Tahiti, Moorea, Raiatea, Taha’a, Bora Bora, and Huahine, each offering its own natural beauty, culture, and charm. On Taha’a, a private motu lunch at Motu Mahaea delivered palm-fringed perfection: tender boat rides, shaded loungers, tropical drinks, and a beach barbecue, all set against shallow, turquoise lagoons where stingrays glided past swimmers.
In Bora Bora, the Destination Discovery Event: Feast & Fire experience took us by catamaran to a private motu at sunset. Guests were welcomed with leis and enjoyed a lavish dinner under the stars, followed by a powerful Polynesian dance and fire performance. Immersive, celebratory, and deeply connected to the culture and place, it’s a memory that will linger long after leaving the lagoon.
I loved snorkeling in coral gardens and my encounters with black-tip reef sharks, manta rays, spotted eagle rays, and turtles. I also went scuba diving in Papeete with Fluid Tahiti, explored pearl farming in Raiatea, where you can snorkel and harvest your own pearl, and fell in love with the lagoon colors and vibrant marine life throughout the journey. Each stop felt personal and unhurried, allowing true immersion in island life.
One of the most magical features of Windstar Cruises is the Marina, opening from deck 3 when anchored. Guests can swim directly from the ship or enjoy kayaks, paddle boards, snorkel gear, and floating loungers, completely included, with attentive staff nearby. The spontaneous access to warm, crystal-clear water in every shade of blue is effortless and fun. From coral gardens to motu beaches, small-ship access and a talented crew make every adventure intimate and authentic.
Before and after the cruise, I stayed at the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa, just minutes from the airport. Multiple pools, including the sand-entry Le Lotus, a turtle sanctuary, expansive gardens, and excellent dining create an immediate sense of relaxation.
Bucket-list overwater bungalows provide serenity, sweeping lagoon views, and soaking tubs, perfect for celebrating milestones, enjoying champagne at sunset, and I loved hula hooping in the morning on my deck.
Adding my memoir, BRAVE-ish, to the ship’s library was a reminder that travel is about new journeys, friendships, and courage, exploring both the world and oneself. From indulgent dining and immersive island experiences to quiet sunsets and bridge visits, Windstar Cruises delivers a French Polynesia adventure that is luxurious, intimate, and unforgettable.
Read my articles on Pasadena Magazine
VIDEOS FROM FRENCH POLYNESIA on STARBREEZE:
ARTICLE: Sailing French Polynesia with Windstar Cruises: A Return to Tahiti and Life at Sea
Read it on MSN and the Jewish Journal
On Bored Panda: I Thought I’d Seen Every Shade Of Blue, Until I Sailed Through French Polynesia
PODCAST: Small Ships, Big Adventures: Exploring Tahiti with Windstar Cruises and Joanna Vapor
See me on The Jet Set TV to talk about Windstar Cruises and all of my adventures in French Polynesia
More of my coverage including all of my social media posts: CLICK HERE
Click here to read a PDF of this article, “Sailing Tahiti in Style, from the Summer Travel issue of Pasadena Magazine
See the article, “Chasing Paradise across Polynesia” on Pasadena Magazine’s instagram
“French Polynesia’s turquoise lagoons, overwater bungalows and postcard-worthy sunsets continue to make Tahiti one of the world’s ultimate escapes. 🌊 From Bora Bora to Moorea, the journey included coral gardens, manta rays and crystal-clear water in every shade of blue. 🍽️ Luxury dining, private island dinners and laid-back beach excursions made every stop feel unforgettable.”
Also on Pasadena Magazine’s Facebook
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Did Trump and Bibi Lose to a Strait Flush?
Pasadena Magazine: Sailing Tahiti in Style on Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze
Regime Change, Interrupted
An Israeli Leftist Gets Mugged by Reality
Sinai Temple Gala, Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance, ‘Jewish Tomorrow’ Podcast
Have You Found Your Mission?
Artificial Everything: The More AI Grows, the Blander it Becomes
Only humans can create things from scratch. Machines are brilliant at taking that “scratch” and running with it, but if there’s no human content in its digital brain, a machine is useless in front of a blank page.
Small Eyes – A poem for Parsha Sh’lach
So they knew where it was this whole time…
A Bisl Torah — A Real Graduation Message
We are meant to be learners. Our values guide our path, and our curious, thoughtful questions lead to a greater understanding of who we are meant to become.
A Moment in Time: “29 Years in the Rabbinate”
Moses Found Brevity to be the Soul of Levity and Wit
Sleepless in Jerusalem, Mad About the Knicks
I’ve been a sports nut my whole life, so it was no big deal to be up in the middle of the night to follow a major sporting event.
Print Issue: Is History Asking Too Much of Us? | June 12, 2026
The question for the Jewish people today is not merely whether we believe in the future but whether we are willing to become the kind of people that the future requires.
Jonah Platt Brings Jewish Identity Conversation to Cedars-Sinai Rooftop
This marked J-STAR’s second event overall, with this gathering held in celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month.
Voice Actor Jeff Bergman on Replacing Don Rickles in ‘Toy Story 5’
“We very much want to keep the spirit and the essence of that iconic character that Rickles created.”
Why I Cried Watching ‘Crossing Delancey’ Performed Live on Stage
As I left the theater, wiping my eyes, I felt renewed gratitude for traditions that slow us down enough to truly see one another.
Miznon Expands with New West Third St. Location and a Kosher Restaurant, Malka
The concept, brought to life by Israeli chef Eyal Shani, is deceptively simple: pita as a canvas, filled with everything from lamb kebab and rib-eye minute steak to schnitzel and their signature candy steak, overnight seared brisket, aioli, mustard, pickles, tomato, and red onion.
A Magical Potato Carpet Ride
Who doesn’t love potatoes? And this potato carpet recipe is sure to satisfy the potato lovers in your life.
Sushi Day Recipes with Marisa Baggett
Whether you’re a longtime sushi lover or a newbie to preparing this creative cuisine, Baggett’s recipes are a delicious way to mark the holiday.
Table for Five: Shlach
Spying Out The Land
What Antisemitism Requires of Us
The current Jewish debate cannot end with a choice between fighting antisemites and strengthening Jewish life. Both are necessary, but neither fully answers what this moment requires.
Is History Asking Too Much of Us?
The question for the Jewish people today is not merely whether we believe in the future but whether we are willing to become the kind of people that the future requires.
Rosner’s Domain | Can Israel’s Image Be Fixed?
Israelis view themselves as fighting for survival, just, fair, moral and brave, while the rest of the world sees something else entirely, viewing Israel as a country that has lost its brakes, destabilizing the order and running amok without justification.
The Nakba as Libel: How a Narrative Engine Drives Antizionism
The Nakba narrative does not merely tell a story of displacement. It functions as a libel. Understanding that distinction is essential to understanding why the world reacted to Oct. 7 the way it did.
Do Not Blame the Child, Blame the Leadership
The answer is not hatred of ordinary Haredim. The answer is a clear law against organized calls for refusal.
The Courage of Jacob and Commitment to the Union
Liberation of the slaves was a cause long dear to Jewish hearts.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.