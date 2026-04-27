Center for Jewish-Inclusive Learning Introduces New Portal to Combat Misinformation and Antisemitism

The Jewish Education Project’s new portal, run by the Center for Jewish-Inclusive Learning, a division of the organization, is now providing K-12 educators with curricula, materials, and professional development to educate them on the Jewish experience and help combat antisemitism. The portal was launched in anticipation of Jewish American Heritage Month in May.

“Education has the power to replace ignorance with insights and dispel misinformation with facts,” said Amy Amiel, chief program officer of The Jewish Education Project. “Now is the time to grow our work on a scale that reflects the challenges of the world around us. Our new portal is accessible to everyone, offering resources from numerous organizations, professional development, and other content that explores Jewish culture, identity, and history, as well as current and historical events.”

“Education has the power to replace ignorance with insights and dispel misinformation with facts.” – Amy Amiel.

The portal is for public and independent school administrators, staff, and teachers. The curricula and resources were developed by experts working in education around the country who have a plethora of knowledge about Jewish subjects. The goal is to nurture the students’ social, emotional, and academic skills, helping them discover new ideas, contextualize what’s happening today, and address the rise in antisemitism. The portal’s content also helps educators teach about the Jewish people with confidence while meeting evaluation criteria and educational standards.

Resources on the portal explore topics that cover the Jewish people and experience, as well as antisemitism, like “Who are the Jewish People?”, “Social Media Literacy: Can You Tell What’s Real?”, “Why Didn’t Antisemitism End After the Holocaust?”, “Arrival at Auschwitz – Images and Individual Experiences,” and “Why Is Antisemitism Still Around?”

Educators and students can learn about the diversity of the Jewish people and a brief history of Israel; discover the Jewish American story on film; find out about Jewish holidays; and examine what it means to be Jewish. There are also specific JAHM resources, including a guide on how to recognize and celebrate the month. Each piece of content shows the corresponding grades that should be learning it, and comes in the form of a video, educator guide, book, lesson, or interactive activity.

As the Center for Jewish-Inclusive Learning continues to expand, its services are currently offered to educators in the New York area. The Jewish Education Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 1910, aims to strengthen, inspire, and propel the Jewish educational ecosystem by offering timely, innovative, and meaningful educational experiences. It engages more than 500,000 children each year, serving 1,000 schools and programs throughout the U.S. and supporting 15,000 educators with professional development as well as educational materials.

With the new portal, the organization hopes to involve even more teachers and students, helping them understand today’s current events and the Jewish experience overall.

“These materials will prepare teachers and their students to discuss today’s big issues–all with an eye toward elevating the Jewish experience in education, building student capacity for critical thinking, and increasing empathy and understanding,” said Amiel. “We must engage educators across all schools and educational settings if we want to overcome antisemitism with knowledge and action.”