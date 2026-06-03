Democracy, Divinity and the Inherent Challenge of the Image of God

Consider the Code of Hammurabi, from that 18th-century B.C.E. King of Babylonia.

What was the life of a servant’s child worth, from its perspective? A mere two shekels.

“If he strike the maid-servant of a man, and she lose her child, he shall pay two shekels in money,” the law coldly ruled.

“Did people actually behave this way?” Tomer Persico wonders. “They probably behaved much worse.”

Persico, a Research Fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute and Senior Research Scholar at the UC Berkeley Center for Middle Eastern Studies, argues for the radical innovation of the Hebraic teaching that humans were, in fact, of infinite worth – copied, as they were, from God’s own form.

His “In God’s Image: How Western Civilization Was Shaped by a Revolutionary Idea” is a tour de force — with a twist. Tracing the history of the concept, he suggests the Deity perhaps planted the seeds for His own modern demise.

But first, let’s go back to the Beginning.

Genesis 1:26-27 reads: “And God said, ‘Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. They shall rule the fish of the sea, the birds of the sky, the cattle, the whole earth and all the creeping things that creep on earth.’ And God created man in His image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”

“There can be no overstating the revolutionary importance of the principle that human beings share God’s image,” Persico argues. The elaboration of his thesis is worth quoting at length:

“The difference between these Mesopotamian myths and Genesis is clear: in the former, specific characters are created or born in the image of a god — heroes or deities. In contrast, the Hebrew Bible tells us that all of humanity was created in the image of God. This is a critical difference. When a single individual, like Enkidu [from the Gilgamesh epic], is considered special because he was created in God’s image, we have a neat myth. That person’s life has exceptional meaning and his story attains iconic status. Tales are told about him, festivals celebrated in his honor. But if all of humanity is special in the same way, then history itself is a myth that we are all writing together. Everyone’s life carries exceptional meaning. The whole of humanity — including all human lives, struggles, challenges and achievements — become meaningful, as does the life of every single individual. Everyone matters. Humanity celebrates its own existence. If the image of God distinguishes and empowers all its bearers, then unlike the Babylonian myths that empowered gods and heroes, the Hebrew Bible empowered each and every member of humankind.”

Persico draws a direct line from the divine image to democracy. In pagan belief, only the king or legendary heroes have special status. In, for example, a letter addressed to the king of Assyria, the writer praises him as follows: “The father of the king my lord was the image of Bel, and the king my lord is likewise in the image of Bel.” In other words, it is only the men of the Assyrian royal family are said to bear the image of the god Bel.

The ancient Israelite text “nullifie[d] the assumed legitimacy for rule based on the extraordinary status of the one created in god’s image. Indeed it is directly connected to the rise of democracy in the West: if everyone was created in the image of God, then everyone deserves a share of power.” It used to be that the self was thought of as porous “permanently exposed to a range of forces that might not only influence them from the outside but also penetrate them and cause them to act in certain ways … demons, angels, and dead souls — the universe was full of entities, some good and some bad, capable of entering us and changing us from within.” Now a person was no longer “an appendage of a patriarch or a paterfamilias,” no longer pushed and pulled by powers beyond their control.

As the professor of religion Elaine Pagels noted in The Atlantic in an article titled “The Moral Foundation of America,” “by suggesting that ultimate value resides in the individual, regardless of their sociopolitical status, the Bible defied some of the world’s most enduring conventions of rank and worth.”

Thus, Thomas Jefferson would assert, in rebelling against a tyrannical monarch, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”

How did we get there?

It started with “I.” If humans are like God in the Bible, they can create. And recreate. And change their minds, make mistakes, get angry and be disappointed. “Individuals,” in other words, as Persico writes, “are exclusively responsible for their own deeds, and from it the notion that autonomy is a necessary condition for self-worth and self-determination would develop.”

Paul pushed this thinking forward. He “dove into the depths of his Judaism, and when he resurfaced, he radically transformed Judaism’s conception of a person’s relationship with God. He replaced the Jewish concept of the ‘covenant,’ whereby a collective committed to a heteronomous framework of political, moral, social and ritual laws and commandments, with a new covenant: a personal, not collective, one … It was this inner metamorphosis that would connect individual Christians to Christ and thereby redeem them.”

So, later, Augustine would request: “I beseech you, my God, show me myself.” The Church Father was, Persico notes, “asking God not to reveal himself (God) but himself (Augustine), so that he could know himself.”

One could, it was now believed, reach heaven through the heart. Without an intimate familiarity with oneself, there could be no true relationship with God. Whereas earlier in the ancient world, the family was the most basic building block of both society and faith, once the individual entered a personal association with God, the family began to lose its force. Every individual was now his or her own subject.

Of course, one could, on the other hand, decide you’ve looked within yourself and are not subject to God.

Citing the modern French thinker Alain Badiou, Persico offers that “Paul originated the notion of the individual universal subject, of the person as above all a single person, of the human being as an entity unchained by any particular ties or associations, unbound by sex or tribe.” No longer would people’s relationship with God be sustained indirectly or by invoking the memory of distant ancestors, as the Hebrew Bible and Jewish prayers claim. Truth would now depend “neither on law, as for the Jews, nor reason, as for the Greeks. It requires neither the authority of rabbinical-Pharisaic interpretations of law, nor the authority of the philosophers’ reason or logic. Paul’s truth shone from within.”

Liberal democracy would, over the centuries, eventually follow, “evolved in part due to the inability of absolutist monarchy to accommodate private spheres of autonomy and self-worth.” The Magna Carta represented “the pinnacle of a lively debate that had raged throughout the Middle Ages, a debate in which rights were understood to be derivative of a certain status — unto each class, its own privileges. This was the prevailing conception of rights in the Middle Ages.”

Martin Luther would later declare: “I am bound by the Scriptures I have quoted and my conscience is captive to the Word of God. I cannot and I will not retract anything, since it is neither safe nor right to go against my conscience. May God help me.” After Europe fragmented over religious debates and produced a multitude of Protestant denominations, “the idea that just as Christians were entitled to religious liberty, so were all human beings, took hold.”

On the positive side, the abolitionist struggle anchored itself on the principle of the image of God, and its correlated assumption of basic human rights. Being a copy of the divine would be reframed as “dignity.”

But by “sanctifying the inner life of the individual (its reason, freedom of choice, autonomy, conscience — in short, its image of God)” mankind eventually did what it does, taking things to the extreme. Sanctity morphed into militant secularism. In an ironic twist, the concept of being in God’s own image brought us to the modern moment of hyperindividualism, moral relativism, civic dissolution.

Persico quotes the scholar of Christianity Steve Bruce, who wrote “Innovations pressed to rejuvenate the Church undermined it. … The religion created by the Reformation was extremely vulnerable to fragmentation because it removed the institution of the church as a source of authority between God and man. . . . It inadvertently fragmented the dominant religious culture and created the competition which, in tolerant and egalitarian societies, would lead to relativism and perennialism.”

This all happened, per Persico, “grounded in a conception of the human subject as a bright nucleus of will or reason, unencumbered by ethnicity, religion, familial ties or gender.” What started in Eden has ended up with epidemics of loneliness and depression, online influencers and opioids.

“Finding a way to counter and ameliorate this crisis of identity will be the next major challenge of the liberal order,” the author warns. Perhaps, while the seeds of the current crisis were planted at Creation, the original aspiration of God for us human remains.

Persico concludes, “The idea of the image of God obliges us even today to support freedom and democracy. It requires us to protect our autonomy and that of our neighbours, to respect the dignity and intrinsic value of all human beings, to fight for human and civil rights, and to struggle for the establishment of a just, egalitarian society. The image of God compels us to see the divine in another, their unique, irreplaceable value, which stems from their subjective exceptionality.”

That is to say, the divine image within us remains an eternal challenge – beckoning each and every individual to live a life reflective of his or her highest capabilities.

Rabbi Dr. Stuart Halpern is Senior Adviser to the Provost of Yeshiva University and Deputy Director of Y.U.’s Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought. His books include the newly released “Jewish Roots of American Liberty,” “The Promise of Liberty: A Passover Haggada,” “Esther in America,” “Gleanings: Reflections on Ruth” and “Proclaim Liberty Throughout the Land: The Hebrew Bible in the United States.”