Mandana Dayani at JFSLA: ‘The Spirit of Humanity Is the Choice to Show Up When It’s Hard’

Gala events tend to follow a familiar rhythm, one that can feel at times, a little too long. A reception gives way to dinner, followed by a succession of speeches: a CEO or president addressing the room, a keynote speaker, a video honoring the cause, presenters taking the stage, and finally the honorees themselves, who often linger in gratitude, reflecting on the journey that brought them there.

And yet, the 33rd annual Jewish Family Services of Los Angeles (JFSLA) gala was nothing like that. Held at the Skirball Cultural Center, the evening carried all the expected elements—but none of the fatigue. There was no restless shifting in seats, no glow of phones lifted in quiet distraction. Instead, guests remained fully engaged, leaning in and eager to listen.

Much of that was thanks to JFSLA’s ability to tell its story not just with words, but with heart. An uplifting video captured the depth of their work, delivering warm meals to the elderly, answering calls from those struggling with mental health, supporting women facing violence, and offering dignity where it is often hardest to find. It was a reminder that behind every statistic is a human life, quietly held together by these efforts.

And then there were the honorees businesswoman and advocate Mandana Dayani, alongside her husband, television producer Peter Traugott who received the Susie Forer Dehrey Spirit of Humanity Award, and Randy Magnin, Board Member and past Board Chair, who received the Hirsh Award.

Dayani’s activism has taken many forms over the years, but at its core is a focus on civic engagement and Jewish identity. She co-founded the nonpartisan initiative “I Am a Voter” to encourage political participation, turning it into a widely recognized campaign backed by celebrities and cultural figures. Alongside her close friend, actress Debra Messing, she later launched the podcast The Dissenters, spotlighting voices advocating for social change. Since Oct. 7, Dayani has become an increasingly visible voice speaking out against antisemitism, appearing in the media, addressing rallies, and using her platform to amplify Jewish stories and experiences—work she often ties back to her own upbringing as a refugee from Iran.

Her husband, Peter Traugott, whom she married in 2010, serves as president of Keshet Studios, the U..S-based production arm of the Israeli company Keshet International.

Traugott’s father, a German Jewish refugee who escaped the Nazis after Kristallnacht and rebuilt his life in Northern California, carried the trauma of the Holocaust with him. Growing up, Traugott recalls a quiet message at home: “My dad’s attitude was let’s just not advertise our Judaism, let’s just fit in and go with the flow.”

The day after he met Dayani, he came to work and said, “I met the woman I’m going to marry.”

Traugott didn’t only fall in love with Dayani, he also fell in love with her family.

Here were people who escaped persecution in Iran, who were refugees just like his father, and not only did they not keep their identity quiet, they displayed it. In a video clip that was screened during the evening, he recalled how struck he was by the way they embraced their Judaism: “They owned their Judaism. I didn’t have it growing up.”

Mandana, who escaped Iran with her family after the Iran-Iraq war, when she was five years old, can still recall clearly the fear in everyone’s eyes and the “constant sort of fear and panic.”

The family first settled in New York, where her father worked as a shoe salesman, and later moved to Los Angeles.

Mandana and Peter have two girls, Andy and Miller, who stole the show as they took to the stage to present their parents.

“Mom and dad inspire us every day of our lives. We always get to see how much they do for the world. They are the most generous people. They have dedicated their lives to standing up for others,” said the girls, taking turns with a written speech they prepared. “Since we learned how to walk, we’ve been volunteering and advocating for what we believe in.”

Messing, who described herself as the “third person” in their marriage, took the stage after Andy and Miller, saying, “That’s a hard act to follow and I followed Meryl Streep once.”

Messing arrived at the event from Australia, where she had been working. When she heard her best friends were receiving an award, it was a no-brainer for her; she hopped on a plane to be there.

“I watched Mandani do things most people only talk about — she left a successful career and built I’m a Voter from the ground up, launching initiatives that actually work,” Messing said. “After October 7, she traveled to Israel, raised funds, went to campuses, helped build One Campus United, created One Mitzvah a Day, and sent millions of messages of gratitude to allies.”

Mandani and her husband were then presented with the award, a silver menorah. The activist was clearly moved as she addressed the guests, opening her speech by thanking her parents, who were present at the event, and crediting them for their courage. She recalled how they had left Sanandaj, Kurdistan (a region in Iran), and moved their family to safety in the United States, starting anew.

She also credited all those who helped them along the way, enabling the family to build the life it has today. Perhaps that experience of being supported in times of need is what inspired her commitment to giving back and helping others.

However, after Oct. 7, she experienced a harsh awakening, realizing that antisemitism is still very much present in the place she calls home. She said she would not have believed it if someone had told her that Jewish students would one day be subjected to persecution and hatred at UCLA, just a mile from her home.

But it was not the hatred and antisemitism that shook her the most — she said she had already experienced that in the past, back in her homeland. “What broke me was the silence of the people I was sure would not look away,” she said. “Silence is not inaction — it’s a choice to look away and that’s the thing that broke me.”

In her darkest period, when she felt completely abandoned, Mandani attended a meeting where she sat in a room with a man she had never met before, a pastor with a tattoo on his arm that read: “Love Wins.”

“I don’t think he knew how much I needed to hear those words,” recalled Dayani. “He also saw how much I needed a friend. A few weeks later, the pastor and I broke bread and stayed late into the night. That is the spirit of humanity — it’s a choice to show up when it’s hard, to refuse the convenience of silence. That is what ‘never again’ looks like — and it’s not a slogan, it’s a commitment to keep doing the work.”

The gala surpassed this year’s goal, raising just over $1 million to support JFSLA services .