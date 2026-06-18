Korach and the Mutineers – A poem for Parsha Korach

Korach — baldness, ice, hail, or frost (Numbers 16:1–18:32)

My family is a mutiny of bald people.

A long history of the sun shining on

the skin on top of our heads.

The money we spend on hats

is a rebellion. We should start

The Hair Club for Jewish Men.

Except for Reuben, the first

religious school teacher in

Syracuse, New York. They

didn’t have Photoshop in his day

so I know the picture of his

full head of Jewish hair is real.

Korach was one of the first bald people –

a Levite whose family spawned

the modern-day Cohens –

my mother’s maiden name.

The ancient priests shaved their heads

by law, so Korach’s baldness may

have been intentional. But

evolution has made it inevitable.

Our hair itself rebels like Korach

and his 250 mutineers.

The ground swallowed them up

and now all they have is

a great band name – Korach

and the Mutineers – Live at the Whiskey

Discounts for those with receding

hairlines. Refreshments provided

by the source of life itself. The show

starts at 8pm sharp.

If you’re late, you may not be seated

and the ground will swallow you whole.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net