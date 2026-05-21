Cantor Chayim Frenkel: Fulfilling the Promise of L’dor V’dor

Forty years after arriving at Kehillat Israel (KI) in Pacific Palisades, Cantor Chayim Frenkel stood before his congregation during the most difficult moment in its history.

In the aftermath of the devastating Palisades Fire, about half of the 900 member families were displaced, and the synagogue had sustained major smoke damage. Yet amid the uncertainty, one thing remained familiar: Frenkel’s voice.

For four decades, Cantor Frenkel has been a steady spiritual presence in the Pacific Palisades community, guiding congregants through every phase of life, from b’nai mitzvahs to weddings and funerals, through celebration and grief.

Now, as the community faces the long road of rebuilding, he continues to guide them. As KI returns home, the congregation is celebrating Frenkel’s 40th anniversary on the bimah.

“I always say, this isn’t my job, this is my life,” Frenkel shared.

That sense of devotion was shaped long before he arrived at KI as a 23-year-old cantor.

Frenkel was born into a legacy, as his career follows in the very large footsteps of his late father, Hazzan Uri Frenkel. Uri Frenkel was a prominent cantor in the Los Angeles area for over three decades. Cantor Chayim Frenkel’s journey fulfills the sacred promise of l’dor v’dor, continuing the mission his father set out to complete in his own work.

“For a father-son duo to serve the L.A. Jewish community for over 70 years is a great privilege and honor. I always knew the gravity of the namesake that I carried as Hazzan Uri Frenkel’s son,” said Frenkel.

Cantor Frenkel’s parents, Uri Frenkel and Sari Schreiber, were two lives shaped by both profound tragedy and enduring faith.

Sari, born in Košice, Hungary, survived the Shoah and was liberated by the Russian Army in Budapest in 1945. Meanwhile, Uri was a hazzan in Great Britain after fleeing from the Holocaust, devoted to preserving and uplifting Jewish spiritual life in the aftermath of a shattered Europe.

Their paths crossed in North America. They were introduced by Sari’s cousin and were married shortly after at Uri’s Orthodox synagogue in Pittsburgh, where he served as a hazzan. There, they began to lay a foundation rooted in faith, family and community.

An offer at Temple Judea on the corner of Fairfax Avenue and Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles brought them out West. Hazzan Uri Frenkel served at several synagogues in LA, and with each transition, the family remained steadfast in their commitment to communal life and spiritual leadership.

Frenkel describes his childhood as growing up in an extremely loving household, where his parents welcomed everyone.

“I’m deeply grateful to my parents for that. There’s so much bigotry, hatred and divisiveness, but not in my home. It was beautiful,” reflected Frenkel.

Music and synagogue life were inseparable from childhood. Beginning at just four years old, Frenkel would sing alongside his father during services.

“My sister would run and come and get me from the Chapel because I had to go up on the bimah and do the duet with my father.”

Continued Frenkel, “My parents’ legacy, born of survival, strengthened by faith and expressed through unwavering service, continues to illuminate the path forward for me.”

It was in that household, defined by service and by love, that the leader who Chayim Frenkel would become began to take shape, and in 1985, at just 23, Frenkel found himself at a small but welcoming congregation in the Pacific Palisades, known as Kehillat Israel.

Though born and raised in Los Angeles, Frenkel had never ventured to the Palisades before his interview. What stood out most when he arrived was not the breathtaking scenery, where the mountains meet the sea, but a wall covered with photographs of congregational life.

It reminded him of the close-knit synagogue he had grown up in. “I walked by each one of those photos, and I looked at the faces of the cheer and the jubilation, the connection. You could just tell these people really love one another, that they are living their best lives.

“Those collages are where I fell in love with the Palisades. Seeing those people and feeling that it was just one big loving community. It felt like home.”

Only about a decade removed from his own bar mitzvah, Frenkel understood that some congregants might struggle to see a young cantor as a source of support. He made it a priority to build trust and become someone people could turn to during every stage of life.

At the time, KI was a modest congregation of roughly 240 families. Over the next four decades of Frenkels’ tenure, it would grow into a spiritual home for more than 900.

His wife, Marsi, and his two daughters, Mandi and Molli, have been central to KI as well, integrating every aspect of their lives into the fabric of the synagogue. The Frenkel family has devoted countless hours to create a community defined by warmth, inclusivity and a profound sense of belonging.

“My wife is the backbone of this pair. I couldn’t do what I do without her, and she has sacrificed so much to be able to allow me to do this.”

Among the accomplishments Frenkel is most proud of is the deepening of Jewish identity and connection. Through numerous missions to Israel, Marsi and Chayim have guided more than 1,000 congregants, including children and b’nai mitzvah students, to experience the spirit of Eretz Yisrael firsthand.

Cantor Frenkel wasn’t able to go to Israel until he was 27 years old. So, to connect the membership with the land through all iterations of trips remains at the core of his service at KI.

“Out of all the accomplishments, I’m most proud of making our homeland a very prominent and integrated part of our synagogue,” said Frenkel.

Over the years, his cantorial influence has extended far beyond Pacific Palisades. Frenkel is a leading figure in modern Jewish music and cantorial practice. His decades of accomplishment have been recognized with an honorary doctorate in sacred music from the Jewish Theological Seminary.

With the help of Chayim, KI has built an impressive collection of music, the Bresler Music Library, which contains new compositions to celebrate Shabbat, holy days and the phases of life.

Throughout the creation of this collection, Cantor Frenkel worked alongside some of the most prominent Jewish composers of the time to compose over 100 new works, not only for KI but also for synagogues worldwide to incorporate into their liturgical repertoire. Many pieces have been published by Transcontinental Music Publications, the world’s leading publisher of Jewish music.

Cantor Frenkel also served as co-chair of the Cantors Assembly’s celebration in honor of the State of Israel’s 50th anniversary. He has had the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall and producing a concert performed in New York’s Central Park.

His reputation and bond with the community has drawn some of the most recognizable names in American culture into KI’s orbit, not as celebrities, but simply as congregants who continue to show up because of the man at the bimah.

“We love to listen and sing along with his beautiful voice,” shared KI member Adam Sandler.

Longtime congregants and friends, Janice and Billy Crystal, were equally effusive. They describe Cantor Frenkel as the “Sun” of the synagogue. “All the great things KI brings to our congregation revolve around him.”

Yet perhaps no moment tested that leadership more than the Palisades Fire.

Frenkel’s 40th anniversary came just as the Pacific Palisades Fire swept through the community. While KI did not burn down, the building sustained significant fire damage, forcing the congregation to relocate.

“Losing the brick and mortar is not what impacted me the most; it was losing the community.”

In the weeks following the fire, Frenkel and synagogue leadership personally contacted all 918 KI families to check on them and offer support. He spent weeks driving across Los Angeles, visiting displaced congregants, to demonstrate that the systems of support and sense of community at KI were not going anywhere, no matter where its members temporarily landed.

At the same time, he mobilized relief efforts. He raised funds to ease financial burdens for affected families, ensuring that congregants did not have to worry about additional financial stressors during what was already a difficult time.

And it was in the immediate aftermath that both Jewish and non-Jewish communities showed up in ways Frenkel had never personally experienced.

“As our community burned, doors opened to new relationships and incredible love and kindness everywhere else. The act of goodness from these people is now a part of our journey moving forward.”

Forty years mark a full biblical generation — a measure of time often associated with transformation, endurance and renewal. Few people embody that idea more fully than Cantor Chayim Frenkel.

For generations of KI families, his voice has become inseparable from memory itself. He led b’nai mitzvah ceremonies for children and, when they grew up, officiated their weddings, welcomed their own children at naming ceremonies, and then stood on the bimah again as those same children came of age.

As Kehillat Israel returns home and begins its next chapter after the fires, it is guided by the same beautiful voice of Cantor Chayim Frenkel that has carried it through the last 40 years.