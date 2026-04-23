After – A poem for Parsha Acharei-Mot

Acharei Mot — after the death of (Leviticus 16:1–18:30)

After the death of Tony in 2004 I got married.

The wedding was the same day as his funeral –

terrible planning on everyone’s part.

We left a seat for him at our table.

He broke several of the laws listed

in this week’s text before he left

but he never claimed to be Jewish

so there was nothing to forgive. He was

my first friend to go in the ground.

After the death of Cleopatra,

my first cat, I was inconsolable.

The vet tried everything and

left us with only one option.

The look in her eyes when he gave her

the shot will never leave me.

We put her in the ground under a Buddha

When we sold that house, we quietly

declared our perpetual right to visit her.

After the death of our teacher,

the sweet singer of Israel, we all gathered in

Orange County to take our turn with the shovel.

It was a makeshift reunion of people who

only saw each other once a year. We loved

each other harder than Miriam’s song.

After the death of my mother, I tried to

get past her decades-long inconvenience.

I took care of her possessions and paperwork.

I could have told her this was coming

and she never would have believed me.

I sent her home to her motherland.

Let her rest with her parents. I love L.A.

but maybe that’s where I should go to

some day. A holy land. A family gathering.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net