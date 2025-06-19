A Moment in Time: “Smile Wrinkles”

”What are those?” Eli asked, pointing to the grooves on my face.

”Smile wrinkles,” I responded.

“Stop smiling,” he instructed.

I stopped smiling.

”The wrinkles are still there, daddy.”

I laughed. I wear them with pride. They reveal experiences and journeys. They are badges of endurance and perseverance. They are reflections of my soul, and they are projections of my mission in life – that is, to help bring goodness into the world.

Yes, I admit to using anti-aging creams.

But the wrinkles are still there, carved into my very being, reminding me at every moment in time that our world needs more smiles, more laughter, more justice, and more goodness.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro