Table for Five: Shlach

Nina Litvak

Screenwriter, Co-creator of accidentaltalmudist.org

The 12 spies who entered the land of Israel were great men and respected leaders of their tribes. So why did 10 of them act so recklessly and faithlessly as to deliver a bad report about the land to the Jewish people, causing panic and disrespecting God? Why didn’t they have faith that God would help them take the land that had been promised to them?

Hassidic masters explain that the spies feared the spiritual challenges of entering Canaan. In the wilderness, manna descended from heaven, water and clothing appeared by Divine Providence, and the Children of Israel could focus on studying Torah and serving God. Once they settled in the promised land, they would have to plow, sow, harvest, conduct business and engage with the material world. The spies were concerned that this would bring down the Jewish people spiritually as they would no longer be protected from distractions.

The sin of the spies was misunderstanding why they were created. God does not want Jews to remain separate from the material world. Rather, we are mandated to bring holiness into ordinary life by following the Torah’s laws, including those relating to seemingly mundane arenas such as farming, commerce and homemaking. Sanctity is not found only in the wilderness, study hall or synagogue. We must transform the world itself into a holy place. That remains the mission of every Jew today. May we all embrace and fulfill our holy mission!

Rabbi Benjamin Blech

Professor of Talmud, Yeshiva University

The contrast between Lech Lecha and Shelach Lecha contains a profound lesson about faith, mission and the difference between trusting God and trusting only oneself.

The Jewish journey truly begins with the words spoken to Abraham: “Lech lecha” — “Go forth.” Abraham is summoned to leave behind the comfortable and secure to discover his purpose. The command is not merely geographic; it is spiritual. Go to the reason for which you were created. Abraham is asked to trust a destiny he cannot yet see. He is promised not ease nor certainty but that heeding God’s call will bring blessing.

Centuries later, those same words echo, yet with tragic consequences. This time the Torah says, “Shelach lecha” — “Send for yourself men to spy out the land.” The difference is revealing. Lech lecha is the language of faith; Shelach lecha the language of hesitation. The spies were sent because the people, not God, required reassurance. The tragedy was not in gathering information but in the spirit behind the mission. God promised them the land. Yet they wished to determine for themselves whether whether the dangers were too great and the challenge was worth the risk.

Before the enemy defeated them, they defeated themselves. A nation chosen for greatness saw itself as small and incapable of fulfilling its divine destiny. Lech lecha teaches that human beings must trust God and move forward even without guarantees. Shelach lecha warns that fear can’t override responsibility. One phrase changed history because Abraham said yes to God’s future. The other delayed history because a generation no longer believed it was worthy of that future.

Rabbi Shmuel Reichman

Bestselling Author and Inspirational Speaker (ShmuelReichman.com)

When the Jewish People were getting ready to enter Eretz Yisrael, Moshe famously sent the Meraglim (spies) to scout out the land. While we often think of their account as malicious libel, this does not seem to be the case when the story is read on a surface level. As the spies scouted the land, they witnessed many giants burying their dead, and upon return, the spies reported this to the Jewish people. But didn’t the Meraglim speak the truth? Wasn’t it their job to report what they saw?

The Jewish Sages provide a profound explanation. There are two levels of reality: The first is how things appear on the physical surface; the second is the meaning that lies behind that exterior.

The Meraglim’s physical sight was intact; what they lacked was spiritual sight. They physically saw giants burying their dead, but they interpreted this to mean that the “land consumes its inhabitants” (Bamidbar 13:32). In reality, as the Gemara explains, this was a miracle that Hashem performed to aid the Meraglim in their mission. Hashem killed off the leaders of the giants in each city so that the dwellers would be distracted with their funerals, ensuring that the Meraglim could travel through Eretz Yisrael undetected. The death of the giants was the external reality; the Meraglim’s mistake lay in projecting faulty meaning onto it.

May we be inspired to continuously expand our horizons, revolutionize and reconstruct our set paradigms and build deeper eyes through which we see the world.

Rabbi Elchanan Shoff

Rabbi, Beis Knesses of Los Angeles

Just after the Torah tells us how Miriam spoke ill of Moshe is the story of the spies and their bad report about the Land that God had brought the Israelites to. Says Rashi: To teach us that the spies should have learned from the story of Miriam who was punished for how she spoke. The way that we talk about things is immensely important. Some call it “self-talk” – this is that internal voice that accompanies a person in life. Sometimes we can tell ourselves “I can never do this. It’s too hard. Too much. I never signed up for this.” Imagine if someone were following you around, saying, “You’re inadequate, you can’t do it.” You’d need to excise them from your life! How awful. And yet so often we may do this to ourselves with negative talk. It surely affects others when we speak negativity – that is poison. But it also hurts us. Terribly. The flipside must be clear to us. Speaking positively and gently and encouragingly is life-saving. Both to others, and internally. We have so much control of whether life feels hopeful or hopeless. Picture this: a man emerges from a long car ride and tell us, “That trip was horrific – heavy metal music was blasting at TOP volume for 5 hours in my rental car – I have a MONSTER horrendous headache.” You ask, “Why didn’t you turn it off?” And he says, “you can turn it off?!” We have so much control. Let’s use it!

Rabbi Johnny Solomon

Spiritual Coach, #theVirtualRabbi at WebYeshiva.org

Like every other nation who gathers intelligence before undertaking a military offensive, the Jewish nation sent intelligence officers to the Land of Israel in order to gather information about the military might and the military defense systems of its residents. Of course, given the many miracles which God wrought for the Jewish nation during the Exodus from Egypt we may wonder why there was a need to send these intelligence officers or why it was necessary to gather this information. Nachmanides addresses this concern by explaining that we should not rely on miracles and that the Torah “commands combatants to arm themselves and to protect themselves.” In fact, Maimonides writes in his letter to the Sages of Montpellier that the reason why the Jewish nation was exiled from the Land of Israel was because that they did not study the art of war or the ways of conquest. As we know, the horrific attacks that occurred in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 were due to a catastrophic series of intelligence failures which left civilians and soldiers vulnerable to an attack. In contrast to this failure, the many military achievements that have taken place since then are due to remarkable intelligence gathering efforts over a long period of time. Overall, we learn that intelligence gathering and military readiness is truly a matter of life and death and that, rather than relying on miracles, we must ensure that the Jewish nation is safe and protected wherever they may be.