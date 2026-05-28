From Antisemitism to Antizionism: Toronto Symposium Marks a New Era in Jewish Advocacy

For the first time, more than 700 attendees gathered in Toronto on Sunday, May 17 not to talk about Zionism, Israel, or antisemitism, but to examine antizionism as a distinct ideological phenomenon. The inaugural World Symposium Against Antizionism, hosted by Stop Antizionism, a newly launched educational initiative that I co-founded, and Tafsik, a Canadian organization, reflected a meaningful shift in how some Jewish thinkers and advocates believe the community should engage with the forces arrayed against it.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro delivered the keynote address with an argument that challenges a foundational assumption of pro-Israel advocacy: that Zionism still requires defense as a matter of legitimacy. Drawing on a simple analogy, Shapiro suggested that endlessly relitigating a nation’s right to exist is a category error. Nations are not granted existence through philosophical consensus; they earn and maintain it through persistence, will and action. Israel exists. That, he argued, should be the starting point of any serious conversation, not an open question requiring renewed justification.

By the close of the day, this thread was picked up in a fireside conversation between Shapiro and myself. I asked: “Zionism has fulfilled its purpose. How useful is this word for us?” Shapiro’s response framed the stakes clearly: “Antizionism is evil, it is wrong, it is predicated on lies and it requires violence to achieve the ends it seeks.”

The symposium was organized around a conceptual distinction that Stop Antizionism considers foundational: the difference between misinformation and disinformation. Pro-Israel advocacy has operated on the assumption that antizionism spreads because people lack accurate information, that correction and education are the appropriate remedies. The symposium challenged that premise directly.

Antizionism is not a collection of honest errors awaiting correction. It is a structured ideological system with roots in Soviet-era propaganda, designed not to inform but to subvert. Libels, by their nature, do not respond to factual rebuttal, they operate through emotional and moral channels that bypass evidentiary standards.

This framing was reinforced empirically at a panel on “Antizionism and Disinformation,” where researcher Zack Dulberg presented findings from a recent study. The data revealed that antizionism correlates with what the researchers termed “moral inversion”: individuals expressing stronger anti-Israel views also showed greater endorsement of Soviet and Nazi propaganda, more authoritarian political dispositions and more favorable assessments of governments with documented human rights abuses. The pattern suggests that antizionism is not simply a political position but may function as a marker of broader ideological distortion.

Shapiro’s assertion that antizionism is both immoral and untruthful points toward a broader cultural argument. Shapiro is correct because antizionism is a stress test. It tests whether a society, here the West, still believes that success itself is suspect. It tests whether narrative outweighs truth, and whether nationalism can still be understood as a virtuous force rather than an inherently immoral one. It tests whether false idols, such as a distorted notion of justice, i.e. social justice, have replaced a genuinely moral worldview.

The fact that antizionism has gained considerable purchase in mainstream Western discourse raises serious questions about the health of those conceptual frameworks, quite apart from the specific question of Israel. Writer Alana Newhouse’s recent essay in Tablet, “Zionism for Everyone,” offers a blueprint for how the West might regain its footing. She argues that Zionism should be embraced as a model of virtuous nationalism, pluralism and success. The broader argument animating the symposium, however, is more foundational. I would frame the task even more simply: the first step is to reject antizionism itself, an unethical and untruthful worldview that breeds moral corruption.

Rooted in my “Three-Era Framework” of Jew-hatred — anti-Judaism, antisemitism and antizionism — the symposium exposed antizionism as the contemporary mutation of anti-Jewish hostility and analyzed how it functions within modern political and cultural discourse. The event brought together scholars, journalists, legal experts, educators, policymakers and activists to discuss antizionism across academia, media, law, politics, and culture. Other speakers included former Soviet refusenik and human-rights activist Natan Sharansky, author and scholar Dr. Einat Wilf, evolutionary psychologist Dr. Gad Saad, and young voices such as Moderate Case, Nick Matau and Eyal Yakoby.

One of the symposium’s more arresting intellectual contributions came from Dr. Saad, evolutionary behavioral scientist and author of the recent bestseller “Suicidal Empathy.” Drawing on his signature method of applying evolutionary biology to cultural and psychological phenomena, Saad offered a model for understanding one of the more painful and perplexing dimensions of contemporary Jewish life: the participation of Jews in narratives that demonize Jews.

Saad’s analogy centered on the hairworm parasite, Spinochordodes tellinii, which infects the wood cricket and, in a process, gradually hijacks the insect’s central nervous system. The parasite reprograms it. The infected cricket, which would under normal circumstances avoid water, is compelled by the parasite to seek it out and leap in, an act of behavioral self-destruction that serves the parasite’s reproductive needs while killing the host. The cricket does not know it has been hijacked. From the inside, the compulsion feels like its own.

Saad’s argument is that certain social and ideological environments function analogously. When Jews adopt the framing of the antizionist worldview, amplifying narratives that demonize Israel, affirming libels that would have been recognizable to earlier generations as classic antisemitic libels, or lending their Jewish identity as a kind of moral credential to movements that traffic in the demonization of Jews, they are not exercising independent moral reasoning. They are, in Saad’s formulation, exhibiting the behavior of an organism whose motivational architecture has been captured by an external force.

What makes the analogy particularly apt is its emphasis on the involuntary quality of the behavior. Saad is not primarily making a moral accusation against individual Jews who have drifted into antizionism. He is making a structural and psychological argument: that sophisticated ideological systems can produce genuine belief in their hosts, and that the sincerity of a belief offers no protection against its being externally engineered. The cricket leaps into the water believing, in whatever sense a cricket can be said to believe anything, that it is doing what it wants to do.

The implication for the broader conversation at the symposium is significant. If antizionism operates as an idea pathogen rather than a good-faith political position, then the appropriate response is not simply to refute its factual claims; it is to understand its mechanism of transmission, identify the conditions that make certain individuals susceptible, and develop what Saad calls “ideological immune resistance.”

This first step in that process is appropriately naming the virus. It is called antizionism and has been terrorizing the West for at least two decades. Unfortunately, many within the established Jewish leadership and organizations are resistant to confronting antizionism, often hosting trainings on antisemitism guided by the principle that success means “Jews are liked.” This failing principle is not the answer to hate. Antizionism is a lethal hate worldview. The answer must not be pouring millions of donor money into how to bridge between communities, make better alliances or get a seat at the DEI tables. No, a new and bold approach must be taken: name, confront, and run a countersubversive campaign against antizionism. The symposium is the beginning. As one participant who attended the event said, “Wow, I did not realize I had been using an approach that is not helpful. I did not know that antizionism has its own history. I did not know about the Soviet origins. I am ready to fight back with the correct language.”

Naya Lekht is currently the Education Editor for White Rose Magazine and a Research Fellow for the Institute for Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.