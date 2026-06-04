Batya’s Moment

On May 21, 2025, Sarah Milgrim left an event for Jewish professionals, as many of you have done. She had barely made it out before she was allegedly shot by Elias Rodriguez, who has admitted to the murders of Milgrim and Yaron Lichinksy, her boyfriend, who was planning to propose to Milgrim in Israel. But there will be no wedding; instead there were funerals.

Batya Ungar-Sargon begins her powerful new book “The Jews and The Left” (out June 2) with this story, explaining that Rodriguez, 33 and a Chicago resident, wanted to kill the couple “for no other reason than his belief that they were Jews.” In his manifesto, Rodriguez wrote that “Those of us against the genocide take satisfaction in arguing that the perpetrators and abettors have forfeited their humanity.”

“To normal people, this sounds insane, the homicidal claptrap of a serial killer,” Ungar-Sargon writes. But rather than being surprised, she considers the murder the logical culmination of rallies calling for people to “globalize the Intifada.”

Failure to Attack the Genocide Libel and the Great Betrayal

Ungar-Sargon, the host of the engaging weekly TV show “Batya!” on NewsNation, told The Journal that many American Jews and Israelis appreciated that shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, President Joe Biden went to Israel and proclaimed that he was a Zionist. But on social media, where the word “genocide” gets kicked around like a hacky sack, Biden was quickly dubbed “Genocide Joe.” Biden, or anyone working for him could have made it a priority to sufficiently explain why Israel’s military response did not constitute a genocide. Why didn’t that happen?

“They all kind of felt there was a lot of energy in the base against Israel and they all thought ‘Well, Biden is a sinking ship but we all have to win elections in the future, and we don’t know which way the wind is going to turn,’” Ungar-Sargon told The Journal. “It’s the same reason why [then Vice President] Kamala [Harris] did not choose Josh Shapiro [D-Pa.] [for vice president]. There was this feeling that the base would not accept that.”

In “Betrayal,” the book’s seventh chapter, in it she notes that many on the Left, and most women’s rights groups were silent for about a year regarding rapes against Israeli women on Oct. 7, 2023. There was no outrage. The New York Times wrote an extensive story about how Hamas used rape as a weapon of war, but its podcast was shelved, reportedly due to complaints from staffers. Then, she notes, the Gray Lady and numerous other major outlets wrote that Israel had bombed a Gazan hospital, destroying it, and killing 500 people. While Hamas claimed this, likely to derail a meeting between Biden and other Arab leaders, it turned out the hospital was still standing, the bomb was not from Israel but from Hamas or Islamic Jihad and a much smaller number of people were killed. Ungar-Sargon remarks that mainstream media became stenographers for terrorists.

She explains how antisemitism exploded on college campuses. The Left narrative was one of oppressor vs. oppressed where Israelis and Jews were coded as White Oppressor. There were a few violent incidents, and Jewish students experienced harassment at elite colleges.

“The universities sided with the protesters against their Jewish victims, clearly discriminating against Jewish students in a way these universities wouldn’t have in the case of any other minority group,” she writes.

She comments on the Left’s claim that antizionism is not antisemitism, and that Zohran Mamdani won the New York City’s mayoral race openly saying Israel does not have a right to exist in its current state.

Most Jews on the Left supported Black Lives Matter and joined protests against the killing of George Floyd, only to see a Chicago BLM branch post a silhouette of a Hamas paraglider who attacked Israel on Oct. 7, she notes.

Why She Is Not a Weak-Kneed Jew

Ungar-Sargon wears a Magen David necklace. She said she made a habit of this to show she is proud of her identity and drew attention for wearing it on high-profile appearances like “Real Time with Bill Maher” and “Piers Morgan Uncensored” where anti-Israel debater Scott Horton thought he could intimidate her by calling her “lady.” It did not work.

When she was getting her Ph.D. in English at the University of California, Berkely, she never expected to be a journalist. She thought she’d be an academic. But things change. She was the opinion editor for the Forward, a deputy opinion editor at Newsweek and has written for most major publications, including The Free Press. Ungar-Sargon, who is Orthodox and the granddaughter of a rabbi, said she hopes fellow Jews take pride and don’t hide, and hopes fellow Americans take pride in their country as it reaches its 250th birthday.

She is a fearless debater who never yells. In the middle of a 2024 debate alongside Dennis Prager against anti-Israel commentators Cenk Uygur and Dave Smith, she asked what combatant-civilian ratio they could have accepted, viewing it as a war and not a genocide. They were unable to provide any answer. In addition to her show “Batya!” she hosts an online show called “Prove It With Batya!” While her debates can get a bit heated, they are always respectful and don’t result in ad hominem attacks. On one episode, hours before Congressman Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) lost his primary election, she said Massie had developed the mindset of a podcaster obsessed with Israel and didn’t realize that Kentucky voters were not swayed by Tucker Carlson. On her show, she will admit when she makes a mistake, and cited one: she was wrong about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s true intentions against Ukraine.

If you prefer debates based on data and reason, with some humor, as opposed to shouting and sweaty gesticulations, check out her shows.

Her Rift with Megyn Kelly

When Ungar-Sargon’s show debuted on NewsNation on Sept. 20, 2025, her first guest was former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Ungar-Sargon has appeared on “The Megyn Kelly Show” a podcast with more than 4 million subscribers, and Kelly heaped praise on Ungar-Sargon, saying there was no limit to how far she could go and that the network saw Ungar-Sargon’s “genius.” This was high praise from Kelly.

But it was President Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, with Israel as an ally in battle, that caused Kelly to change her tune, and sink to making schoolyard taunts about Jewish Fox News host Mark Levin’s genitalia. At Turning Point USA’s America Fest, Ben Shapiro, co-founder of The Daily Wire, didn’t mention Israel but noted it was cowardly for Kelly not to criticize Candace Owens, who continuously vilified Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. Kelly oddly said she could not criticize Owens, because she was a young mother. But the lines were drawn when Ungar-Sargon supported the war in Iran, though she said she didn’t want boots on the ground, while Kelly was staunchly against it.

Kelly called NewsNation a “neo-con” station, while Ungar-Sargon, on her own show, said it was clear that Kelly did not have the pull with Trump she thought she had, as Trump said Carlson and Kelly were not MAGA. Kelly bizarrely explained her change in view by saying she may have been manipulated by some in the pro-Israel camp.

Did Ungar-Sargon expect her former friend and supporter to take such a turn? “It was very surprising to me, it was very hard and remains very hard,” she said of Kelly’s shift. But she believes Carlson’s large numbers are likely due to Muslim viewers outside America hungry for anti-Israel and anti-American content. It would be useful if in the future YouTube broke down subscribers by country.

Why Are Democrats Behind Senate Candidate Graham Platner, Who Had a Nazi Tattoo?

How can the same people who called President Trump a Nazi be fine with Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner? It was revealed that Platner had a Nazi tattoo known as a Totenkopf, or death’s head, that he claimed he got it while drunk and that he only recently was made aware of its history. However, CNN and Jewish Insider have reported that he was aware of it some years ago. Numerous outlets also revealed that Platner praised Hamas after Oct. 7. Ungar-Sargon noted that there is antisemitism on the Right, but the Right mostly rebukes them while important figures on the Left praise them.

“I want there to be two pro-Jewish parties in America,” she said. “Am I surprised the Left has become so sanguine about anti-Jewish hate that they’ d literally throw their weight throw their weight behind a guy with an actual Totenkopf tattoo? I’m not surprised.”

Her Tweet at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Omar’s Response

Back in 2019, Democratic Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted that it was “all about the Benjamins baby” in reference to America’s support for Israel. Ungar-Sargon asked her who she was specifically referring to and Omar responded: “AIPAC.” This was considered an inflammatory response seven years ago and Omar apologized at the time, but currently people echo Omar’s claims, and it is considered normal.

Would Ungar-Sargon ask Omar if Israel hypnotized her to accidentally say “World War 11” instead of “World War II” during a recent speech? “There are a lot of things I would like to ask her about,” Ungar-Sargon said, adding that her team has reached out to Omar to appear on her show but hasn’t heard back.

How Did She Go from a Trump Hater to a Trump Supporter?

She once believed that when Trump said, “very fine people on both sides,” he was referring to Neo-Nazis and white supremacists, because that’s what much of the media and her friends said. “I had TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] big time,” she said. “I really thought Trump was evil, racist and didn’t see how anyone could vote for him. I had fights with people in my family. I had it deep. I had it bad. Sometime around 2017, I was so sick of being this angry. I tried to understand them and wondered why half of my country would have voted for this man. As soon as you watch the whole video, it becomes very clear he said he wasn’t talking about neo-Nazis and white supremacists because they should be condemned. He says it right after. Most have only seen the clip they promoted.”

She said she had an “aha moment” when she read a 2018 Yale study that showed white liberals would often dumb down their language while speaking to Black Americans, while conservatives spoke the same way they always do.

Consequences for Supporting Trump

Ungar-Sargon believes Trump’s policies have been historically excellent. But she has at times criticized his character, including when he called Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries a “thug.”

But for many Jews, who view Trump as an enemy for claiming the 2020 election was stolen, or that Haitian Americans in Ohio were eating their neighbors’ cats and dogs, praising any action of Trump is grounds for cancellation.

“People unfriended me,” when they heard of her support for Trump, she said. “People who had eaten meals in my home went on Twitter and called me a Nazi and a racist because I said the real divide in America is not the racial divide but the class divide. Now people are writing the same thing. Part of me chuckles and wants to know, ‘Where’s my apology?’” She also said the claim that the war in Iran is only due to Israel is false because “Trump doesn’t do anything he doesn’t want to do.”

Why Her Book Is Like Medicine, Whether It Changes Minds Or Not

In “The Jews and the Left,” she does not overtly tell people to vote Republican, but acknowledges many Democrats feel betrayed. She goes through the history of how Franklin Delano Roosevelt was viewed as the man who defeated Hitler, how Jews cared about labor unions and justice and how there was historically more antisemitism on the right. This explains why Jews have voted predominantly Democratic for the last 100 years, though she notes in recent years Orthodox Jews have tended to support the GOP.

She also notes the Jewish value of welcoming the stranger and fighting for justice caused many Jews to be Democrats and feel that unlimited immigration and or illegal immigration should also be welcomed, especially since Jews came to America as immigrants. The author urges Jews not to view themselves simply as immigrants, but as integral components to the founding of America, pointing Haym Salomon, the Polish immigrant who financed the American Revolution and was never paid back, as an example.

In likely the most powerful ending to any book I’ve read this year, Ungar-Sargon writes: “To hate Jews is to hate America. We are an inextricable part of this nation. To be an American is to be zealous of your freedom, protective of your rights, and attached to your enterprise while finding dignity in your labor. As American Jews, we stood for all of those things … Antisemitism is rising everywhere, but the only way to fight it is by insisting on who we are, who we belong to, and who belongs to us, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

You might not agree with every prediction Ungar-Sargon makes – including her claim that a thirst for revenge that targets Jews will lead to some on the Left coming for all Americans — though it is certainly true that antisemitism is a sign of a society in decay.

And while her book focuses on the Left, she could have included a bit more about the dangers from the Right. “The Jews and the Left” is mostly eloquently written common sense.

Why Did Ezra Klein Write a NY Times Op-Ed Defending Hasan Piker?

In her book, Ungar-Sargon is critical of Klein, a Democrat mouthpiece who is Jewish. Klein wrote an inexplicable op-ed in The New York Times claiming Hasan Piker is not an enemy, despite the fact that he said America deserved 9/11, that Israel is 100 times worse than Hamas, that he is cool with Hezbollah, Orthodox Jews were inbred, likened liberal Zionists to liberal Nazis and said anyone who expressed any support for Israel was not worthy of being a dog-catcher.

“I think Ezra Klein does come in good faith,” she said. “He’s part of a trend on the Left where there is worship of youth. I don’t think he’s a bad person. I think he genuinely cares about the country and feels that Israel is bad and making things bad for Jews who are liberal. I think he’s wrong about a lot of things, especially Hasan Piker. I read in an article he wrote that antisemitism on the right stems from a hatred and bigotry against Jews and a desire to do them harm, while antisemitism (or antizionism) on the left stems from good universal principles of wanting equality for all. That is a deeply flawed framework. It’s not an evil framework. It’s just very wrong. I can see how he has led himself down this path.”

Democratic Pennsylvania State House member Chris Rabb, currently the Democratic candidate to fill the open seat in the state’s 3rd District (which includes much of Philadelphia), had Piker join him in a rally at the end of April. The anti-Israel candidate drew controversy when his Instagram account shared a post claiming the Bondi Beach Massacre was a “false flag” operation by Zionists; he disavowed it and said the account was shared by a staffer.

Ungar-Sargon said Klein has an open invitation to appear on her show.

We’re In a Dark Place, But Is America the Least Antisemitic Country, Including Israel?

She saw the clip of Maher’s show when he said if you wished Trump was assassinated, you’re not a good person and the audience went quiet.

“We’re in a dark place,” she said. “I will never forget after [the assassination attempt] in Butler, a friend of mine said she wished the shooter had succeeded. This is a well-to-do woman with a good family in Park Slope, Brooklyn. I said to her, ‘What has he done to you that you would wish him dead?’”

Ungar-Sargon is aware many Jews virulently hate Trump, but she said she’d prefer that they hate Trump rather than hate themselves. Even though Jew-hatred is rising in America, she believes it’s the least antisemitic country in the world – including Israel. She believes the online world gets the most attention but the average person in America is not antisemitic. Its spread, especially among youth, has been largely due to elite universities and social media

She said many Democrats were against the Iran war simply because Trump was for it. She also said it is no surprise that antisemite Nick Fuentes announced he is a Democrat and former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is welcomed on CNN.

Why She May Be Wrong on Carlson as a Candidate

Ungar-Sargon believes Carlson won’t be at the Republican National Convention for 2028, but thinks he may run either as a Republican or for a third party in order to gain attention and spew hatred. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be the Republican presidential nominee, she said, against either California Governor Gavin Newsom or former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Can Batya Hit a Home Run?

Ungar-Sargon has a combined social media following of about 500,000 that might have been higher had she remained silent about key Jewish issues or jumped on the bandwagon of those who shout conspiracy theories, insults and anything else to raise their profile. Instead, Ungar-Sargon has decided to do civil debates and write stellar books. Even if you disagree with some of her points she has cooked enough Jew-haters and America-haters to earn her way on your media diet, as she is often able to cut through the fat and get to the meat of a situation through her analysis.