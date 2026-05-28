Does This Count? – A poem for Parsha Nasso

Nasso — count (Numbers 4:21–7:89)

If I chose the life of a Nazir

whether temporary or forever

how would I do with the restrictions?



No grape products –

Would it count if I found myself

in a vineyard? I live in California

and you can’t run a red light

in this town without finding yourself

in a vineyard.

I went to a wine tasting recently.

Is this restriction retroactive?

No cutting hair –

I wish I knew about this in the 90s

when I had the confidence to

strut around in a mullet.

I would have been a natural.

Does a mullet count?

Are people shipwrecked

on desert islands automatically

Nazarites? I hate shaving.

Sign me up for the holiness.

Avoid dead bodies –

I assume this means human dead bodies,

as house fly carcasses are everywhere.

Do they count? As the weather heats up,

I dispose of their bodies like an insect mafia.

I try to help their community.

I hold out my finger for the living ones

hoping they’ll get the message

and fly on so I can walk them outside

and let the whole world be their house.

Does this count? Oh, God – separate me

from the defilements of my days before today.

I’m ready to be holy.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net