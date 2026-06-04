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Jewish Journal

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AFHU Western Region Names President, Jewish American Heritage Month Exhibit, Moishe House Shabbat

Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
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Jewish Journal Staff

June 3, 2026
AFHU Western Region Board President Michael Cypers. Courtesy of American Friends of Hebrew University

American Friends of Hebrew University (AFHU) Western Region has appointed Michael Cypers as its new board president.

An attorney and longtime community leader, Cypers succeeds Dr. Barbara Natterson-Horowitz, who will continue serving as president emerita. A longtime supporter of AFHU, Cypers currently serves on the AFHU National Executive Committee and national board.

“I am honored to become the next president of AFHU’s Western Region and deeply appreciate the leadership and dedication that Dr. Natterson-Horowitz has demonstrated during her tenure,” Cypers said. “I look forward to expanding awareness of the Hebrew University, its missions of excellence and tolerance and advancing initiatives that help make the world a better place through the best of Israeli creativity and practical ingenuity.”

AFHU raises funds and awareness for the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, one of Israel’s leading institutions of higher learning.

Avraham Cohen, Eli Marmur, Eric Braeden, Danny Goldberg, Adeena Bleich, Rabbi Erez Sherman, Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, Stephen Sass, Mitch Gaylord and Maria Camacho gather for a Jewish American Heritage Month celebration at L.A. City Hall. Courtesy of Jewish American Heritage Month

A new exhibit celebrating Jewish contributions to sports was unveiled at Los Angeles City Hall as part of Jewish American Heritage Month-Los Angeles (JAHM-LA).

The exhibit, “Playing it Forward: Championing Jewish Values in Sport,” highlights athletes, institutions and changemakers who have helped shape sports in Los Angeles and beyond. The display features figures ranging from baseball legend Sandy Koufax to Olympic champions Mark Spitz and Aly Raisman.

Community leaders, athletes and elected officials gathered at City Hall on May 15 to mark the opening of the exhibit. “The program launches our JAHM-LA ‘Light the Path’ initiative promoting cross-cultural local heritage and learning across neighborhoods by activating transit as shared civic space,” said Mary Kohav, a member of the JAHM-LA advisory board.

Stephen Sass, president of the Jewish Historical Society of Southern California, emphasized the importance of public storytelling. “Ongoing education and highlighting personal and community stories are essential to building understanding and combating hate,” Sass said. “’Playing It Forward’ does exactly that by showing how Jewish history and values are not abstract – they are lived every day through sport.”

Moishe House Venice’s outdoor neighborhood Shabbat celebration. Courtesy of Mem Global

Moishe House Venice recently took Shabbat outside the walls of its home and into the neighborhood.

Instead of hosting its traditional Friday-night gathering indoors, residents and guests walked to The Penmar restaurant, where they welcomed Shabbat with kiddush, food and conversation before settling in for an evening of live music under the Venice sky.

The event reflected Moishe House’s mission of creating accessible Jewish experiences for young adults in the places where they already live, socialize and build community.

“It was such a joy to welcome Shabbat outdoors at this gorgeous Venice venue with Jewish young adults dancing, singing and connecting,” Moishe House Venice resident Lisa Friedman said.

As the sun set, attendees enjoyed performances ranging from jazz to Latin music while connecting with fellow young Jewish Angelenos.

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