Jerusalem: A City that Defies Description

The Tower of David, located near the Jaffa Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem, is one of those museums that is not designed for control freaks.

You walk around ancient structures, discover stairs that beckon you, stroll down pathways that lead to other ancient structures. All along, you’re navigating various multi-media “exhibitions” that try to describe a city that can’t be described.

That might be my takeaway from my recent visit: Don’t try to make sense of Jerusalem. Don’t look to “frame” it in a way that will make it easier to digest.

Jerusalem is not meant to be digestible. It’s meant to confuse, arouse, marvel, complicate, stimulate…did I mention confuse?

For about an hour or two, you’re asked to absorb centuries upon centuries of kings, armies, religions and empires taking turns trying to take control of the center of the world.

Your mind spins.

When was the Mamluk period again? Did it come before or after the Ottoman empire? How about the Hasmonean, Herodian, Byzantine and early Muslim periods? Which ones got destroyed by the Crusaders? Remind me again who destroyed the two Temples? And how did they get all that water to go up a hill?

The history overload is blessedly interrupted by moments of easy pleasure, like a stunning film montage showing a modern Jerusalem as home to the world’s three monotheistic religions. It almost makes you forget how they were at each other’s throat for millennia.

Maybe that’s why the museum is such a confusing experience. It’s not just the impossibly complicated history– it’s also the stark contrast with today.

A few minutes from the Tower of David, for example, is the Mamilla retail promenade that features names like Dior, Pierre Cardin, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Rolex. You might as well be on Rodeo Drive.

A foreign tourist might also be intrigued by the presence of so many Israeli Arabs, some with Muslim garb, happily strolling down Mamilla and enjoying the cafes and restaurants. It’s a Jewish state, after all, but hardly anyone notices. The Arabs fit right in.

When your eyes travel from ancient Biblical stones to modern Mamilla stores, it’s tempting to look at Jerusalem’s tortured history and say, “Who cares about the past? What matters is that today things seem to be OK.”

Well, yes, maybe they do. You walk the streets of this city of dreams and see people from all around the world, whether Jewish, Christian or Muslim or Ethiopian, Russian or Moroccan, and you just want to say, “Yes, things seem to be OK.”

Of course, we know they’re not. Things are never OK in this war-torn nation. Strolling through streets hardly gives you a full picture. The threat of violence is never too far away. The bomb shelters are always at the ready. Everyone knows it. It hangs in the air.

Still, after two hours of head-spinning stories about this ancient, bewildering city, it feels therapeutic to walk around and see things that are easy to describe—things like ordinary people just going about their lives.

Shabbat shalom from the center of the world.