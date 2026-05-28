A Bisl Torah — Keep Searching

At the beach, we were surprised to find a man with a handheld metal detector.

He was determined to find something of value. We watched; as he tossed a few coins into his pouch, a piece of foil was tucked away. He saw us looking and remarked, “I’ll keep searching. As long as I keep looking, I usually find something.”

It was a very Jewish response. Midrash, rabbinic allegory, speaks about the relationship between God and humans. ShirhaShirim Rabbah says, “Open for Me an opening like the eye of a needle, and I will open for you openings wide enough for wagons.” Meaning, if you look for the smallest possible opening to let God in, God will open up opportunities you never quite imagined. But God can’t come in unless we are willing to explore, dig deep, and examine the hidden crevices of our souls.

In other words, keep searching. You’re certain to find something. As you search, God will likely find you.

Shabbat Shalom