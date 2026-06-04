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Comedian Jeff Ross Talks Pastrami in the Big Apple

The Museum of the City of New York welcomed “The Roastmaster General” along with Katz’s Deli owner Jake Dell for a meaty talk on the Jewish deli’s legacy.
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Picture of Steve Matoren

Steve Matoren

June 3, 2026
Jeff Ross (right) with David Manheim and Jake Dell at the Museum of the City of New York

Fresh off the Kevin Hart roast for Netflix and his “Take a Banana for the Ride” Broadway run (also streaming on Netflix), comedian Jeff Ross popped into New York City last weekend to discuss the most sensual of all the cured meats — pastrami.

The Museum of the City of New York welcomed “The Roastmaster General” along with Katz’s Deli owner Jake Dell for a meaty talk on the Jewish deli’s legacy. With delis disappearing across the country at an alarming rate, Katz’s remains at the top of its game with long lines, fueled by Tik Tok and nostalgia.

Its legendary status went viral (before viral was a thing) after starring in Rob Reiner’s 1989 romantic comedy, “When Harry Met Sally.” Orgasm this – orgasm that. Until you’ve actually had Katz’s fresh piping hot pastrami on rye with mustard (hold the mayo) you don’t know from pleasure.

Ross, who these days looks like the poster child for least hungry comic, knows a thing or two about Jewish delicacies. Raised in Newark, New Jersey, the now-mostly Los Angeles resident grew up in a catering family whose bread-and-butter business was weddings, bar mitzvahs and meats. Ross’ repeated exposure and ingestion of all those juicy meats may or may not have led to his colon cancer diagnosis last year — from which, thankfully, he’s now fully recovered, his love for pastrami still very much intact. Ross joked that it’s OK to still eat Katz’s savory pastrami, as long as you get that annual colonoscopy check-up.

Part of what makes the pastrami at Katz’s Deli so exceptional is the entire experience. First-hand, I can assure you- it’s real and it’s spectacular! Beyond its mouth-watering silky smooth deliciousness, Katz’s offers up a freshly cut slice to each customer, prior to fulfilling each order. Ross proclaimed it was “like a good drug dealer” allowing “a taste” from the counter. Ross says he adopted that practice to his adorable German Shepherd at feeding time. Katz’s takes such care and pride in its slicing, that cutters don’t touch a knife until year 10!

Dell added how “humbling it is to be in a position to share [Jewish] culture and food from years ago to people from around the world.” When I asked Ross what separates Katz’s from other delis like Canter’s or Nate and Al’s in Los Angeles, he just smiled and stated, “C’mon, it’s New York.”

Katz’s ships nationwide – and Ross revealed he once sent Jimmy Kimmel a salami. In keeping with his good friend’s roasting sensibilities, Kimmel wrote him back, “Thanks for the salami –  it fit perfectly.”

While Katz’s is very much a traditional Jewish style deli, they’re willing to take unorthodox requests. Someone in the audience asked Dell what’s the weirdest combination sandwich someone’s ordered. His answer did not disappoint. Chopped Liver and Tuna Fish. As you can imagine, the crowd groaned. Ross quickly sniped, “I’ve never heard an audience so grossed out. What a noise.”

“Well done,” Dell added. “I’m horrified by that sandwich.”

Ross did give a shout-out to a new Las Vegas spot that’s quickly becoming a desert favorite- Siegel’s Bagelmania. Ross proclaimed this expansive full-service modern Jewish deli with all the trimmings to be “Bagelicious.”

After covering bananas and pastrami, perhaps Ross’s next great culinary conquest will be bagels (and Elvis).

Steve Matoren is currently directing “Bagels & Elvis,” a documentary that focuses on why everyone’s so obsessed with who’s Jewish.

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