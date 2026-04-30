Cinco de Mayo Taco Tuesday

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. While it is a minor holiday in most of Mexico, in the United States, it is widely observed as a celebration of Mexican-American culture, heritage and food.

Since this year’s Cinco de Mayo is on Taco Tuesday, here are some fun kosher options to try.

“Taco Tuesday is one of those glorious inventions that belongs to everyone, no explanation needed,” Laura Lewko, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and member of Canadian Hadassah WIZO Vancouver’s board, told The Journal. “It’s a format more than a recipe: warm tortillas, something seasoned and savory, toppings in the middle of the table, everyone builds their own.”

She added, “The ritual is the point and Jews are experts in ritual.”

During a recent trip to Israel, Lewko visited the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, where she tried arayes, a Middle Eastern street food which is basically a kabob stuffed in a pita. “I was so inspired by it, I created a fusion and added it to our weekly menu,” she said. “Same idea, different vessel.”

Israeli inspired Spiced Kosher Tacos

Serves 4

For the spiced lamb:

600g ground lamb or beef (kosher)

1 small onion, grated

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

1½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp Baharat spice blend

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt, ¼ tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

For the honey tahini:

5 Tbsp tahini (kosher)

Juice of 1 lemon

4 Tbsp water

1 tsp honey

1 garlic clove, minced

Pinch of salt

For the Israeli salsa:

1 cucumber, finely diced

2 ripe tomatoes, finely diced

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, torn

Squeeze of lime, salt to taste

For serving:

10 corn tortillas

3 Tbsp amba (pickled mango sauce)

2 limes, cut into wedges

3 Tbsp pomegranate seeds (optional, for color)

Zhug or harissa on the side, for adults who want more heat

1. Season the meat: Mix the lamb with the onion, garlic, parsley and all the spices. Work it with your hands and let it rest for 10 minutes. Older kids can help with this part.

2. Cook it like arayes: Heat the olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Press the meat in flat like a patty and leave it completely undisturbed for 4 minutes until the bottom chars and crisps. That crust is everything. Break it apart, stir, and cook another 3–4 minutes until done with crispy bits throughout.

3. Make the honey tahini: Whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, water, honey and garlic until smooth and pourable. Season with salt. This is the sauce that converts the skeptics.

4. Make the Israeli salsa: Toss the cucumber, tomato and mint with lime juice and salt. Fresh, crunchy, simple.

5. Warm the tortillas. Toast over a gas flame or in a dry skillet, 30 seconds per side, until charred in spots. Keep wrapped in a clean towel.

6. Set up the taco bar: Put everything in the middle of the table. Let everyone build their own.

When Debbie Kornberg’s kids were teenagers, theirs was often the home where everyone gathered.

“Having a fish taco bar with all of the fixings was always a hit for even the pickiest of eaters,” Kornberg, founder of Spice + Leaf and Spice It Up with Deb, told The Journal. “Grilled fish tacos are a little easier and healthier; coat the fish with the baja fish taco seasoning and either cook it on an indoor or outdoor grill.

This recipe is perfect for Taco Tuesday or any day!

Grilled Fish Tacos with Cabbage Slaw and Pico de Gallo

Serves 4 – 6

For the slaw:

2 cups shredded white and/or purple cabbage

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 Tbsp white distilled vinegar

1 lime

salt

1 tsp Baja Fish Taco Seasoning Blend

For the pico de gallo:

3 medium-sized tomatoes, diced very small

1/3 of an onion, diced very small

1 jalapeno, diced very small

3 Tbsp cilantro, diced small (can substitute parsley)

1 lime

salt

For the fish:

1½ pounds fish (Mahi Mahi, Tilapia, Halibut, Cod)

1 heaping Tbsp Baja Fish Taco Seasoning Blend

salt

cooking spray

corn and/or flour tortillas

1 avocado, diced small

½ cup shredded cheese, Mexican blend

1. For the cabbage slaw: In a large bowl, combine shredded cabbage, vegetable oil, vinegar, squeeze of half a lime, 1 teaspoon Baja Fish Taco Seasoning Blend and salt to taste. Set aside until ready to use.

2. For the pico de gallo: In another bowl combine the tomato, onion, jalapeno and cilantro. Then add juice of 1/2 lime and add a pinch of salt. Mix well. Let sit for 10 – 20 minutes, so flavors come together.

3. For the fish: Cut fish into even strips. Sprinkle Fish Taco Seasoning Blend on both sides of the fish. Add salt on top of the fish. Rub well into fish. Set aside.

4. Heat up the grill to high temperature. Coat fish with a good amount of cooking spray so the fish will not stick to the grill. Carefully spray cooking spray also on grill. Once grill is hot, place fish on top of it.

5. Cook until there is a good sear on the bottom and the fish releases easily from the bottom of the grill; then, flip fish to the other side. Depending on the thickness of the fish you will want to grill 5 – 8 minutes on each side. Tilapia will take less time than mahi mahi or cod.

6. Give the fish a good squeeze of lime juice. Reduce the heat on the grill to medium for the remaining part of the fish to be completely cooked. The fish should have an internal temperature of 140 – 145°F. Check with a food thermometer.

7. Put it all together: Heat up tortillas on the grill. Then build tacos with a piece of cooked fish with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded cheese. Finish off with a squeeze of lime juice.

8. Enjoy!