Celebrate Spice Day on June 10

National Herbs and Spices Day is celebrated every year on June 10. It’s a reminder to embrace the joy of herbs and spices, while exploring and creating new recipes.

“Spices and herbs are my secret weapon,” Debbie Kornberg, founder of Spice + Leaf and SpiceItUpwithDeb.com, told The Journal. “They [are] always just steps away in my pantry, ready to transform even the simplest ingredients into something layered, vibrant and memorable.”

Spices and herbs are incredibly versatile. Plus, Kornberg said, their power extends beyond seasoning food. “Through their aroma, they can recall a memory; through their flavors, they can tell a story about a culture, a place or a family tradition,” she said. “And with just a pinch or two, they can elevate a dish with a punch of flavor.”

As a general rule of thumb, Kornberg said that spices should only remain in your pantry for about 12 to 16 months. The best way to check for freshness is with your nose. You can also taste them. “Do they still have a strong aroma?” she said. “Do the flavors linger on your tongue?” If yes, they’re good. If not, it is time to toss them and purchase some new ones.

Whether she is preparing a family dinner or expecting company, Kornberg often looks to spices to guide her when deciding what to cook. “A pinch of cumin can add warmth and depth, while a pinch of citrusy sumac can brighten an entire plate,” she said. “What I love most is the flexibility they provide, allowing me to create balance between heat, sweetness, earthiness and acidity, so I never get bored with my food.”

Below are two of her favorite recipes, ones she makes frequently. They are easy to prepare and can be made in small or large quantities; for a weeknight family meal or as a Shabbat crowd-pleaser.

“The za’atar blend pairs beautifully with salmon,” Kornberg said. “Made with hyssop, sumac and sesame seed seeds, it combines the aromatic, earthy notes of herbs from the oregano family, a bright citrusy lift and the buttery nuttiness of sesame. With a kiss of salt, and often some olive oil, this blend is super versatile,” she continued. “The tzatziki sauce adds a delicious creaminess and a refreshing brightness that keeps the dish fresh and balanced.”

Packed with flavor, her pistachio rice dish is inspired by the rice mixes you can find in Israel when walking through the shuk. “You can use something as simple turmeric or something more complex like using a shawarma spice,” she said. This is a great dish to make ahead of time and reheat. It also pairs perfectly with the za’atar salmon.

“Spices should help make your cooking just a bit easier, lifting up your food and adding layers of flavor,” Kornberg said.

Za’atar Baked Salmon with Lemon and Tzatziki Dip

Serves 4

1 ½ pounds salmon, preferably with skin removed from the bottom

2 Tbsp SPICE + LEAF Authentic Za’atar

½ tsp salt

2 Tbsp SPICE + LEAF Barnea Olive Oil

1 lemon, ½ in thin slices, ½ in quarters

2 Tbsp SPICE + LEAF Tzatziki Dip Mix (to make your own, combine 2 tablespoons minced garlic, 1 Tbsp onion powder, 2 tablespoons dried dill and ½ teaspoon kosher salt)

1 cup labne or plain Greek yogurt

1 cucumber, shredded or diced finely

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Place salmon in a baking dish or pan. (If skin is still on bottom, use cooking spray for base of pan or parchment paper so it does not stick.)

3. Sprinkle za’atar and salt on top of fish, and rub it in. Drizzle olive oil and then place sliced lemons around and on top of fish.

4. Bake for approximately 15 minutes. Fish is cooked when it has an internal temperature of 140 to 145°F. If testing with a fork to see if done, fish should be flakey on the inside. Remove fish from oven; squeeze remaining half of lemon on top.

5. In a medium-sized bowl, combine labne or Greek yogurt, tzatziki mix and shredded cucumber. Mix well.

6. Serve either on top of salmon or as a side sauce.

Pistachio Rice with Sautéed Onions, Toasted Almonds, Fresh Dill and Cranberries

Serves 4 – 6

1 cup uncooked basmati rice (will yield two cups cooked)

2 cups water in pot or 1 ½ cups water in a rice maker

1 tsp SPICE + LEAF Shawarma Blend

4 Tbsp SPICE + LEAF Barnea Olive Oil, divided

¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted

¼ cup pistachios, toasted, chopped

1 onion, finely diced

¾ tsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

¼ cup fresh dill (1 bunch)

¼ cup dried cranberries

1. Clean rice: place rice into a medium size bowl and cover with water. Gently mix rice in water and drain water from bowl, while keeping all of the rice in the bowl. Repeat this 5 to 7 times. Each time the water should look decreasingly cloudy from the starch being removed from the rice. This will give you very clean and intact rice grains.

2. Cook rice either in a pot or rice maker.

– In a pot: Place 2 cups water in pot and bring to a boil. Add rice and shawarma blend. Mix well. Cover pot and cook on simmer for about 18 minutes or until water is fully absorbed into rice.

– In a rice maker: If using a rice maker, put 1 ½ cups of water, rice and Shawarma blend in rice maker. Mix everything well and set rice maker to cook.

3. In a dry (no oil) sauté pan, toast almonds over medium high heat for about 2 to 4 minutes, until nice and toasty brown. Remove from pan, place into a small bowl and set aside. Repeat these steps with pistachios. Omit this step if you purchase pre-roasted almonds and pistachios.

4. Using the same sauté pan, heat with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add onions and sauté on medium low heat until onions turn golden brown in color. When done, set aside.

5. Once rice is cooked, place it in a large bowl and fluff it a little. Next combine with sauteed onions and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Mix everything well. Next add kosher salt and mix. Add remaining ingredients: pistachios, almonds, sesame seeds, fresh dill and cranberries. Mix everything very well. Taste rice, if it seems a little dry, add a little more olive oil. If flavors are not popping, add a little extra salt.