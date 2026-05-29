TEBH Gala, Jews of Color Initiative

Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills welcomed community members, civic leaders, clergy and supporters for its annual After Hours Gala on May 7, an evening celebrating community, connection and the congregation’s year-round programs and services.

The event brought together current and former local leaders, including former Beverly Hills mayors Barry Brucker and Lester Friedman, who is currently running for another term on the Beverly Hills City Council. Temple Emanuel clergy including Senior Rabbi Jonathan Aaron, Senior Cantor Lizzie Weiss, and Associate Rabbi Liora Alban joined congregants and guests for the celebration. Last year’s gala honored Lester and Simone Friedman for their longstanding leadership and dedication to the community.

The evening featured live entertainment, food, dancing and opportunities for guests to support Temple Emanuel’s educational, spiritual, and community programming throughout the year.

Temple Emanuel also recognized the generosity of leading underwriters and donors, including Linda Smith, Felice and Richard Cutler, and Gail Goldstein and Robert Bird, whose extraordinary commitment to Jewish community and philanthropy helped make the evening — and the temple’s ongoing work — possible.

“Our annual gala is not only a fundraiser, but a celebration of the people and partnerships that sustain and strengthen Jewish community,” Executive Director Sara Hiner said. “Supporting Jewish organizations like Temple Emanuel is an investment in connection, tradition, education, and the shared values that help our communities thrive for generations to come.”

The Los Angeles JoC Professional Network held its second multiracial community-wide gathering on May 7, bringing together Jews of Color and allies in a multiracial space for connection, powerful storytelling and networking. Ziggy Valdez, JoEl Meek-Matous and Jews of Color Initiative CEO Ilana Kaufman shared inspiring perspectives on ritual.

The event, held at Jewish Federation Los Angeles’s BAR Center at the Beach, celebrated the richness of Jewish diversity and the many stories that shape and strengthen the shared community. It was made possible with support from the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles, NuRoots and Jewish Federation Los Angeles.

“The LA community-wide professional network gathering was an incredible opportunity to understand the impact the Jews of Color Initiative has had in the region over the last three years,” Jews of Color Initiative’s Arya Marvazy said. “It was a celebratory evening filled with inspiring ritual, dinner, networking and truly meaningful community connection. BAR Center at the Beach was the perfect, beautiful backdrop for the event. We’re especially grateful to Jewish Federation Los Angeles, NuRoots and the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles for supporting our efforts and strengthening our LA community.”