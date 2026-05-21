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Laura Stein Elected Chair of Israel Bonds’ National Campaign Advisory Council

Since its founding in 1951, Israel Bonds has focused on one mission: to generate financial support for the building and development of Israel’s economy.
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Picture of Benjamin Raziel

Benjamin Raziel

May 21, 2026
Laura Stein, incoming chair of the Israel Bonds National Campaign Advisory Council.

On May 20, Laura Stein was formally elected as chair of Israel Bonds’ National Campaign Advisory Council, following outgoing chair Larry Olschwanger, as the organization reaches a monumental milestone: 75 years of vital support to the State of Israel.

As Of Counsel at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, she has spent more than three decades at the intersection of law, institutional finance and accountability, representing investors across the United States, Canada and Israel.

Stein is currently a member of Israel Bonds National Board of Directors. Prior to taking on this role, she chaired the Israel Bonds Los Angeles Women’s Division, the Israel Bonds Los Angeles Council, served with distinction on the National Campaign Advisory Council, and has been a consistent and commanding presence within the organization for years. Her broader communal footprint is equally expansive: she serves on the boards of StandWithUs, WIZO, Los Angeles Board of JNF and Beat the Streets Los Angeles, among other important efforts.

“When I think about what this opportunity to serve Israel Bonds truly represents,” Stein said, “I think of the countless other Jewish leaders who have dedicated themselves to Israel as well. It is so meaningful to make certain that the thread connecting Israel to the Diaspora never frays – and I am truly honored to follow in Larry’s footsteps and carry this work forward with the seriousness and dedication it deserves.”

Stein is succeeding Dallas-based Larry Olschwanger, a longstanding advocate for Israel. His three years as chair were shaped in profound and unforeseen ways by the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. Stein accepted the appointment at a special council meeting on May 20, where Israel Bonds’ Council members came together to celebrate Israel Bonds’ 75th Anniversary.

Dani Naveh, president and CEO of Israel Bonds, said of the new chair, “Laura Stein is a role model of unconditional support for the State of Israel and its people. Our lay leaders play a decisive role in Israel Bonds campaigns—I am deeply grateful to Larry Olschwanger for his tireless dedication and the profound impact he made during one of the most consequential periods in Israel Bonds’ history. I look forward to seeing Laura inspire new investors, new leaders, and new expressions of solidarity with Israel.”

Andrew M. Hutter, MD, National and International Chairman of the Board of Israel Bonds, added, “Laura Stein’s election reflects both the strength and continuity of leadership within Israel Bonds at a pivotal moment in its 75-year history. Her deep commitment to the mission and proven record of service ensure that this next chapter will continue to strengthen the vital bond between the State of Israel and global investors. I have had the pleasure of working with Laura in her role as board member the past few years and I am excited about her new position as Campaign Chair and I am excited about working with her in her new position.

“I also want to express deep appreciation to Larry Olschwanger for his dedicated service and leadership as chair, particularly during a period marked by extraordinary challenges and significance for Israel Bonds and the State of Israel.”

Since its founding in 1951, Israel Bonds has focused on one mission: to generate financial support for the building and development of Israel’s economy. Its longstanding, unwavering support for Israel’s strong and dynamic economy is the driving force behind the organization’s vision, which has generated over $57 billion in worldwide investments since its inception.

The transition comes as Israel Bonds celebrates its 75th anniversary. Since Oct. 7, 2023 alone, the organization has raised more than $7.7 billion globally, a testament to the enduring power of a community that invests not only in its capital but also in its conscience.

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