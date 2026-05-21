No Sleep ’til Brooklyn – A poem for Shavuot

Shavuot — weeks
It’s been seven weeks since Egypt
and we’re ready for the next Big Thing.
Seven weeks is three and a half vacations
in my world, and like all matters of import
much more time is spent planning them
than doing them.
In this case, one moment at a mountain
defined our whole thing.
That sounds like the opposite of what I
just said, but it’s been thousands of years
and we’re still trying to figure it out.
I said we’re ready but as soon as we got it
we asked for an intervention.
Would you mind, Moses, handling the
direct connection to our Revelation?
We like to do what is spoken, but
it’s a bit much to hear it out loud.
So pass it through you, while we
still have you, and we promise to
get to the doing. In the meantime
let’s get some blintzes on the table.
No sleep ’til Brooklyn some of our sages
once sang. We’re going to be talking about this
all night.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net