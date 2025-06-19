fbpx
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “Smile Wrinkles”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

June 19, 2025

”What are those?” Eli asked, pointing to the grooves on my face.

”Smile wrinkles,” I responded.

“Stop smiling,” he instructed.

I stopped smiling.

”The wrinkles are still there, daddy.”

I laughed. I wear them with pride. They reveal experiences and journeys. They are badges of endurance and perseverance. They are reflections of my soul, and they are projections of my mission in life – that is, to help bring goodness into the world.

Yes, I admit to using anti-aging creams.

But the wrinkles are still there, carved into my very being, reminding me at every moment in time that our world needs more smiles, more laughter, more justice, and more goodness.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro
Print Issue: The Lion Rises | June 20, 2025

June 19, 2025

Israel is effectively telling the mullahs that their attempts to terrorize Israelis with their genocidal threats will no longer be tolerated; Israel isn’t just fighting against a nuclear bomb — it’s fighting against the human bomb of emotional terror.

How to Be a Brave Jew

June 19, 2025

Being brave doesn’t mean we are not afraid. It means we keep showing up: at synagogue, on social media, at the Shabbat table, in the face of the world’s confusion and hate.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
