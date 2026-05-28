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Jewish Journal

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Shalom Everybody ft. Lauren Kagan

[additional-authors]
Picture of Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

May 27, 2026

This week on Schmuckboys, Marla and Libby catch up on life lately like Libby becoming a full-time dog mom after getting the world’s cutest mini cavapoo, Bamba. Marla also opens up about her recent breakup and shares an honest conversation about ending relationships when nothing is necessarily “wrong,” but something still doesn’t feel fully right. The girls discuss trusting your gut, navigating doubts in long-term relationships, communicating openly with partners, and the pressure people feel in their late twenties to settle down. I

Then, the girls are joined by creator and advocate Lauren Kagan, who shares the story of how a setup from mutual friends led to her current relationship and why she fully believes people need to stop being afraid of meeting through friends instead of dating apps. Lauren tells the hilarious story of attending her boyfriend’s family Seder before they were even officially dating, how she ended up relocating from DC to New York City, and why she believes women should prioritize their own goals and careers while dating.

The conversation shifts into Judaism, identity, and how October 7th reshaped Lauren’s perspective on dating Jewish versus non-Jewish partners. Lauren reflects on growing up as a proud Soviet Jew in Boston, attending Jewish day school, experiencing antisemitism at University of Massachusetts Amherst, and how her family’s Soviet roots continue to influence the way she approaches Jewish pride and advocacy today.

The girls also discuss Jewish representation online, navigating misinformation and antisemitism on social media, and Lauren’s work with Birthright Israel. Lauren shares how her content creation journey accidentally started during college after posting a “Jewish girl anthem” TikTok that unexpectedly went viral, plus the origin story behind her signature “Shalom everybody” intro.

You can follow Lauren on Instagram @laurkagan and the podcast @schmuckboysofficial.

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