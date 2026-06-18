True Legends and a Smoked Brisket

Father’s Day is bittersweet. The patriarch of our family, my charming, devoted paternal grandfather Aba Naji passed away in 2019. And this will be the third Father’s Day without the wisdom and dry wit of my strong, handsome, beloved father.

I am immensely grateful for the other wonderful fathers in my life — my father-in-law, my uncles, my three brothers. My amazing son, Ariel.

I am especially thankful for my smart, kind and loving husband Alan, the best father and my biggest fan.

—Sharon

It’s my first Father’s Day without my father. Alongside the immense sadness is so much gratitude. I was blessed to have my father for 60 years and his love and presence shaped who I am.

My husband, Neil, is a loving and supportive partner, my best friend. He is a very devoted father and our children always knew they were loved and encouraged. And then there is my son Sam, the father of our two granddaughters. He is patient and present and so attentive to his two little girls. Seeing the way they adore him fills my heart.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers, grandfathers, and father figures who give love and show up every day!

—Rachel

This week we share our column with one of our favorite Instagram bloggers, New Yorker Jeff Mosczyc (pronounced Mah-zik). As the son of a German immigrant father and a first-generation Hungarian mother, his mouthwatering, meat-centric recipes reflect his Ashkenazi background.

The goal of his Instagram page @foodkidsandsleep is to help his followers expand their cooking horizons, to try new things and discover that they can do more, better, faster and tastier in the kitchen.

Among his most viral recipes is sheet pan fried schnitzel and the recipe he shares here with you. The most tender and flavorful “smoked brisket” ever!

Truly suitable for a special Father’s Day dinner!

—Sharon and Rachel

I would never say this in front of my wife, but being a Jewish dad is quite the challenge.

The era of the “strong, silent breadwinner” dad and the “stay at home” mom has seemingly passed, at least in the American zeitgeist. Studies show that since the 1960s, the amount of time that American fathers devote to childcare has nearly quadrupled.

Nowadays, fathers are expected to be equal partners in parenting. For me, that means doing my share of school drop-offs, taking to ballet practice and other after school activities, as well as supervising homework.

In the modern American family, making dinner is just as likely to be a dad’s responsibility. Men may still be breadwinners, but they may also be called upon to be bread makers.

Add to that the complicating factor of Jewish tradition and observance, where a father’s responsibilities must also make space for daily minyanim (prayer quorums) and other religious obligations. Not to mention that the cost of raising a Jewish family often necessitates dual incomes, making the rationale for the traditional division of parenting and household labor seem irrelevant.

When we were first married, my wife would return from work two hours after I did. Making dinner was my way of assuaging my guilt and lessening her burden. (I grew up with a mother who was a great cook and inspired my interest in food.)

Sleepless nights and long days at work made life feel like mere survival when our first child came along. A good dinner became a way to reward ourselves and have something to look forward to. A special treat after a day of work and parenting.

I needed dinner to be delicious and nutritious, but not add to the work load. I quickly learned to focus on making great meals, but with way less of the effort and clean-up than the recipes I found on the internet. I converted deep frying to sheet pans, stove-top simmers to roasting in the oven, and multiple dishes to one-pot meals. I was determined to have my steak and eat it too.

Five years ago, I began my Instagram blog, sharing my recipes. I became a zealot, desperately trying to convince people that they would feel differently about the end of their day if they finished it with a meal that felt like a reward.

If you’re a dad who wants to get in the kitchen, this “Three Ingredient Oven Smoked Brisket” just may be the recipe you’re looking for. It’s a lot less effort than smoking a brisket the traditional way—five minutes of prep, no mess and no supervision necessary. But the results are incredible.

Welcome to the club, dad. And don’t worry. I got you.

—Jeff Mosczyc

Oven Smoked Brisket

1 3 1/2-4 lb second cut brisket

2 Tbsp molasses

1/3 cup your favorite meat rub

2 Tbsp smoked paprika

Preheat oven to 225°F.

Cut a sheet of foil more than twice as long as your brisket and lay it over a sheet pan.

Cut an equal sized sheet of parchment paper and crumple it into a ball, then wet it.

Lay the parchment paper over the foil.

Place the brisket in the middle of the tray and rub well with molasses.

Then flip and rub the other side.

Coat both sides of the brisket with the rub and smoked paprika.

Pat the exterior to make sure the rub adheres.

Close up the parchment paper, then seal the foil.

Wrap the brisket in another large sheet of foil and return to the sheet pan.

Place brisket in the oven and cook for 7 1/2 hours.

Remove from oven and allow to rest for at least 30 minutes, then unwrap.

Let rest for another 10 minutes, then cut in half with the grain, Then slice against the grain for short slices.

Sharon Gomperts and Rachel Emquies Sheff have been friends since high school. The Sephardic Spice Girls project has grown from their collaboration on events for the Sephardic Educational Center in Jerusalem. Follow them

on Instagram @sephardicspicegirls and on Facebook at Sephardic Spice SEC Food. Website sephardicspicegirls.com/full-recipes.