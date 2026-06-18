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Jewish Journal

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Korach and the Mutineers – A poem for Parsha Korach

My family is a mutiny of bald people.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

June 18, 2026
gschroer/Getty Images

Korach — baldness, ice, hail, or frost (Numbers 16:1–18:32)

My family is a mutiny of bald people.
A long history of the sun shining on

the skin on top of our heads.
The money we spend on hats

is a rebellion. We should start
The Hair Club for Jewish Men.

Except for Reuben, the first
religious school teacher in

Syracuse, New York. They
didn’t have Photoshop in his day

so I know the picture of his
full head of Jewish hair is real.

Korach was one of the first bald people –
a Levite whose family spawned

the modern-day Cohens –
my mother’s maiden name.

The ancient priests shaved their heads
by law, so Korach’s baldness may

have been intentional. But
evolution has made it inevitable.

Our hair itself rebels like Korach
and his 250 mutineers.

The ground swallowed them up
and now all they have is

a great band name – Korach
and the Mutineers – Live at the Whiskey

Discounts for those with receding
hairlines. Refreshments provided

by the source of life itself. The show
starts at 8pm sharp.

If you’re late, you may not be seated
and the ground will swallow you whole.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

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