A Bisl Torah — Your Time Capsule

I’ve noticed a few schools encouraging the graduating class to create a time capsule. A newspaper headlining a major moment of that year may be included. Perhaps a trendy piece of clothing or something representing an inside joke.

But what if the time capsule included items that represented the students’ values? Perhaps a Magen David (Star of David) as a reminder of their fierce love for the Jewish faith. Or a siddur (prayerbook) as a reference to the timelessness of our liturgy and rituals. Maybe a picture of a student proudly waving an Israeli flag, a proclamation that in the face of hatred against Jews, this generation has zero patience for double standards and bigotry.

The experiment asks each of us to dig deeper. If you created a time capsule representing who you are and what you stand for, what would be included? A picture of your loved ones? A symbol for your community? A few items so that when you open the capsule in the future, you are reminded of what’s most important? Suddenly, what seems essential feels less, and the most integral pieces of our lives floats to the top.

Pirke Avot reminds us that the world rests upon Torah, Avodah (service), and acts of loving-kindness: Three timeless pillars that enable the world to continue forward.

Upon which pillars do our lives depend? When we figure out what would be carefully tucked away, preserved within a time capsule, we will also understand what deserves to be nourished, cultivated, and protected for the remainder of our days.

May our personal time capsules reflect who we are and what we stand for—now and always.

Shabbat Shalom