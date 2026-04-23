Vermeer’s “Maid Asleep” Contrasted with Artemisia’s Penitent Mary Magdalene

Vermeer’s maid who’s asleep is not drunk,

her pearls not on her ears but on the table,

for her my admiration can’t be shrunk.

The painting I read as a fable

of proverbial female valor like the one

in Proverbs, “valor” wordy label

the maid most winningly has won,

to do this beyond rubies able.

Did Proverbs’ “woman of valor” aishet chayil inspire Vermeer?

By taking off her earrings, “Woman Asleep” has a value higher: painted peer.

But painting Mary Magdalene, Artemisia –

Gentileschi’s daughter – thought the penitent saint

found being sinful more than being valorous far easier…

the moral told by Artemisia’s paint.

In “The Violence in Vermeer,” New Yorker, 4/13/26, Anthony Lane writes:

It is easy to treat the Dutch artist as an agreeable intimist—a transcriber of domestic niceties. But he grew up in a world of war, starvation, and massacres. His paintings were safe havens……

At the Met, for instance, “A Maid Asleep” (or, “A drunken sleeping maid at a table,” as it was described when sold at auction, in 1696) shows not a young hedonist who has been overdoing the booze, as might be inferred from the glass in front of her, but someone who has just unveiled her heart to God. Her ghost of a smile should be parsed as beatific rapture. As for the glass, the affinity is with communion wine. In the same vein, if you are struck by Vermeer’s “Woman Holding a Balance,” in the National Gallery in Washington, D.C., and by the curious fact that the balance is empty, Graham-Dixon can explain. Indicating the jewels on the table in front of her, he says that she has undone them and laid them down, the better to renounce her worldly possessions for higher treasures: “She has put her conscience in the scales, and found it so light as to be weightless. She has done no evil, bears no burden of sin.”

Reading Anthony Lane’s discussion of Vermeer’s “A Maid Asleep” caused me to wonder whether the painting may have been inspired by this line in Proverbs, Prov. 31:10, which states, describing a woman of valor:

אֵֽשֶׁת־חַ֭יִל מִ֣י יִמְצָ֑א וְרָחֹ֖ק מִפְּנִינִ֣ים מִכְרָֽהּ׃

א How precious is a woman of valor! Her worth is far beyond that of rubies.

In Artemisia Gentileschi’s “Penitent Mary Magdalene,” WSJ, 4/18/26, Karen Wilkin writes;

Artemisia Gentileschi’s ‘Penitent Mary Magdalene’ (1625-26). Kimbell Art Museum

Women artists have received steadily increasing attention in recent years. Those from the Renaissance to the 19th century have been brought into the canon, redressing centuries of neglect, while once well-known female artists of the past whose reputations faded are again highly visible. Today’s viewers are not surprised to learn that in the 18th century, Elisabeth Vigée-LeBrun was the favorite portraitist of Marie Antoinette and visitors to Venice competed to have their likeness made in pastel by Rosalba Carriera. Then there’s Artemisia Gentileschi (1593-1654). Famous in the 17th century for her bold, sometimes disturbing paintings, she was largely forgotten when Baroque opulence went out of style. She had studio training, usually unavailable to women at the time, because she was the daughter of a painter and, motherless from an early age, had the same opportunities as her brothers, who followed in the family tradition. Her father, Orazio Gentileschi, was among the many artists in Rome who responded to Caravaggio’s radical new way of staging religious subjects with vivid realism, populating them with sturdy figures bathed in theatrical light, often engaged in violence, front and center. This approach was in demand, long after Caravaggio’s death in 1610, and embraced enthusiastically by Artemisia, whose paintings soon surpassed those of her brothers……

….Painted after Artemisia returned to Rome after several years in Florence, the roughly life-size, seated figure is folded elegantly into the rectangle of the canvas. A flood of light separates her from a boundless, dark background. She is lost in contemplation, head on hand, eyes closed, although absent a few clues we could be forgiven for thinking the painting is simply an image of a dozing, voluptuous woman. But dimly visible on the left, an ointment jar and a small mirror, emblems of her previous life of luxury and sin, appear to have been discarded, signaling her entry into a new, virtuous existence. Is she fully committed? She still wears a bracelet and an earring.

Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.