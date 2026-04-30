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Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

How to Support Your Jewfluencers ft. Brian Spivak

[additional-authors]
Picture of Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

April 30, 2026

This week on Schmuckboys, Libby and Marla give you their post-Passover recaps they then welcome their guest, Brian Spivak, who founded Barzel Media, a company focused on helping Jewish content creators partner with businesses for brand deals.

We get into Brian’s unexpectedly thriving Miami dating era, his Modern Orthodox New Jersey upbringing, and how his relationship to Judaism evolved from routine to real intention. He shares how October 7th completely shifted his career path, leading him from the tech world into building the Hostage Forum’s influencer program from the ground up.

Brian takes us behind the scenes of powerful campaigns like “Recipes for Return” and “Reels for Return,” explaining how food, fitness, and everyday lifestyle content became surprisingly effective tools for hostage awareness. He opens up about the social media fatigue surrounding war content, why relatable storytelling matters, and how strategic creativity can break through the scroll.

The conversation dives deep into the harsh reality many pro-Israel influencers faced after speaking out — including losing brand partnerships and financial stability — and why Brian founded Barzel Media to help create real economic infrastructure for creators who chose advocacy over silence. He also addresses the criticism around influencers getting paid to advocate, making the case for why sustainable activism requires actual support, especially for mid-level creators who are often overlooked.

Marla and Libby also talk with Brian about the difference between nonprofit and for-profit partnerships, what brands are actually willing to support, and how influencer marketing can serve as both advocacy and business strategy. They unpack creator burnout, the exhausting pressure of the algorithm, and Brian’s vision for building systems that give creators more support, resources, and maybe even the occasional mental health break.

Of course, because this is Schmuckboys, they also cover dating while working in media and activism, public perception, social intimidation, and how being visible online doesn’t always translate into romantic success.

The episode closes with a surprisingly deep conversation about AI, technology, and the future of human connection, with Brian sharing why he believes Shabbat, digital detox, sports, and in-person community may become even more essential as society becomes increasingly online.

And in true Schmuckboys fashion, Brian defines a Schmuckboy as: “A guy who gives advice on things he knows nothing about, always has a story for everything, and definitely knows a guy with a rooftop.”

Instagram: @brianspivak / @barzel.media Website: barzelmedia.com

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