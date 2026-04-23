Friday Night Lights: Fried Israeli Schnitzel

At the age of seven, I staged an angry, foot-stomping protest. For my entire life until then, the week had revolved around Friday night kiddush at my grandparents’ home in Rose Bay. My grandmother always served Kubbah (meatballs encased in a semolina shell) in an okra or beetroot stew with rice and her special baked chicken, among other delicacies of the Babylonian kitchen. We would sing Shalom Aleichem and chant Eishet Chayil in the Iraqi Judeo tune. My grandfather would bless the wine and tear the challah. (Sephardic Jews don’t cut challah because knives are a weapon of war.)

Then we visited Israel. I was so excited to speak Hebrew freely and to have so many cousins my age. As an avid reader of Bible Stories for Jewish Children, with its bright and colorful illustrations, I was so excited to be in the land that G-d had promised to Abraham, where Joshua won the battle of Jericho and King David was ruler. Where we visited Jerusalem and Jaffa, Haifa and Hebron. Where I placed a note in the holy Kotel asking G-d for Shalom, peace.

When we weren’t traveling, we stayed with my father’s brother Shlomo and his wife Shoshana, who was best friends with my mother. Their son Rafi was a year older than my brother Rafi, their daughter Ronit was 5 months older than me and they had a cute 3-year-old son named Eyal.

The first Friday night passed without Kiddush. I was surprised and disappointed. When the second Friday night approached, and I saw that there were no special preparations for Shabbat, I was very indignant.

“In Australia, we have Kiddush every Friday night. Here in Israel, we don’t!?” I exclaimed to my mother.

When my aunt Shoshana heard about my complaint, she laughed. She looked at me kindly and said “At t’zodeket!” You are right.

A few hours later, we sat around the table, set with a silver kiddush cup, challah covered with an embroidered cloth and sang the Friday night songs. I remember enjoying the chicken schnitzel, mashed potatoes and “salat yerakot” (Israeli salad) that she served us for dinner.

Nowadays, most Fridays find me breading and frying schnitzel. I thought I had it down to a science, until this Pesach found me unexpectedly upping my schnitzel game. My daughter Alexandra and I decided it would be fun to crush up some barbecue flavored Bissli to add to the kosher for Passover Panko we were using for the breading. Then I decided that we should add potato starch to the mix. Years ago, also during Passover, I discovered that incorporating potato starch made my meatballs extra moist and juicy. Little did I know that it was magic with this fried chicken breast recipe.

I started the schnitzel process by whisking together eggs and mayonnaise (a tip Rachel got from Nir Weinblut, owner of La Gondola). I added Dijon mustard and fresh grated garlic (a tip from my cousin Josh, owner of Rabbits Coffee on Robertson and a true chicken schnitzel devotee).

I marinated the chicken breasts in the mayo, then breaded in our special mix. I fried up the cutlets and the results were amazing!!

I made them again this past Friday with regular Panko and they were pronounced Best. Schnitzel. Ever!

Rachel and I are thrilled to share this recipe for Israeli Fried Schnitzel with you!

—Sharon

Last year, my husband Neil and I visited Israel to celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut. While we were in Tel Aviv, we experienced some Houthi missile attacks and the scare of the wailing sirens and running to the shelter in the middle of the night.

However, when I think about that trip to Israel, the thing that stands out is the amazingly fresh and delicious food. Israeli cuisine is the perfect marriage of Ashkenazi, Sephardic and Middle Eastern flavors. The food scene is the wonderful convergence of celebrity chefs and restaurateurs setting the bar high, inventive street vendors, the freshest agriculture and a population determined to live life, despite all the turmoil. (The immigration from France didn’t hurt either, resulting in the most exquisite patisseries.)

I’m not embarrassed to admit that one of my favorite reasons for traveling to Israel is for all the amazing experiences centered around food in Israel.

One of the foods I never miss is the Friday Schnitzel sandwich at Shuk Machne Yehuda in Jerusalem. Fresh out of the sizzling oil, a perfect fillet of moist chicken breast in a crispy breading, wrapped in a soft French roll stuffed with French fries, fried eggplant, pickles and matbucha!

Everyone needs to experience this sandwich because it is crafted with such pride and joy. Also, it just really hits the spot with a Coke Zero.

I can’t wait to go back to Israel and eat my way through the beloved land.

Happy birthday, Israel!

—Rachel

Israeli Fried Schnitzel

2 lbs chicken breast, cut into 1/2 inch thick and 3 to 4 inch pieces

1 cup mayonnaise

2 large eggs

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups Panko

2 small bags BBQ Bissli, crushed

1/2 cup potato starch

Avocado or vegetable oil, for frying

Baby carrots, to place in frypan to prevent burnt specks

In a deep dish, whisk together the mayonnaise, eggs, salt and pepper, mustard and garlic, until well combined.

Place the chicken pieces in the egg mixture and allow to marinate for 15 to 20 minutes.

In a large dish, mix together the Panko, Bissli and potato starch. Press the marinated chicken pieces into the breading and coat thoroughly. Place the schnitzel pieces on a dish.

Over medium high heat, warm a shallow layer of oil in a frying pan, then add the carrots. When oil begins to sizzle, carefully place the schnitzel in the pan, making sure not to crowd the schnitzel.

Lower heat to medium and fry for about 3 minutes on each side, until they are golden.

Drain the schnitzel on a paper lined dish. Serve hot.

Note:

Schnitzel can be breaded a day ahead.

Fried schnitzel may be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days in the refrigerator.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.