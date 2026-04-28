Former UFC Fighter Natan Levy to Dan Bilzerian: Fight Me Instead of Running for Congress

In 2024, influencer Dan Bilzerian told Piers Morgan that Jewish supremacy is the “greatest threat to the world today.” He has called Oct. 7, 2023 mastermind Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a “hero,” claimed that Hamas is not a terrorist organization but Israel is a “terrorist state” and spread numerous antisemitic conspiracy theories. Known for living a hedonistic life, he has boasted to his 30 million Instagram followers that he slept with up to nine women a day.

He is currently a Republican candidate for Congress, running a primary campaign against Jewish Congressman Randy Fine (R-Fla.), who has fought against antisemitism but courted controversary with his incendiary Islamophobic comments.

In an interview with The Journal, former UFC fighter Natan Levy, who fights for the full contact Karate brand Karate Combat, challenged Bilzerian to a fight that went unanswered. On April 13, he challenged Fine again.

Levy claimed that Bilzerian is seeking attention by “riding the wave of antisemitism to the best of his ability. … He doesn’t have much else he can do in life. So this is what he does.” Instead of running for Congress and using his platform to make antisemitic accusations against Fine, Bilzerian should fight Levy. He noted that Bilzerian recently said he would like to go fight against Israel.

“I never got an answer when I challenged him to fight, but I see he is a big talker online. He would not last a second in Israel and he would not last a second with me in the ring. I think he should drop out of the race and drop dead and do us all a favor.”

While come have questioned whether Bilzerian made his antisemitic statements to get attention or if they’re really what he believes. Levy said it’s irrelevant.

“I don’t care what he believes,” Levy said. “The only reason he has so many followers is he had a start-up idea to put women on his profile and get followers because of them. I think that was 15 years ago. I think he knows people barely realize he exists and he wants to get attention.”

In an interview with TMZ, Bilzerian said Israel was “dog walking us (America) into wars.”

Harvey Levin, TMZ president, took issue with Bilzerian calling antisemitism “a made-up term.” Levin told Bilzerian he is antisemitic for calling Fine a “fat Jew.”

Bilzerian asked Levin if Fine’s online post that some said implied Muslims were lower than dogs was Islamophobic and Levin said it was.

When asked why he’s running, Bilzerian told Levin he doesn’t want to be a congressman, but is doing it because no one else is.

Fine, who represents Florida’s 6th district, which includes Daytona Beach, has been in Congress since April 2025, when he won a special election to replace Republican Mike Waltz, who joined the new Trump administration.