Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | A Bat Mitzvah of Sephardic Continuity

It was beautiful, spiritually uplifting and inspirational. Everyone present – family, close friends, community – was moved to tears. The emotions in the room were a magical blend of pride, joy and celebration. Together we witnessed a powerful moment of Jewish continuity, along with a particularly unique expression of Sephardic continuity.

This was the Bat Mitzvah of my closest friend’s daughter. It’s the reason Peni and I flew into Los Angeles from Israel last week. We’ve been to many such celebrations, and they all have their own unique charm and beauty. This one was special.

With her radiant smile and superstar stage presence, Talia walked up to the Bimah and took command of the service with absolute confidence. In her sweet and soulful voice, along with her perfectly Israeli-accented Hebrew, Talia chanted the morning blessings (Birkot Hashakhar), the morning Psalms (Psukei D’Zimra/Zemirot), and significant portions of Shaharit – including the Shema, which she preceded with a meaningful Dvar Torah as to why it’s so powerful that the Torah commands us V’Ahavta – You shall love.

A few months ago, in a telephone conversation from Israel, Talia and her father told me about her preparations for this great day, which included learning to read from the Torah. The Bat Mitzvah would take place in an Ashkenazi synagogue, and she would be learning the Ashkenazi Torah trope.

“Would you like to learn one of the Aliyot in Sephardic Ta’amim?” I asked. Talia’s father, Isack Fadlon, was born in Israel but raised in the United States. He taught Talia to speak fluent Israeli Hebrew, and also taught her about her Sephardic heritage from Middle Eastern countries. Talia knows all about that through the delicious Sephardic foods her Savta and aunts prepare at their Shabbat dinners, as well as through the many trips she has taken to Israel.

She was thrilled by my offer, and a few months later – on her Bat Mitzvah – we all experienced a powerful moment of Sephardic continuity.

Talia read the first four aliyot in Ashkenazi trope, from a standard Ashkenazi Torah scroll. For the fifth Aliyah, which would be her Bat Mitzvah Aliyah to the Torah, she switched to the Sephardic Ta’amim of her heritage. For that Aliyah, we took out a gorgeous Sephardic-case Torah scroll that the synagogue owns.

We all heard a Sephardic young lady born and raised in the United States, skillfully reading with great pride from an ancient Sephardic-case Torah scroll, in the tune of the Sephardic Ta’amim of her ancestors.

Chills down my spine, tears in my eyes, and the reassurance of knowing that Talia will help preserve her Sephardic traditions – her Savta’s Kubeh, her aunt’s Sabich, and the melodious Sephardic Ta’amim of Kriat Ha’Torah.

This was a Bat Mitzvah for the present, and for our future.

Mabruk, dear Talia.

Rabbi Daniel Bouskila is the international director of the Sephardic Educational Center.