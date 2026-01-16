Sailing French Polynesia with Windstar Cruises: A Return to Tahiti and Life at Sea

French Polynesia has a way of imprinting itself on you. The colors linger. The calm stays with you. And even after decades of travel to more than 100 countries, this part of the world still feels singular.

Sailing with Windstar Cruises through Tahiti and the Society Islands was an entirely different experience from my earlier time here. Star Breeze is intimate, elegant, and deeply connected to the destination. From the moment I stepped onboard, I felt it: this wasn’t about rushing. It was about presence.

Life Onboard: All-Suite Ease & Ocean Living

Every guest onboard Star Breeze stays in a suite — a detail that quietly changes everything. My suite was spacious and calming, with thoughtful design, a generous sitting area, and reusable water bottles filled from the ship’s advanced filtration system (Windstar eliminates single-use plastic onboard).

What I loved most was how easy it felt to live with the ocean. The Marina is one of Windstar Cruises’ signature features, and when conditions allow, it opens directly off the back of the ship. Swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking — even just floating — happens right from the yacht.

The Food: James Beard Excellence at Sea

Windstar Cruises is the only cruise line officially partnered with the James Beard Foundation, and the culinary experience onboard reflects that commitment from morning to night.

Dinner is served every evening in Amphora, the ship’s main dining room, where menus rotate and local influences shine. Two specialty restaurants elevate the experience even further.

Candles, the onboard steakhouse, transforms from Veranda — the open, casual venue for breakfast and lunch — into an intimate dinner spot with perfectly prepared steaks and seafood.

But the standout for me was Basil + Bamboo, a newer concept rolling out across the Windstar fleet. This Asian-inspired restaurant felt fresh, creative, and completely at home in the South Pacific. The flavors were vibrant, the presentation thoughtful, and it quickly became one of my favorite dining experiences onboard.

Islands That Stay With You

Our itinerary included Tahiti, Moorea, Raiatea, Taha’a and Bora Bora, and each island offered its own rhythm and beauty.

Moorea’s dramatic peaks rise sharply from the sea. Raiatea feels deeply spiritual and grounded. Bora Bora — iconic for a reason — still takes your breath away with its lagoon, no matter how many times you’ve seen it.

Beneath the Surface: Why I Came Back

One of the reasons I first worked at sea was simple: I wanted to dive. Returning to French Polynesia with Windstar Cruises brought that full circle. In Papeete, I went scuba diving with Fluid Tahiti, descending into warm, clear water where coral gardens unfurled below me in layers of color and movement. At the Spring and Pitons, two incredible dive sites, we saw many sharks, schools of fish, giant turtles cruised by with quiet confidence, and that deep Pacific blue that makes your heart race in the best way. The lagoons here aren’t just beautiful; they’re alive, immersive, and endlessly humbling.

Islands That Invite You In

Each port offered a different way to connect. In Raiatea, I learned about the island’s renowned pearl farming — from oyster to iridescent gem — gaining a new appreciation for the patience and craftsmanship behind Tahitian pearls. On Huahine and Bora Bora, I saw manta rays gliding effortlessly below me, over 40 eagle rays passing in formation, and sting rays and black tip reef sharks up close. Windstar Cruises’ small-ship approach meant days felt expansive rather than rushed, whether swimming straight from the Marina, stepping onto a tender for a motu lunch, or simply floating above the reef watching the light shift. These islands don’t ask to be conquered; they invite you to slow down, look closer, and stay curious.

One unforgettable highlight was the Destination Discovery Event: Feast & Fire, Windstar Cruises’ Bora Bora experience. Guests sail by catamaran to a private motu at sunset, were welcomed with leis by Captain Roman Krstanovic and Hotel General Manager Iulian Petrasuc and enjoy a lavish dinner under the stars, followed by a powerful Polynesian dance and fire performance. It was immersive, celebratory, and deeply connected to place.

The People Make the Voyage

What truly defines Windstar Cruises is its people. Early in the voyage, both the Captain and Hotel Manager welcomed guests personally — a tone that carried throughout the journey. There’s also Open Bridge access, allowing guests to visit the bridge, talk with officers, and learn more about navigation and life at sea. As someone who once worked onboard ships, this meant a great deal to me.

And added into the ship’s library? A signed copy of Brave-ish. When the Captain told me he planned to read it, it felt quietly full-circle — a reminder that every journey builds on the ones before it.

Before & After the Cruise: Staying in Tahiti

Before sailing, I stayed at the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa, just minutes from the airport — an ideal place to ease into island time. The overwater bungalows are a bucket-list dream, with your private platform to the sea, lagoon views, and sunsets that don’t feel real.

The Journey Begins in the Air

Flying from Los Angeles on Air Tahiti Nui made getting here easier than ever. The direct flight to Papeete takes about 8.5 hours, and the time difference is just two hours from LA this time of year — the same as Hawaii. The vacation truly starts onboard, with warm service, comfortable seating options, and a relaxed Polynesian spirit from the moment you board.

Coming Back Changed

Returning to French Polynesia wasn’t about recreating the past. It was about honoring it — and seeing how much I’ve grown. This voyage reminded me why I fell in love with travel in the first place: discovery, connection, courage, and the joy of returning — wiser, calmer, and still curious. Some places stay with you forever. And if you’re lucky, you get to go back.

