Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | A Bimah of Victory

Karina, Daniela, Naama and Liri.

Whenever I hear those names, I bow with respect and admiration.

As Hamas had them come up on a stage, to humiliate them, these four heroines seized the moment to turn attempted humiliation into a moment of triumph. They looked like they were on the podium about to receive gold medals in the Olympics, and that’s how they acted. They smiled, waved and put their thumbs up as if the audience of terrorists were their fans cheering them on. They are four of the bravest young women I have ever seen. They represent the finest in Israeli society.

When I saw them being walked up to that stage, another image flashed before me – that of what Ashkenazim call a “Bimah” and Sephardim call a “Tevah” – the podium in the synagogue where one receives an Aliyah to the Torah.

I watched these four heroines walk up there with such grace, elegance, courage and strength of spirit, and I wondered: how is it possible that such brave warriors who survived 477 days of Hamas captivity are not permitted, according to some in our religion, of being called to the Torah, just because they are women?

Some will still argue that in a synagogue, they cannot be called up to read two blessings in front of their families, friends and community – mipnei kevod ha’tzibbur, “out of respect for the community.” Yet here they stood on that “bimah of courage” in front of a hateful crowd, for the whole world to see, and brought the greatest kavod to their tzibbur – Israel and theJewish people worldwide.

Karina, Daniela, Naama and Liri- Yashar Koach and Hazakot Brukhot on the most courageous Aliyah I have ever witnessed. Kiddush Hashem is an understatement.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila is the international director of the Sephardic Educational Center.