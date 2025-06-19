|
A Moment in Time: “Smile Wrinkles”
Print Issue: The Lion Rises | June 20, 2025
Israel is effectively telling the mullahs that their attempts to terrorize Israelis with their genocidal threats will no longer be tolerated; Israel isn’t just fighting against a nuclear bomb — it’s fighting against the human bomb of emotional terror.
Unutterable Art: Jewish-Russian Poets Gain New Lives in English
Critical review of two first English-language poetry collections by major figures of Jewish-Russian literature, Ilya Ehrenburg and Semyon Lipkin.
Unpacking the Rapid Growth and Weaponizing of Antisemitism
By broadening the definition of antisemitism to include nearly any criticism of Israel or its policies, interest groups risk turning a grave moral issue into a partisan cudgel.
A World Without Jews
Let us imagine the Jew-haters’ dream fulfilled: a world without Jews.
How to Be a Brave Jew
Being brave doesn’t mean we are not afraid. It means we keep showing up: at synagogue, on social media, at the Shabbat table, in the face of the world’s confusion and hate.