Father’s Day Food

Food extends beyond what’s on the table: its inherited recipes, memories and traditions.

This year’s Father’s Day round-up features recipes from different ends of the Jewish spectrum: dill pickle kraut and a Moroccan tomato dip. Different flavors, different origins; yet, as families tend to be, complex, layered and fun.

“When thinking about Dads and what makes Dad, and parents in general, special is the effort, patience and perseverance that parenting takes,” Michael Shemtov, the owner and founder of Honest to Goodness Hospitality, told The Journal. “The dish that comes to mind that represents those qualities so well, is sauerkraut.”

While Shemtov’s dad loved eating kraut, he didn’t actually make it. “Some of the male elders on my wife’s side of the family used to make it, and now I make it,” he said.

Shemtov believes this is an “amazing” recipe to make for Father’s Day for several reasons:

• It’s literally made with your hands. You have to squeeze enough water out of the cabbage to cover all the cabbage in liquid. That makes it deeply personal.

• It’s quite simple to make, but very few people take the time and effort to make it at home.

• Delayed gratification – you could give it to your dad ready-to-eat, or still fermenting!

• Unlike a meal, they will have a jar of kraut for some time, making the gift something they’ll see every time they open the fridge.

• It’ll make for a fun thing for them to brag to friends about.

• It’s great for their gut health and overall health.

Dill Pickle Style Kraut

Green cabbage

Salt

Cloves of garlic

Fresh dill, chopped

1. Cut the core out of the green cabbage, then weigh out what’s left without the core.

2. Add salt, 2-2.5% by weight. So if you have 1000 grams of cabbage, you’ll need 20-25 grams of salt. This depends on your love of salt, for me, 2.2% if the perfect amount.

3. Garlic – 2 cloves per head of cabbage, thinly sliced with a knife or mandolin. If your dad loves garlic, throw in a few extra cloves (for the batch, not per head).

4. One bunch of dill, or the unit you’d buy in those plastic containers at the grocery store, is enough.

Method of Prep:

1. Thinly slice cabbage using a mandolin or knife, place in a big glass or stainless steel bowl. Do the same with the garlic.

2. Add salt, sprinkling it in and tossing the cabbage so that the salt finds its way to all of it.

3. Let sit for 5-10 minutes, then, working in batches, pick up the cabbage, squeeze as much liquid out of it as you can (into another bowl), and put the squeezed cabbage into your fermentation container.

4. Once you’ve done all the cabbage, pack it down in the jar (a spoon or pestle works well for this), then pour the liquid over the top, making sure all the cabbage is submerged. A bowl with a weight on top works well, though there are also fermentation weights you can buy.

5. Ferment for one week, then add the fresh dill, and ferment for another 2-3 days. When ready, move to the fridge.

Additional Notes:

Want it less funky? Ferment for 5-7 days total before moving to the fridge.

Want to simplify? Add the dill at the start, it’ll come out just fine, the dill just won’t pop as much.

In Liora Seltzer’s home, matbucha, a Moroccan spicy – or, depending on your taste, not so spicy – tomato dip was and is a staple at any Shabbat meal. “My aba, who is originally from Morocco, taught me how to make this recipe,” Seltzer, a professional organizer, mentor and educator from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, told The Journal. “He learned it from his mother.”

Like many family recipes, every family has its own variation. While this version includes onion, not all matbucha recipes do. “We serve it with the Slatim (salads) portion of Shabbat meals, with tahini, hummus and other dips before the main course,” she said. “It is also the perfect base for shakshuka on Sunday morning!”

Matbucha, she explained, takes time; about 15 minutes of prep and an hour or more on the stove. The recipe, however, can be easily doubled.

“When preparing a meal, start the matbucha first and then move on to the rest once it’s on the stove,” Seltzer said. “Fresh tomatoes will give you the best flavor, but you can use canned tomatoes in a pinch. It won’t be quite as good, but it will still be delicious.”

Matbucha, A Moroccan Spicy (or Not) Tomato Dip

6 ripe tomatoes (I prefer tomatoes on the vine, but they don’t have to be. You can also use more tomatoes if you want more matbucha.)

5 garlic cloves (or more)

1 small onion

3 Tbsp olive oil, plus more if needed

Optional: 1 chili pepper

Optional: 1 red pepper

Spices (start here and adjust to taste):

1 Tbsp sweet paprika

½ tsp spicy paprika

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

¼–½ tsp chili flakes

To prepare:

Wash the tomatoes and cut them in half.

Chop the onion and garlic.

Optional: Roast the red pepper in the toaster oven until the skin can be peeled off. Peel, chop, and set aside.

To cook:

Put the onion and garlic in a pot with olive oil over medium heat.

Add the roasted red pepper, if using.

Add the tomatoes, cut side down.

Cover and let it sit until the tomato skins begin to peel.

Remove the skins with tongs.

Mash everything with a potato masher and then reduce the heat.

Stir every 10 minutes or so. If you don’t have time, you can raise the heat and stir more often.

Once most of the liquid is gone and it looks more like a paste, add the spices. Taste and adjust as needed.

You can add a little olive oil if you need more moisture.

Serve hot or cold with challah, or with chips for dipping.

Enjoy!

Spice Notes: The spice amounts above are just a starting point. Some people use much more paprika and chili than this recipe calls for. Taste as you go and adjust to your preference.

For a much spicier matbucha, add a whole chili pepper while cooking, or even two if you really like heat.