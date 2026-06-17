Benjamin Franklin, Korah, and the Battle for the Constitution

Readers of chapters 16 and 17 of the biblical book of Numbers likely don’t realize that the tale of Moses’ conniving cousin told in those verses helped inspire the Constitution’s ratification.

Those verses describe the plot of Korah, a relative of Israel’s leader, who plotted with 250 fellow rebels to overthrow the divinely sanctioned political authority of Moses and the religious authority of his brother, Aaron, the high priest.

On April 8, 1788, an essay written under the pseudonym “K” appeared in Philadelphia’s Federal Gazette newspaper. It was quickly reprinted in two other Pennsylvania newspapers as well as in Maryland and Virginia, which would soon hold state conventions to decide on ratification. “K” was, in fact, Benjamin Franklin, seeking to subtly combat the claims of the Anti-Federalists who were objecting to the document.

The letter began by recounting an argument purportedly made by a pro-ratification politician that even a heavenly law code inevitably invites its detractors:

“A zealous advocate for the proposed Federal Constitution, in a certain public assembly, said, that the repugnance of a great part of mankind to good government was such, that he believed, that if an angel from heaven was to bring down a constitution formed there for our use, it would nevertheless meet with violent opposition. He was reproved for the supposed extravagance of the sentiment; and he did not justify it. Probably it might not have immediately occur[r]ed to him that the experiment had been tried, and that the event was recorded in the most faithful of all histories, the Holy Bible; otherwise he might, as it seems to me, have supported his opinion by that unexceptionable authority.”

In case readers didn’t immediately identify the reference to Israel’s receiving the Torah at Sinai under the auspices of Moses only to have Korah and his lot complain about it, “K” spelled it out:

“The Supreme Being had been pleased to nourish up a single family, by continued acts of his attentive providence, ’till it became a great people; and having rescued them from bondage by many miracles performed by his servant Moses, he personally delivered to that chosen servant, in presence of the whole nation, a constitution and code of laws for their observance, accompanied and sanctioned with promises of great rewards, and threats of severe punishments, as the consequence of their obedience or disobedience.”

As the book of Exodus details, the system of biblical law, which “K” called “this constitution,” had at its head, “Aaron and his sons[,]” the priests, who “were therefore commissioned to be, with Moses, the first established ministry of the new government.”

Analogizing the thirteen American colonies to the equal number of tribes of ancient Israel (in light of Joseph’s sons Ephraim and Menashe counting as two), Franklin continued:

“One would have thought, that the appointment of men who had distinguished themselves in procuring the liberty of their nation, and had hazarded their lives in openly opposing the will of a powerful monarch, who would have retained that nation in slavery, might have been an appointment acceptable to a grateful people; and that a constitution fram’d for them by the Deity himself, might, on that account, have been secure of an universal welcome reception. [However,] there were in every one of the thirteen tribes, some discontented restless spirits, who were continually exciting them to reject the proposed new government, and this from various motives.”

These restless ingrates, K wrote, “still retained an affection for Egypt, the land of their nativity; and these, whenever they felt any inconvenience or hardship, though the natural and unavoidable effect of their change of situation, exclaimed against their leaders as the authors of their trouble, and were not only for returning into Egypt, but for stoning their deliverers.”

Worst of all of them was Korah (which the letter-writer spelled with a “C”). “In Josephus, and the Talmud,” he wrote, citing millennia-old Jewish interpreters, “we learn some particulars, not so fully narrated in the scripture.” These are that “Corah was ambitious of the priesthood, and offended that it was conferred on Aaron, and this, as he said, by the authority of Moses only, without the consent of the people. He accused Moses of having by various artifices fra[u]dulently obtained the government, and deprived the people of their liberties; and of CONSPIRING with Aaron to perpetuate the tyranny in their family.”

However, “Corah’s real motive was the supplanting of Aaron, he persuaded the people that he meant only the public good; and they, mov’d by his insinuations, began to cry out. . . . Then they called in question the reality of his conferences with God, and objected [to] the privacy of the meetings, and the preventing any of the people from being present at the colloquies, or even approaching the place, as grounds of great suspicion.”

So too, the Anti-Federalists were, under the guise of good intentions, ruining the ideal system that providence had put forth.

Citing continued accusations that no doubt reflected concerns expressed by the Anti-Federalists levied at those pushing for ratification (“they charged Moses with ambition; to gratify which passion, he had, they said, deceived the people, by promising to bring them to a land flowing with milk and honey; instead of doing which, he had brought them from such a land; and that he thought light of all this mischief, provided he could make himself an absolute prince”), Franklin lamented how Korah and his “no less than two hundred and fifty of the principal men ‘famous in the congregation, men of renown,’ heading and exciting the mob, worked them up to such a pitch of phrensy, that they called out, Stone ’em, stone ’em, and thereby secure our liberties; and let us chuse other captains that may lead us back into Egypt, in case we do not succeed in reducing the Canaanites.”

Conceding, on some level, that hesitations in embracing a new societal setup could be exploited by bad actors, Franklin posited that the rabble-rousers arose because “the Israelites [like the colonists newly freed from England] were a people jealous of their newly acquired liberty, which jealousy was in itself no fault; but, that when they suffered it to be worked upon by artful men, pretending public good, with nothing really in view but private interest.”

But just as Moses and Aaron had proven their God-approved mettle, “the new federal constitution,” which, in Franklin’s view, had “been unreasonably and vehemently opposed,” would ultimately prevail by God’s grace.

“I have so much faith in the general government of the world by PROVIDENCE,” Franklin’s letter concluded, “that I can hardly conceive a transaction of such momentous importance to the welfare of millions now existing, and to exist in the posterity of a great nation, should be suffered to pass without being in some degree influenced, guided, and governed by that omnipotent, omnipresent and beneficent Ruler, in whom all inferior spirits live and move and have their being.”

Maryland ratified the Constitution in late April. Virginia followed suit in June (Pennsylvania had already done so in December of 1787).

“In the heart of our Debates on the new Constitution I wrote the enclos’d Paper. It is the only one I wrote on the Subject. It was said to have some good Effect,” Franklin would humblebrag in October of that year to a friend in France.

The Founder “deployed his reading (and at times, embellishment) of the traditional Jewish gloss on Corah’s Rebellion to paint the Anti-Federalists as disingenuous connivers,” observed Daniel Slate in the “Journal of American Constitutional History.” It was a case that proved convincing.

It, of course, also reflected the covenantal character of the nascent United States (the word federal comes from the Latin foedus, which means covenant). After all, Franklin remarkably assumed biblical and even rabbinic familiarity on the part of his readers. “Franklin’s ‘K’ essay demonstrates that political Hebraism in America continued to develop innovatively well after 1776, not only in political sermons but also in the secular political debates taking place in American newspapers through ratification in 1788,” Slate argues. The story of Israel, crafty cousins and all, would continue to serve as a throughline as America composed its own narrative in the centuries to come.

Rabbi Dr. Stuart Halpern is Senior Adviser to the Provost of Yeshiva University and Deputy Director of Y.U.’s Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought. His books include the newly released “Jewish Roots of American Liberty,” “The Promise of Liberty: A Passover Haggada,” “Esther in America,” “Gleanings: Reflections on Ruth” and “Proclaim Liberty Throughout the Land: The Hebrew Bible in the United States.”