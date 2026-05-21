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Jewish Journal

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No Sleep ’til Brooklyn – A poem for Shavuot

It’s been seven weeks since Egypt and we’re ready for the next Big Thing...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

May 21, 2026

Shavuot — weeks

It’s been seven weeks since Egypt
and we’re ready for the next Big Thing.

Seven weeks is three and a half vacations
in my world, and like all matters of import

much more time is spent planning them
than doing them.

In this case, one moment at a mountain
defined our whole thing.

That sounds like the opposite of what I
just said, but it’s been thousands of years

and we’re still trying to figure it out.
I said we’re ready but as soon as we got it

we asked for an intervention.
Would you mind, Moses, handling the

direct connection to our Revelation?
We like to do what is spoken, but

it’s a bit much to hear it out loud.
So pass it through you, while we

still have you, and we promise to
get to the doing. In the meantime

let’s get some blintzes on the table.
No sleep ’til Brooklyn some of our sages

once sang. We’re going to be talking about this
all night.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

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