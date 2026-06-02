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Jewish Journal

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Jewish Agency’s Israeli Emissaries from the U.S. March in New York’s Israel Day Parade

[additional-authors]
Picture of Kylie Ora Lobell

Kylie Ora Lobell

June 2, 2026
Jewish Agency shlichim marching in the parade

On Sunday, May 31, a record 50,000 people marched in the Israel Day Parade in New York. Of those, 40 were Shlichim (Israeli emissaries) from The Jewish Agency for Israel. They were part of a joint float organized with the World Zionist Organization and American Zionist Movement.

“The Shlichim are a living bridge to the communities here,” said Gal Atia, head of the Jewish Agency delegation to North America. “It’s significant for connecting the Jewish community from the U.S. to Israel.”

According to Atia, there are 405 Shlichim in North America during the year, and 2000 more come for summer camps. There are 3000 Shlichim working in summer camps, schools, college campuses, and Jewish communities around the world. They help strengthen Jewish identity, connections to Israel in communities, and Israeli and Hebrew culture. For the parade, Atia brought in emissaries working in places around New York and the tri-state area.

“Just as the community here has stood by our side throughout the years, our Shlichim are here to proudly walk shoulder to shoulder with the community,” said Atia. “This year’s parade and its theme powerfully captured the values of identity, unity, and shared purpose that our Shlichim work daily to strengthen across the nation.”

“Just as the community here has stood by our side throughout the years, our Shlichim are here to proudly walk shoulder to shoulder with the community.” Gal Atia

Some marched with their communities, including Hillels, Jewish Federations, Young Judea, and local schools. Others marched alongside the float with Yaron Shavit, deputy chairman of the executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, as well as Herbert Block, executive director of the American Zionist Movement. Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of Omer Neutra (z”l), an Israeli-American IDF officer who was killed on October 7, marched next to the float as well.

Ronen and Orna Neutra marching in the parade

“During the parade, Shlichim saw cheering and good energy directed towards them,” said Atia. “It gives them the ability to be proud of who they are. This is one of the greatest things the parade does.”

There has been a 25% increase in the number of Shlichim since October 7. According to Atia, this is because many Jews in the diaspora cannot visit Israel right now, but they still want to keep up the connection. Parents and schools also want children and students to stay engaged with Israel.

“We want the Shlichim to understand the greater good we are trying to create,” Atia said. “We are the face of Israel and show the complexity of it. We are not the headlines, but a real story that young Jews can relate to on a personal level.”

It may be hard when there are anti-Israel protests happening all the time, along with negative sentiment towards Israel in the news and on college campuses.

“Honestly, a lot of the time, you feel alone and like you’re fighting the wind when you only see the news,” Atia said. “Being part of the parade gave me so much hope. I felt like I was part of something so great. I was so proud. I am sure every person marching in it had that same feeling.”

 

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