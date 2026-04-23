Stolen in the Holocaust, Trapped in Court: HEAR Act Update Promises a Clearer Path

On the eve of Yom HaShoah, April 13, 2026, President Donald Trump signed the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act (HEAR Act) of 2025 into law. The legislation, which garnered broad bipartisan support in both chambers, was necessary due to a legal landscape that was falling short of honoring the government’s longstanding support in principle for restituting Nazi-looted artworks to the Jewish families from whom they were stolen during the Holocaust.

The legislation was spearheaded by Art Ashes, the nonprofit foundation established by philanthropist Joel Greenberg, to provide financial assistance for research and legal costs to families seeking to recover their ancestors’ looted artworks. Art Ashes assembled the coalition of Jewish, Survivor and other human rights organizations that advocated for passage, including Monuments Men and Women Foundation, Simon Wiesenthal Center, World Jewish Restitution Organization and the World Jewish Congress. Greenberg, a former prosecutor in the Justice Department’s Office of Special Investigations, called the law “a meaningful victory for Holocaust Survivors and their heirs,” adding that it removes barriers that have long favored wrongdoers over victims.

Stolen pieces by Picasso, Schiele and Pissarro exemplify the need for the new law, and the impact it will have on current and future cases.

Zuckerman v. Metropolitan Museum of Art involved Pablo Picasso’s painting “The Actor,” which Alice and Paul Leffmann had to sell to pay Germany’s onerous “flight taxes” when they escaped in 1937. Fifteen years later, the Met acquired the work and published a false provenance stating that “The Actor” was in a “German private collection (until 1938).” In 2010, the Leffmanns’ great-grandniece discovered the painting at the Met and sued for its return. But the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the case because it found the heir’s delay in filing was “unreasonable.”

A similar result confronted the heirs of Fritz Grünbaum, the Jewish Viennese cabaret star and outspoken Nazi critic whose collection included 81 works by Egon Schiele. He was imprisoned in Dachau and forced to sign over his art collection. After many years of concealment one drawing was quietly placed into the market and the Grünbaum’s heirs’ sued, but the court dismissed the case, saying the heirs “were aware of – or should have been aware of” their rights and had not acted diligently.

Lilly Cassirer’s Camille Pissarro masterpiece, “Rue St-Honoré,” was – indisputably – looted by the Nazis in 1939. After searching for decades, her grandson Claude Cassirer learned a museum owned by Spain had the painting. The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals applied a Spanish law that allows possessors to acquire “good title” to stolen property after three years. It rejected California law, the state where Mr. Cassirer had retired, where true owners of stolen property cannot lose title when they lack actual knowledge of the location of the artwork.

Among the several important changes in the HEAR Act of 2025, it expressly precludes all defenses based on the passage of time. While the change comes too late for the Leffmann heirs, the Grünbaum heirs have several pending cases in which the defendants can no longer argue unreasonable delay, and at least 60 other Schieles remain undiscovered. The Cassirer case was revived by two U.S. Supreme Court decisions, and a 2024 statute mandating California law apply in stolen art cases. In addition, the new HEAR Act precludes application of laws like Spain’s “finders-keepers” law, still prevalent in Europe.

The 2016 and 2025 HEAR Acts acknowledge that “nonbinding” international agreements encouraging research and restitution by museums and foreign governments have largely failed. In the late 1990s, more than forty governments endorsed the Washington Principles that called on museums and governments to investigate the provenance of works in their collections, publish the results and return Nazi-looted art to their rightful owners. Yet a 2020 State Department report found that U.S. and foreign museums are mostly not following the principles, and when items are found they frequently engage in aggressive litigation to hold onto Nazi-confiscated art.

According to prominent Holocaust scholars and historians, these tactics deny the brutality of the Holocaust, treat recovery of Nazi-looted art as if they are ordinary commercial disputes: anesthetizing history and denying the reality of the Nazis’ genocidal madness.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers concluded that courts have too frequently frustrated the purpose of the HEAR Act of 2016 by continuing to rely on time-based and other nonmerits defenses. The original law also contained a sunset provision set to expire Dec. 31, 2026, threatening to close the courthouse doors for families still searching for stolen art.

These imminent concerns led Congress to unanimously pass the HEAR Act of 2025. The new law clarifies that Holocaust restitution cases should be decided solely on merit, specifically eliminating certain defenses and doctrines in Nazi-looted art cases, and reestablishing, in perpetuity, the six-year statute of limitations that doesn’t start until the date of actual discovery of the artwork.

The bill’s lead sponsors included Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Representatives Laurel Lee (R-Fla.) and Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Lee recognized that for many families, the fight to recover stolen artwork has lasted generations and that the legislation reaffirms “our nation’s commitment to justice, accountability, and historical truth.” Nadler, who also helped lead passage of the original HEAR Act of 2016, put the issue starkly on the House floor: “We must confront this unacceptable and repugnant reality, which continues to allow entities and individuals to profit off the Jewish people’s pain.”

Despite the bill’s bipartisan support, France’s national railway, SNCF, aggressively lobbied against the bill, arguing that a 2014 settlement should also bar claims involving looted art. Advocacy groups, including Art Ashes, rejected that interpretation, saying the agreement addressed deportation-related harms, not theft of personal property. “After acknowledging its role in deporting tens of thousands of Jews and compensating Survivors, it now seeks to limit heirs’ ability to recover stolen property in American courts. That is wrong,” said Greenberg.

The American Association of Museum Directors and the German Embassy also lobbied against the legislation. All of the opponents’ objections amounted to arguments to make it easier for museums and foreign governments to hold onto artworks that had been looted from Holocaust victims. Fortunately, members of the U.S. House and Senate roundly rejected these arguments.

Klara Firestone of Los Angeles is a member of the executive committee of another coalition organization, the Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA. She believes the measure matters not only for restitution for individual families but also for Holocaust history and memory. “The HEAR Act of 2025 is a high priority for the Holocaust Survivor community, not only because of the justice it would serve in individual cases, but because the law will support accurate documentation of the true brutality of the Holocaust, and serve as an important force to combat the explosion of antisemitism and Holocaust denial here and around the world,” she said.

The updated HEAR Act will not guarantee victory for every claimant, but Congress has now made its message unmistakable: Nazi-looted art cases should not be dismissed because Survivors and heirs could not find what was deliberately hidden from them. For families still searching, that clarification may finally reopen a path to justice blocked for far too long.