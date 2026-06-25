Rosner’s Domain | What Is ‘Right Wing’ in Israel?

It is remarkably easy to identify as right wing in Israel. Perhaps that explains why the majority of Israeli Jews place themselves somewhere to the right of center. What makes it so easy? The baseline entry requirement is notably low. All it takes – or at least, the lion’s share of what it takes – is to oppose the creation of a Palestinian state. A massive majority of right-wing voters, whether they define themselves as “Right” or “Center-Right,” agree that being on the right simply means being against a Palestinian state.

It is a low bar because, in truth, most Israeli Jews oppose a Palestinian state today. This includes a sizable number of Israelis who view themselves as politically “Center” or even “Center-Left.” Granted, one can split hairs over the nuances: those who oppose it for practical, security reasons versus those who oppose it on principle because they believe the land belongs to the Jewish people. One can also differentiate between those who oppose it for now – believing the time is not ripe and will not be for the foreseeable future – and those who oppose it eternally, regardless of whether the Palestinians miraculously produce a leader like Nelson Mandela, Anwar Sadat, or Martin Luther King Jr.

While these distinctions matter, we are looking at the Israeli political landscape with a broad brush to understand what the public actually means by the label “Right.” According to data I gathered for the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), an overwhelming majority views opposition to a Palestinian state as the ultimate litmus test. No other policy position we tested came anywhere close to it in intensity. The baseline message is unambiguous: if you do not oppose a Palestinian state, you cannot be considered part of the Israeli Right.

What is the next defining characteristic? It is a far more contentious one: supporting the original judicial reform. Notice the precision here, which was not lost on the respondents of our survey. It is not merely a desire for general judicial tweaks – something many Israelis support – but an alignment with the sweeping package introduced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. That original plan plunged Israel into a dizzying vortex of protests, social friction and bitter animosity, a domestic storm from which the country has not fully recovered, even in the wake of a grueling war.

The judicial reform question reveals a profound fault line dividing the right camp into two distinct factions. Among those who identify strictly as “Right,” a clear majority views support for the original reform as a fundamental hallmark of right-wing identity. Among the “Center-Right,” however, that support plummets to 36%. Our previous polling consistently highlights this divergence. Center-Right Israelis show a much higher willingness to compromise on judicial overhauls to preserve social cohesion. On a Palestinian state, they stand united; on the judiciary, a massive gap opens up.

The divide deepens further on the future of the Gaza Strip. A quarter of right-wing respondents believe a true rightist must support building Jewish settlements in Gaza. In the Center-Right camp, that figure drops to a marginal 11%. This is not just a disagreement over ideology, but over political reality. When you filter out those who answered “don’t know,” a literal majority of the Israeli Right expects Gaza resettlement to happen in the near future. This expectation is entirely unique to the Right; the Center-Right is deeply skeptical, with 79% flatly stating that Gaza settlements will not happen.

There is another interesting distinction: the Right is heavily driven by geopolitical and antiestablishment sentiment. The Center-Right, by contrast, places far greater emphasis on a classic Western conservative pillar: economics. Specifically, the desire for lower taxes. In this sense, Israel’s Center-Right looks much more like the traditional Western Right of a Margaret Thatcher or a Ronald Reagan. Their focus on the economy defined their conservatism just as much as, if not more than, foreign policy. Generally speaking, economic debates play a shockingly minor role in defining personal identity in Israel. It is an anomaly among Western democracies, and many would argue it leaves Israeli politics hollowed out, given that economic philosophy shapes the bedrock of a society – touching on personal responsibility, communal safety nets and individual liberty.

This brings us to a final, telling disconnect between how the Right views itself and how it is perceived by the rest of the country. Only 10% of right wingers say that supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s continued tenure is a defining feature of being right-wing. Yet, 26% of the Center and a staggering 45% of the Left insist that loyalty to Netanyahu is the ultimate litmus test for the Right.

In other words, right-wing voters view themselves as ideologues driven by core issues and substance, not by the admiration for a single politician. Meanwhile, the Center and Left see a camp driven by a cult of personality rather than policy. The Right says, “We are principled conservatives.” The opposition says, “You are just Bibists.” It is a classic dialogue of the deaf, and it explains why Israel’s political tribes continue to talk past one another.

Something I wrote in Hebrew

As Gadi Eisenkot rises to become Netanyahu’s main election rival, here’s what we found about the two:

This is a confrontation between two entirely different archetypes. On one side stands Netanyahu, a profoundly polarizing figure. In a recent survey, the two primary words used by the public to describe him were “leader” and “liar” – the absolute pinnacle of praise alongside the ultimate expression of distrust. On the other side stands Eisenkot, whose political brand is anchored in a completely different set of values. In that same poll, the top two words defining him were “honest” and “credible,” followed closely by “leader,” “military man” and “personable.” Ultimately, it is a clash between a leader who electrifies and divides, and one whose strength lies in quiet, straightforward trust.

A week’s numbers

How many of us are still undecided? More than a few (based on my weekly poll for Channel 13 News).

A reader’s response

Eilam Hirsh writes: “Trump is going to end up as the worst president for Israel ever.” My response: I hope not, but I see the potential for such an outcome. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Shmuel Rosner is senior political editor. For more analysis of Israeli and international politics, visit Rosner’s Domain at jewishjournal.com/rosnersdomain.