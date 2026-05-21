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Jewish Journal

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A Bisl Torah — God’s Emergent Voice

With Torah as our guide, God’s voice emerges as we turn towards each other.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

May 21, 2026
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There is a tradition to stay up late on Shavuot: studying and pouring over the texts of our tradition.

The ritual is said to have come from the hevruta between Rabbi Yosef Caro and Rabbi Shlomo Alkabetz. They and a few other great scholars learned with intensity, fervor, and spirit. As they bantered through the texts, God’s voice emerged, thanking the rabbis for replacing God’s fallen crown. That it is through study, learning, respectful dialogue, and discourse that God’s crown is securely placed.

What a profound lesson as Shavuot begins. God’s voice emerges when we put anger, gossip, vitriol, and slander away and instead engage each other with kindness, curiosity, and joint introspection. Using Torah as our foundation, we can find a way to connect; even through differing opinions, we are meant to find ways to relate and live together.

Shavuot is our annual reminder that through study comes understanding; through learning comes patience. As we dig into our ancient sources, timeless teachings arise. With Torah as our guide, God’s voice emerges as we turn towards each other.

 Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

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