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Jewish Journal

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A Bisl Torah — A Real Graduation Message

We are meant to be learners. Our values guide our path, and our curious, thoughtful questions lead to a greater understanding of who we are meant to become.
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Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

June 11, 2026
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These past few weeks, I have watched commencement ceremonies at both universities and high schools. The featured content is either the commencement address or valedictorian speech. Sadly, the audience holds its breath from start to finish, wondering if the seemingly pre-approved words will be political, racist, polarizing, and offensive.

My own daughter is graduating from 8th grade. She has spent her fourteen years all within the same synagogue and school. How blessed she is to have an anchor; a strong, Jewish, moral foundation.

Here is the message that I hope she feels and remembers as she continues forward:

We are meant to be learners. Our values guide our path, and our curious, thoughtful questions lead to a greater understanding of who we are meant to become.

Remember the teaching of Rabbi Simcha of Bunim. He always carried two slips of paper, one in each pocket. One said, “It is for my sake the world was created.” The other said, “I am only dust and ashes.” Meaning, walk through this world with a sense of balance—understanding that you have a purpose. You have something to teach. Your light deserves to be shared.

Walk through this world with humility. Each person is created in God’s image. Treat others with kindness and respect. Find ways to help another share their own light. Trust that your own light will not be diminished by lifting someone else.

You represent more than yourself. You carry the legacies of your family, the People of Israel, the wisdom that came before you. Do not take this foundation for granted. As you stand on the shoulders of others, build a future filled with heart and intention, using your voice to create instead of to destroy.

Most of all, experience the greatness of this very moment; the greatness of each moment you are given.

A suggestion for how to start your morning, every morning:

Modeh Ani Lifanecha: thank you, God, for giving me today, this wondrous day, so that I might be able to give back tomorrow.

Mazel Tov to my daughter. Mazel Tov to all the graduates.

May they go forward in peace.

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

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