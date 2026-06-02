Let’s Fight Antisemitism by Reclaiming Our Americanism

“Antisemitism is often understood as visceral hatred of Jews. But that is only part of the story,” Izabella Tabarovsky wrote recently in Quillette.

She added: “Antisemitism is also a politics and a zeitgeist; a conspiracy theory that fuels mass hysteria about Jewish power; an underlying culture that teaches people that Jews are different, they don’t belong, they aren’t on our side—and ultimately, that they are our misfortune. It draws an invisible line between Jews and the broader society, gradually normalising their marginalisation and exclusion.”

As I read those haunting words, I found myself facing two reactions: Given that the force of gravity is already to isolate Jews, why not just double down on my “Jewish difference” to nourish my Jewish pride? Or, instead, should I go the other way and double down on my Americanism?

Normally, I would lean toward the first choice. For better or for worse, Jews have always been treated differently. That’s because in so many ways we are different, just not in the sinister way the haters would have you believe. For me, Jewish difference has always been a source of pride precisely because my people have given so much to the world.

And yet, at this moment, something compels to go in the other direction. I feel like digging deep into my love of America. Not only am I not that different, I want to tell the Jew-haters who are out to isolate me, I’m actually as mainstream American as they come.

Maybe it’s because our 250th birthday is right around the corner. Or maybe it’s a statement of defiance, a way of telling Jew-haters I’m giving them the very opposite of what they want.

Whatever it is, in terms of fighting antisemitism, I’m convinced we can’t just settle for being “Jews who take care of Jews.” It’s a trap we ought not fall into.

Jews in America have never been limited to taking care only of their own. From the moment we landed on these shores, out of sheer gratitude we’ve given back without limit.

Different or not, Jews love America. I want the haters to know that.

“Aside from Israel, this country has been the most supportive and welcoming place for Jews in all of history,” my friend Peter Himmelman wrote in the Journal in July 2025. “That support hasn’t always been perfect or uninterrupted. But look at the arc: America welcomed Jewish immigrants fleeing pogroms, and again after the Holocaust. It gave sanctuary and dignity to survivors. It stood by Israel — more than any other nation. And most importantly, it allowed Jews to speak, dissent, pray, create, and thrive.”

Jew-haters would love nothing better than to eviscerate this deep Jewish connection with America. It threatens them. It contradicts their propaganda that “Jews don’t belong,” that we are America’s “misfortune.”

If there is any misfortune in America today, it is that too many Americans have fallen out of love with their country. According to Gallup, since 2000 the percentage of Americans who are extremely/very proud to be American has tumbled from 87 percent to 58 percent, most of it coming from the left.

As Arthur Krystal writes in a recent essay in The New Yorker, “Wokeness helped chill the left’s admiration for the nation.” He concludes that “Patriotism just isn’t cool anymore.”

How sad. How tragic. It’s no longer cool to love America. This apathy toward the American experiment is a corrosive virus that can devour us from within.

Jews have an opportunity to fight that virus. Hating Jews is like hating America. By fighting Jew-hatred, we can also fight America-hatred.

On this 250th anniversary of our great nation, we can help bring patriotism back.

Antisemitism or not, it’s the right thing to do. For starters, we can include love of America in all our communal initiatives. As much as we love our Jewish identity, we love this country. Let that be our central message.

What a great way to show our “difference.”

What a great way to build Jewish pride.