AJU Honors Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson at Gala Marking 25-Year Legacy

At American Jewish University (AJU)’s May 19 gala at Stephen Wise Temple, nearly 400 attendees rose in unison, their voices blending as they recited the ancient Priestly Blessing: “May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you.” The words carried a quiet power as they honored Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson and celebrated his quarter century at AJU and the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies.

A leading voice in Conservative Judaism, Artson has long shaped Jewish thought and leadership far beyond the walls of AJU. A member of the Leadership Council of Conservative Judaism, he oversees the Miller Introduction to Judaism Program and the Center for Jewish Outreach, mentors at Camp Ramah in Ojai, California and reaches thousands through his weekly Torah commentary and prolific writing, including 11 books and more than 300 articles.

Recognizing both his enduring influence and the opportunity to expand it, AJU President and CEO Jay Sanderson — who marks his first year at the helm — recalled waking in the middle of the night with the idea of creating a scholar-in-residence–type role. “And I realized it’s Brad,” he said, announcing the creation of the Goldstine Distinguished Scholar position in Artson’s honor, a role he will assume on July 1, allowing him to continue serving as a teacher and scholar across AJU’s many programs.

In a way, the evening was a tribute to Artson’s career, as well as a welcome into his new position. It is not every day that someone hears from colleagues and friends just how deeply they are appreciated and loved, and Artson appeared visibly moved as former students and longtime friends spoke about the impact he has had on their lives.

Actress Mayim Bialik initially declined to emcee the event due to a prior commitment in Tel Aviv. When that engagement was canceled, she immediately called back to say she would be able to attend after all and was glad to take on the role. A close friend of Artson’s, Bialik told the audience, “I’m not going to tell you funny jokes, I’m here to honor Brad,” adding, “they don’t make men like him anymore.”

Rabbi Cheryl Peretz, who has known Artson for more than 30 years, reflected on a relationship that has spanned her entire professional life. She was a student at the Ziegler School when she dared to approach the dean for a job. “I told him, ‘You should hire me,’” she said.

She added that she did not know whether it would work, but it did, and Rabbi Artson has been an important part of her life and work for the past 27 years. “He has been my teacher, my chavruta, and my friend,” she said.

On July 1, Peretz will assume the role of interim dean of the Ziegler School, where she will oversee academic leadership, faculty, curriculum and student development following Artson’s transition into the Goldstine Distinguished Scholar position.

The gala opened with an outdoor reception under the sky, featuring an abundant spread that included sushi, falafel, salads, fish and shawarma alongside an open bar before the formal program began. Musician Craig Taubman provided entertainment with a brief performance. He was introduced by Mayim Bialik, who lightheartedly admitted she had a childhood crush on Taubman.

After being presented with an award — an art piece designed by an Israeli artist — Artson offered reflections on his 25 years at the Ziegler School. He described the evening as “a combination of my wake and my bar mitzvah,” drawing laughter from the audience.

In his remarks, he also reflected on his life, saying that the best decision he ever made was marrying his wife Elana, whom he met when she was 19. The couple has twins, Shira and Jacob. He also offered heartfelt thanks to his mother, adding that he feels he has “the best family in the world.”

The gala, which raised more than $1.6 million in support of AJU’s future, capped a significant week for American Jewish University. On May 17, its Masor School for Jewish Education and Leadership celebrated commencement, marking an historic milestone as seven students received the university’s inaugural Doctor of Education (EdD) degrees in Early Childhood Education Leadership. Held at AJU’s Brandeis-Bardin Campus in Simi Valley, the ceremony also honored 28 graduates earning Master of Arts degrees in Early Childhood Education and nine graduates receiving Bachelor of Arts degrees in the field, each preparing to shape the next generation of Jewish learning and leadership.

The following day, the Ziegler School ordained the newest rabbis in the Conservative movement — Rabbi Brianah Caplan and Rabbi Cantor Malachi Kanfer — while also conferring honorary doctorates upon members of the Class of 2006 in recognition of their leadership and impact.

During the ordination ceremony on May 18, Artson told the congregation from the bimah of Sinai Temple, “It gives me great pleasure to present to this community the world’s newest rabbis!”

“This week was a powerful reminder that AJU is more than an institution,” said Sanderson. “It is a community built by people who care deeply about Jewish life, Jewish learning, and Jewish leadership.”